Asian Peanut Slaw Recipe (2024)

Easy Asian peanut slaw with red and green cabbage, shredded carrot tossed in a luscious sesame, peanut dressing with a touch of ginger and lime.

A riff on our famous peanut noodles this vegan Asian peanut slaw is my favorite thing to make on a hot day. It’s perfect as a side dish or tossed with cold soba noodles, peanut tofu and a bunch of herbs, which is exactly what happened to it a couple of times this week. And If you feel like chopping up a bunch of crunchy veggies by all means toss them in there.

Peanut Slaw Dressing

It’s raw and lusciously creamy, the perfect mix of tanginess from limes, sweetness from maple syrup and spice from freshly grated ginger root. You can make it as hot as you like with a few drops of your favorite hot sauce. The crazy mango hot sauce is my favorite but it truly is “crazy hot” just like they say. I also love adding some sesame seeds into the mix or hemp hearts, whatever you fancy is fine.

This dressing is also lovely tossed with a store bought bag of broccoli slaw if you happen to have that in your fridge right now. I had cabbage and carrots but a green apple cut into sticks makes a great addition as well. You should also try my tangy green apple coleslaw from last year with apple cider vinegar dressing.

Because peanut butter is so rich there is absolutely no need to add oils to this recipe, so you have a whole food plant based compliant and Plantricious recipe. Really awesome stuff!

It’s also gluten and dairy-free, vegan and good for you.

Slaw Ingredients:

Thinly shredded purple & green cabbage

Shredded carrots

Scallions & Fresh Cilantro

Peanut butter dressing.

How to shred your cabbage and carrots:

I used a mandolin to shred the cabbage and a julienne peeler to make ribbons out of my carrot. Alternatively you can use your food processor with the shredding attachment or just go for a pre-shredded store bought vegetable mix.

Slaw FAQ:

Can I make the slaw in advance ? Yes, you can slice all your ingredients and prepare the dressing but ideally DO NOT toss the slaw until ready to serve so it is perfectly crunchy.

Can I substitute the peanut butter with anything ? Sure, feel free to use almond butter instead, everything else will completely change the flavor of the dish.

Can I use shredded Brussels sprouts instead of cabbage ? Absolutely, Brussels sprouts make a great replacement for cabbage in most recipes.

5 from 3 votes Asian Peanut Slaw Easy Asian peanut slaw with red and green cabbage, shredded carrot tossed in a luscious sesame, peanut dressing with a touch of ginger and lime. See Also Pfannkuchen (German Pancakes) - Recipes From Europe Print Recipe Prep Time:15 minutes mins Total Time:15 minutes mins

2.5 cups green cabbage shredded

1-2 carrots shredded

3 scallions chopped

1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves OPTIONAL Peanut Dressing: 1/4 cup creamy peanut butter

1.5 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp coconut milk or any plant milk

2 limes juiced

1.5 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp fresh ginger root grated

1.5 tbsp sesame seeds

1 pinch red pepper flakes to taste

hot sauce to taste optional Instructions Make the Peanut Dressing: In a mixing bowl whisk together the peanut butter, lime juice, coconut milk, soy sauce, maple syrup, ginger, pepper flakes and sesame seeds. Whisk together until a smooth and creamy consistency is achieved. Make the Slaw: Add the shredded cabbage, carrot and scallions to large mixing bowl and set aside.

Pour the dressing over the top of the veggies. Toss to coat well, adjust seasonings to taste and serve promptly or store in refrigerator until ready to serve.

Optional: Garnish with fresh cilantro, black sesame seeds or salted chopped peanuts for some crunch. Notes I used a mandolin to shred the cabbage and a julienne peeler to make ribbons out of my carrot. Alternatively you can use your food processor with the shredding attachment or just go for a pre-shredded store bought vegetable mix.

You can slice all your ingredients and prepare the dressing but DO NOT toss the slaw until ready to serve so it is perfectly crunchy.

Brussels sprouts make a great replacement for cabbage in most recipes so feel free to use them here. Nutrition Calories: 134kcal | Carbohydrates: 15g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Sodium: 327mg | Potassium: 329mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 7g | Vitamin A: 2302IU | Vitamin C: 40mg | Calcium: 73mg | Iron: 1mg Course: Salad Cuisine: Asian Keyword: peanut slaw, plant based, vegan,, wfpb Servings: 6 people Calories: 134kcal Author: Florentina

