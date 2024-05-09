Au Jus Recipe (With or Without Drippings) - 40 Aprons (2024)

Home Blog Course
Cheryl Malik
4.63
4.63
This au jus recipe is so rich and flavorful and can be made with or without drippings! Perfect alongside my easy prime rib recipe, for French dip sandwiches, or over beef and noodles. So much flavor, quick, and easy.
What Makes This Recipe So Good
- Au jus recipes may seem intimidating, but I promise this one’s super easy. You’ll have no trouble at all making a delicious, savory sauce that’ll impress even the pickiest eaters.
- We use the fewest ingredients we can to get the most flavor possible! Some recipes might call for just drippings + broth + flour, which works for a very basic au jus. This au jus recipe, though, also uses a little red wine and Worcestershire to really put it over the top!
- You can make it with or without beef drippings! Sure, classic au jus starts from meat drippings, but you may not always have those handy, so it’s nice to have an alternative.
- It’s super easy to make paleo or gluten-free if you need to! Just swap out the all-purpose flour for a dietarily appropriate one, and if you’re gluten-free, make sure your Worcestershire sauce is compliant!
What Is Au Jus and How Do I Use It?
Au jus (pronounced like “zhoo”) is a French culinary term meaning “with juice.” It’s a perfect, easy way to enhance the flavor of your meaty dishes by using the meat’s own juice to create a sauce. What’s great about my recipe is that while it has the same rich, savory taste of a traditional au jus, you don’t need to use any beef drippings to make it. This makes it perfect for pre-made dishes or just when you want a dip for your sandwich!
Au jus is a basically a thin gravy, so you can use it in very similar ways. It’s perfect for serving with a meat dish like prime rib roast or roast chicken, over beef and noodles, or as a dip for beef sliders.
Chef’s Tips
- You don’t need an expensive red winefor the perfect au jus. I recommend something with a bit of body, like a malbec or shiraz. You can easily find one that’s perfect for cooking for under $5 a bottle.
- Be sure to keep whisking the au jus while you’re cooking it so it doesn’t get clumpy. You want it to stay nice and smooth.
- This au jus recipe is perfect for a make-ahead option. To store your au jus, keep it in the fridge in an airtight container for 3-4 days. You can also freeze your au jus in an ice cube tray, then transfer to a sealable plastic bag or other airtight container and keep in the freezer for up to 6 months.
- If you are on a strict gluten free diet, make sure your Worcestershire sauce is gluten free. It can contain malt vinegar, which contains wheat byproducts.
Au Jus Recipe
Prep:5 minutes minutes
Cook:10 minutes minutes
Total:15 minutes minutes
This au jus recipe is so rich and flavorful and can be made with or without drippings! Perfect alongside my easy prime rib recipe, for French dip sandwiches, or over beef and noodles. So much flavor, quick, and easy.
8 servings
Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons butter or beef drippings
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour see Notes for gluten free or paleo
- ¼ cup red wine or beef broth
- 2 cups beef broth divided
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- salt & pepper to taste
Equipment
Saucepan
Instructions
In saucepan over medium-high heat, melt butter (or beef drippings) then sprinkle in flour. Whisk thoroughly until thin paste forms.
Vigorously mix red wine into flour mixture. Mixture will likely become purple and gooey. Continue cooking over medium-high heat for 2 minutes or until sharp alcohol smell is gone.
Slowly pour in ½ cup of beef broth. Whisk vigorously to combine.
Once beef broth is incorporated, pour in remaining broth and Worcestershire sauce. Bring mixture to boil and cook 5 minutes or until slightly thickened.
Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve and enjoy!
Notes
- Make it Gluten Free: Use 2 tablespoons gluten-free all-purpose flour in place of the all-purpose flour. Make sure your Worcestershire sauce is gluten-free, too.
- Make it Paleo: Use 2 tablespoons cassava flour in place of the all-purpose flour.
Video
Nutrition Information
Serving Size: 1serving, Calories: 69kcal, Protein: 1g, Fat: 6g, Saturated Fat: 4g, Cholesterol: 15mg, Sodium: 294mg, Potassium: 59mg, Total Carbs: 2g, Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 1g, Net Carbs: 1g, Vitamin A: 175IU, Vitamin C: 1mg, Calcium: 8mg, Iron: 1mg
Number of total servings shown is approximate. Actual number of servings will depend on your preferred portion sizes.
Nutritional values shown are general guidelines and reflect information for 1 serving using the ingredients listed, not including any optional ingredients. Actual macros may vary slightly depending on specific brands and types of ingredients used.
To determine the weight of one serving, prepare the recipe as instructed. Weigh the finished recipe, then divide the weight of the finished recipe (not including the weight of the container the food is in) by the desired number of servings. Result will be the weight of one serving.
© Author: Cheryl Malik
Millie says
Thank you so much. This was quick and easy to make on the roast ..God bless
Reply
Jessica | 40 Aprons Team says
So glad you enjoyed it, Millie! 😊
Reply
Kat Wood says
My husband was 50 years old before he realized Gravy wasn’t a beverage. Lol. He loved this recipe and suggested I use it on everything I cook! Haha. It is definitely a keeper and I can now say goodbye to gravy packages and jars. This was so easy to make (no lumps) and the taste is amazing. Thank you for sharing your recipe. I’d give it 10 stars if I could.
Reply
Jessica | 40 Aprons Team says
So glad you loved it! Thank you so much for the wonderful review. 😊
Reply
Beth Ozenghar says
Wry good would make again for sure
Reply
Megan | 40 Aprons Team says
So happy you enjoyed it, Beth! Thank you so much!
Reply
Danny says
The recipe didn’t taste bad, it just didn’t taste at all like au jus. And I did use Beef Bone Broth. Maybe it’s a vegetarian recipe or maybe Alabama au jus is just different. But I think you would need real beef drippings from a roast in order to make this correctly and have it taste like real au jus. Just my 2 cents.
Reply
Jessica | 40 Aprons Team says
So sorry to hear it wasn’t to your liking!
Reply
James says
Pretty salty without any salt added. Also, fairly cloudy for au jus (assuming the roux). Added some liquid and it was pretty good. Good base sauce.
Reply
Jessica | 40 Aprons Team says
Thanks for sharing, James!
Reply
Erin says
Used this recipe for beef on weck tonight because we used sliced deli roast beef. I added a sprig of fresh rosemary for a couple of minutes while simmering to give it a hint without overdoing it. It was fantastic!
Reply
Jessica | 40 Aprons Team says
Yumm! So glad you loved it, Erin! 😊
Reply
Older Comments