Audio Visual and Technology Rentals in Washington DC, District of Columbia (2024)

Washington DC Audio Visual and Computer Rentals From the Walter E. Washington Convention Center to the Gaylord National Resort to all points in between, we make Washington DC technology rentals happen. With physical offices in nearby Laurel, Maryland, you’ll find us conveniently located and ready to deliver in Washington DC. Many people in Washington DC ask; “Where can I find a computer rental near me?” More than just renting computers in Washington DC, we offer a wide range of audio visual and computer equipment rentals in Washington DC. Being as close and convenient as your telephone in Washington DC allows us to respond fast with quick quotes and answers to all of your technical questions. Feel free to contact us anytime at : 10111 Bacon Drive

Suite G

Beltsville, MD 20705

Phone: 301-931-2200 Washington DC Event Rentals: Popular Venues Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center

Gaylord National Resort

The Baltimore Convention Center

Marriott Marquis Washington DC

The National Conference Center

Salamander Washington DC

Sagamore Pendry Baltimore

The National Press Club

The Mayflower Hotel

The Mandarin Oriental Washington DC

Omni Shoreham Hotel

Washington DC Technology Rentals Our East Coast Distribution Center, which serves Washington DC, is filled with the equipment you need whether you’re hosting an event at The National Press Club, a law firm, staffing firm or just a business needing some short-term audio visual and computer equipment in District of Columbia, we’ve got everything you could need.

Need a Short-Term Rental for Audio Visual, Computer, or Technology in Washington DC?

Washington DC, also known as Our Nation’s Capital, is a fast growing city on the east coast. From banking and finance to many other related industries, many companies are relocating or expanding to Washington DC. With easy nationwide access, a convenient proximity to government, Washington DC truly has everything going for it.

All of these types of companies that are located in Washington DC have one thing in common; they require short-term technology rentals in Washington DC for projects and events and that’s where Hartford Technology Rentals comes in. We’ve worked with many of the nation’s (and the worlds) top companies that rely on us to deliver quality equipment for a variety of projects such as:

Tradeshows and meetings

Legal staffing reviews

Esports tournaments

TV and film projects

Corporate projects

Contract employees

Advertising and branding

Why rent technology from HTR in Washington DC?

There are lots of vendors to choose from so what separates Hartford from the competition?

Expert Technical and Sales Support

We continuously service and support Washington DC via our East Coast Distribution Center located just moments from DC. A lot of our competitors market in the Washington DC area however they do not have the local expertise that our East Coast presence affords. In some situations other rental companies actually rely on us to handle your rental order. Going direct with Hartford cuts out the middleman allowing you to pay less and you only have one phone call to make should the need for support arise.

Inventory

We stock our Washington DC area office with the latest in technology equipment. It’s well-maintained from industry-leading manufacturers and in most cases can be delivered and setup the same or next day. Whether you need general office computing equipment or professional audio visual equipment, we can deliver.

Technical support

Our Washington DC area office has a team of dedicated technicians that are experienced in maintaining our equipment and in working on a multitude of project types. They’re on call 24/7 and provide exceptional service. Their job is to make your life easier. Our technicians are available 24/7/365 and know the ins and outs of our technology exceptionally well.

The devil is in the details

At Hartford, we’re passionate about the details and we’ve got many years of experience in servicing events and projects of all types. We listen more than we talk and we’re excited to learn all the details of your upcoming project. We’ll leave no stone unturned and we’ll share with you our experience in developing a rock-solid solution tailored to your needs.

Whether you require technology for a short-term project or a large event, we can help. The experience of our staff, the efficiency of our system and the quality of our equipment are unmatched in the industry. Contact us today at 888-520-5667 and experience the difference. Need to rent equipment in a nearby city? We also serve these other cities near the District of Columbia: