Asparagus, Goat Cheese and Tarragon Tart Recipe (2024)

I have made this a few times... since getting Melissa's incredible cookbook with it on the cover (yes, get it!) However the first time I made it it was way too rich. A cup of goat cheese and a cup of creme fraiche is what the cookbook says (Yes it also says 1 cup is 4 ounces and another place 1 cup is 8 ounces.) The second time I halved both and it was much better, not a stomach rich bomb and more like the delightful tart I'm sure the chef imagined. Making it again tonight, with mushrooms

