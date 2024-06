Aubergine parmigiana recipe | Jamie Oliver recipes (2024)

You can use the same method substituting courgettes or fennel for the aubergines – both are delicious. But do try making it with aubergines – you’ll love it!

“This classic northern Italian recipe is a great way to serve aubergines. By layering them with Parmesan and tomatoes and then baking them you get an absolutely moreish, scrumptious vegetable dish. Great served with all sorts of roasted meats and with roasted fish as well. ”

FAQs

Place the aubergine slices in a sturdy ovenproof pan. Brush lightly with oil, then sprinkle over ½ teaspoon of cinnamon and a little sea salt and black pepper. Cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until softened and charred, adding the spring onions, garlic and cherry tomatoes halfway through.

She loves this aubergine parmigiana and wolfs it down. What is this? Serve it with garlic bread, potatoes or rice and salad to complete the meal. Try my easy garlic bread or extra delicious garlic pizza bread or hasselback potatoes.

Aubergine parmigiana is perfect for freezing. Simply let your baked dish cool completely, then cover with cling film and store in the freezer for up to three months.

Soak eggplant slices or cubes in milk for about 30 minutes before cooking. The milk not only tempers the bitterness, but it actually makes for eggplant that is extra creamy, since the vegetable acts like a sponge and soaks up a good amount of milk in its flesh.

Nicole's Top Eggplant Parmesan Tips



Nicole likes to leave a little skin on her eggplant for color and texture — she uses a vegetable peeler to peel the skin off in stripes. Make sure you don't peel too early, as eggplant flesh will quickly oxidize and turn brown.

Modern eggplant has had bitterness nearly bred out of it, so many cooks have given up the practice. Salting the slices for eggplant Parmesan is not to prevent bitter flavors, but to season the eggplant itself and, at least in my experience, keep the eggplant from sucking up too much of the olive oil from frying.

Answer. Eggplant flesh will have tan to brown colored spots around the seeds. If this is the color you are referring to, it is edible. If the flesh is more brown than white, the eggplant may be spoiling and should be discarded.

If you are going to make eggplant parmesan for the purpose of freezing it, there is some cooking involved beforehand. The idea is to cook your tomato sauce and eggplant before freezing it. By freezing it, you will be preserving the freshness of the tomatoes and the rich flavor of the golden brown eggplant.

Bake until lightly browned and bubbling, 40 to 45 minutes. To Freeze: Assemble dish but do not bake; wrap tightly with foil and freeze, up to 3 months. Thaw completely, then bake as directed.

aubergine in British English



1. a tropical Old World solanaceous plant, Solanum melongena, widely cultivated for its egg-shaped typically dark purple fruit. US, Canadian, and Australian name: eggplant. 2.

Brush the flesh side with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Put the aubergines, flesh-side down, in a grill pan or baking tray and grill for 10–12 minutes, until leathery and soft. Turn the aubergines over and grill for a further 5 minutes.

Like most vegetables, aubergine can be fried, grilled, roasted, steamed or even boiled. It's also happily stuffed, or, blitzed – there are SO many ways to make this bulbous vegetable sing. Most commonly, it is fried or roasted, though we've included recipes which see them boiled below (Thai green curry we love you).

Spread out the aubergine in a roasting tin or on a baking sheet (you may need to use two) and drizzle with the oil. Turn the pieces over with your hands and season. Roast for 15-20 mins, turning the slices halfway through cooking, or until they are dark golden on the outside and soft inside.

Eggplants are known to absorb a lot of fat while cooking. A useful tip to prevent sogginess and greasiness is to salt sliced or diced eggplant and let it sit for an hour. This helps to draw out moisture. Next, rinse and drain any liquid from the sliced eggplant, then pat dry before cooking.