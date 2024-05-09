Au Jus Recipe (With or Without Drippings) - 40 Aprons (2024)

This au jus recipe is so rich and flavorful and can be made with or without drippings! Perfect alongside my easy prime rib recipe, for French dip sandwiches, or over beef and noodles. So much flavor, quick, and easy.

Au jus (pronounced like “zhoo”) is a French culinary term meaning “with juice.” It’s a perfect, easy way to enhance the flavor of your meaty dishes by using the meat’s own juice to create a sauce. What’s great about my recipe is that while it has the same rich, savory taste of a traditional au jus, you don’t need to use any beef drippings to make it. This makes it perfect for pre-made dishes or just when you want a dip for your sandwich!

Au jus is a basically a thin gravy, so you can use it in very similar ways. It’s perfect for serving with a meat dish like prime rib roast or roast chicken, over beef and noodles, or as a dip for beef sliders.