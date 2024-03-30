Audio Visual and Technology Rentals in Washington DC, District of Columbia (2024)

Washington DC Audio Visual and Computer Rentals

From the Walter E. Washington Convention Center to the Gaylord National Resort to all points in between, we make Washington DC technology rentals happen. With physical offices in nearby Laurel, Maryland, you’ll find us conveniently located and ready to deliver in Washington DC. Many people in Washington DC ask; “Where can I find a computer rental near me?” More than just renting computers in Washington DC, we offer a wide range of audio visual and computer equipment rentals in Washington DC. Being as close and convenient as your telephone in Washington DC allows us to respond fast with quick quotes and answers to all of your technical questions.

Feel free to contact us anytime at :

10111 Bacon Drive
Suite G
Beltsville, MD 20705
Phone: 301-931-2200

Washington DC Event Rentals: Popular Venues

  • Walter E. Washington Convention Center
  • Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center
  • Gaylord National Resort
  • The Baltimore Convention Center
  • Marriott Marquis Washington DC
  • The National Conference Center
  • Salamander Washington DC
  • Sagamore Pendry Baltimore
  • The National Press Club
  • The Mayflower Hotel
  • The Mandarin Oriental Washington DC
  • Omni Shoreham Hotel

Washington DC Technology Rentals

Our East Coast Distribution Center, which serves Washington DC, is filled with the equipment you need whether you’re hosting an event at The National Press Club, a law firm, staffing firm or just a business needing some short-term audio visual and computer equipment in District of Columbia, we’ve got everything you could need.

Audio Rentals Washington DC

Chromebook Rentals Washington DC

Computer Rentals Washington DC

Copier Rentals Washington DC

iPad Rentals Washington DC

Laptop Rentals Washington DC

Lighting Rentals Washington DC

Mixed Reality Rentals Washington DC

Monitor Rentals Washington DC

Podium Rentals Washington DC

Printer Rentals Washington DC

Projector Rentals Washington DC

Scanner Rentals Washington DC

Smartphone Rentals Washington DC

Tablet Rentals Washington DC

Video Camera Rentals Washington DC

VR Rentals Washington DC

WiFi Hotspot Rentals Washington DC

Need a Short-Term Rental for Audio Visual, Computer, or Technology in Washington DC?

Washington DC, also known as Our Nation’s Capital, is a fast growing city on the east coast. From banking and finance to many other related industries, many companies are relocating or expanding to Washington DC. With easy nationwide access, a convenient proximity to government, Washington DC truly has everything going for it.

All of these types of companies that are located in Washington DC have one thing in common; they require short-term technology rentals in Washington DC for projects and events and that’s where Hartford Technology Rentals comes in. We’ve worked with many of the nation’s (and the worlds) top companies that rely on us to deliver quality equipment for a variety of projects such as:

  • Tradeshows and meetings
  • Legal staffing reviews
  • Esports tournaments
  • TV and film projects
  • Corporate projects
  • Contract employees
  • Advertising and branding

Why rent technology from HTR in Washington DC?

There are lots of vendors to choose from so what separates Hartford from the competition?

Expert Technical and Sales Support
We continuously service and support Washington DC via our East Coast Distribution Center located just moments from DC. A lot of our competitors market in the Washington DC area however they do not have the local expertise that our East Coast presence affords. In some situations other rental companies actually rely on us to handle your rental order. Going direct with Hartford cuts out the middleman allowing you to pay less and you only have one phone call to make should the need for support arise.

Inventory
We stock our Washington DC area office with the latest in technology equipment. It’s well-maintained from industry-leading manufacturers and in most cases can be delivered and setup the same or next day. Whether you need general office computing equipment or professional audio visual equipment, we can deliver.

Technical support
Our Washington DC area office has a team of dedicated technicians that are experienced in maintaining our equipment and in working on a multitude of project types. They’re on call 24/7 and provide exceptional service. Their job is to make your life easier. Our technicians are available 24/7/365 and know the ins and outs of our technology exceptionally well.

The devil is in the details
At Hartford, we’re passionate about the details and we’ve got many years of experience in servicing events and projects of all types. We listen more than we talk and we’re excited to learn all the details of your upcoming project. We’ll leave no stone unturned and we’ll share with you our experience in developing a rock-solid solution tailored to your needs.

Whether you require technology for a short-term project or a large event, we can help. The experience of our staff, the efficiency of our system and the quality of our equipment are unmatched in the industry. Contact us today at 888-520-5667 and experience the difference. Need to rent equipment in a nearby city? We also serve these other cities near the District of Columbia:

  • Philadelphia
  • Baltimore
  • New York City
  • Boston
