Asparagus, Goat Cheese and Tarragon Tart Recipe (2024)

Cooking Notes
balletgoer
Is there a good substitute for goat cheese? I'm not a fan.
stephanie
Scoring a border means take a sharp paring knife and *without cutting all of the way through the puff pastry* trace a straight line about 1" from the edges all around (like a picture frame). This way, when you put your filling in the center section to bake, this frees this frame to puff higher and create a border/rim around the tart.
CFXK
For who don't live in NYC near specialty shops and are wondering where to find all-butter puff pastry (since the big commercial brands sold at the chain supermarkets where the other 99% of us shop are made with vegetable oil), there is some good news and bad news. The good news is that Trader Joes frozen puff pastry is all butter. The bad news is that it is generally available only seasonally (i.e., around the Thanksgiving-Christmas axis).
Tucsonbabe
Load up the freezer with TJ,s puff pastry just before Thanksgiving and replenish just before Christmas and Easter before it goes away until the following Thanksgiving.
Easy and Tasty
This is delicious and easy to make. I followed the recipe exactly without substitution except I added extra Parmesan and chili flakes because they’re delicious. I’m a New Yorker, but I live in Memphis now for my husband’s job, therefore, I used Pepperidge Farms puff pastry and it’s totally fine. I always bake the puff pastry a bit and then turn it over before adding the topping and finishing the bake. This prevents an undercooked center. I served this with a large salad and fresh berries.
cheryl
Made this for dinner last night - it was very, very easy and quite delicious. I used fresh basil, since that's what I had on hand. Just remember that frozen puff pastry takes 30-45 minutes to defrost and that the goat cheese and creme fraiche need to be at room temperature for easy blending. While the tart was cooling, I decided to make a jammy boiled egg to top each piece of tart. Looked beautiful and added a nice pop of protein.
georgicapond
In a pinch, Pillsbury frozen puff pastry dough will work quite nicely. Any cheese will do for those who don't like goat cheese. I've used Boursin, Brie, Blue and all choices of semi-hard cheeses too. Gruyere is a personal favorite. The asparagus can be replaced by any other vegetables, but vegetables such as mushrooms should be sautéed first. There is absolutely nothing you can do to ruin this. It always comes out perfectly. Follow the pastry package directions for oven temperature.
Susan Nakagawa
what about carmelized onions or seared red peppers?
deanneorama
There is a really good brand in most grocery stores (and co-ops): look for DuFour's. They also make little puff pastry tartlette forms...
Katherine
Spectacularly delicious!I followed the recipe, almost: I cut the asparagus into bite-sized pieces and tossed them in a little olive oil before adding them to the custard. And I used Nancy's Probiotic sour cream instead of creme fraiche.My skeptical husband had an embarrassingly large number of seconds, and thirds, and...Oh, and for those concerned about the goat cheese: read labels. 4 oz by weight = 1 cup by volume. But with the sour cream, 8 oz by weight = 1 cup by volume.
CFXK
You need a soft creamy cheese that will blend easily with the créme fraiche & egg: try cream cheese, mascarpone or queso fresco (the latter preferred if you can get it). You'll lose the slight kick of goat cheese - which may be what you don't like about it - though you'll gain the increased fat content of the other cheeses. Because you are making a complex blend (including parmesan) that has a complex taste, there's not a strong "goat cheese" taste, so you may want to still consider the goat!
Lise McClendon
I have made this a few times... since getting Melissa's incredible cookbook with it on the cover (yes, get it!) However the first time I made it it was way too rich. A cup of goat cheese and a cup of creme fraiche is what the cookbook says (Yes it also says 1 cup is 4 ounces and another place 1 cup is 8 ounces.) The second time I halved both and it was much better, not a stomach rich bomb and more like the delightful tart I'm sure the chef imagined. Making it again tonight, with mushrooms
Erin
This was my pandemic treat to myself. The cheese mixture makes enough for TWO tarts and it freezes well so tuck away for next time. Good with zucchini/basil instead of asparagus/tarragon. Winter options: (1) sauteed chard or spinach (2) leeks and mushrooms. I think Dufour is the best puff pastry but Pepperidge Farm works fine (and also comes with two sheets). I usually skip the Parmesan (it is cheesy enough) but never skip the nutmeg and lemon zest. More red pepper flakes!
Sandy
Two points:You state 1 cup goat cheese, then state 4 oz...........whhhaaa??I made with full cup of soft organic goat cheese.Made two tarts with cheese mixture I had left over, one with torn prosciutto bits, one as recipe. The prosciutto was the runaway best seller!!!Served as appetizer, elegant showstopper, and quite fantastic!!!
Susan Nakagawa
I would also try ricotta which is quite mild.
boatgal
Made this for a second time. Substitution thoughts for next time:Cottage cheese or ricotta and 1/4c goat cheese?Thyme instead of tarragon?Sliced or shaved asparagus still pulled off the top…one inch asparagus pieces?
gerim
Did anyone else find the cheese mixture to be thin? I’m worried about it being runny on the pastry. Maybe I should add flour?
ksgnat
Use yogurt instead of creme fraiche
MonicaTM
I make this often outside of asparagus season with many varieties of vegetables. Tonight was deeply caramelized onion, roasted peppers, and mushrooms. Outstanding!
Allison
Absolutely delicious, but very rich.
JP
This recipe is great and very versatile. The only thing I would change is to pre-bake the puff pastry for about 5-8 minutes prior to putting on the ingredients to prevent a soggy middle. Then proceed as instructed. It is an impressive appetizer or side to serve to guests. I also added a bit of roasted red pepper to the asparagus and it was beautiful. I did not taste the nutmeg at all and maybe that's the point, but I might add a touch more next time.
kara
This was so easy and delicious. I used Dufour puff pastry. I served it with soup for s lunch
Absolem
If anyone lives the SE states, Publix sells a butter based puff pastry. It’s their organic brand.
Kathleen Florio
Delicious! I made two tarts--one with asparagus cut into 1-inch lengths and thinly sliced red pepper (nice color for a holiday party); the other with lightly sauteed leeks and mushrooms; basil instead of tarragon for both. I doubled all the ingredients except for the creme fraiche (used just 1 cup). The filling had a nice consistency, and there was plenty for the two tarts, with about a cup left over to freeze for future use.
Rena
Just made this with vegetable oil puff pastry bc that’s what was available and it was amazing. I scored and blind baked the puff for 8 minutes before assembling the tart and putting it back in the oven for another 15 minutes.
Rose
Mine wasn’t nearly as pretty but it was delicious! I’ll be trying it again and will add more asparagus to it. I’ve never had a miss with any of Melissa Clark’s recipes!
Gary S Lewis
I employed my cookie sheet UPSIDE DOWN for baking this teriffic treat. Thus, the entire tart slides easily onto a serving platter. A much better result, as the tart doesn't have to "jump" over the raised sides of the cookie sheet. Can also use a parchment sheet underneath the pastry.
Marla
made this again tonight and can't wait to eat it! I'm not a goat cheese lover and just grate a cows milk cheese...edam and gouda or anything else...even if it isn't soft it combines with the other ingredients and is delicious and looks gorgeous!!
Aliyana
easy recipe, we thought it needed a bit of spice so we added some chili flakes on top. Works best with thin asparagus.
Denise
This is delicious and easy, and it can be easily adapted-different cheeses, different veggies, even different herbs. I made it just as written, but with thyme rather than tarragon. Brilliant!
