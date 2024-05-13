Aunty Rosaleen's Traditional Irish Christmas Cake Recipe - Gemma’s Bigger Bolder Baking (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please see my full disclosure for details.

Hi Bold Bakers!

Create a Profile! Already have an account?

One of our Christmas Traditions in Ireland is to eat fruit cake. A big part of that tradition is to make our Christmas Cake in October, giving your cake enough time to mature its flavor and age. This Christmas Cake is rich, moist, boozy, and very delicious. This recipe is from my Aunty Rosaleen who is a fantastic baker. She kindly shared it with me and I’m sharing it with you.

IMPORTANT NOTE: This recipe was updated and improved on 10/19/2023, to include a new step-by-step tutorial video and 25 most frequently asked questions and answers.

I’m proud to say there’s a connection to the much-loved O’Driscolls Irish Whiskey used in this Christmas cake recipe and in this lovely O’Driscolls Irish Whiskey Cake. My cousin, Michael J. Stafford is the managing director of Stafford Bonded in my hometown of Wexford, Ireland. Michael carried on the family business created by our grandfather (James Stafford) and also our fathers (George Stafford Snr and Michael Stafford Snr). Michael has chronicled the history of the Stafford family in Wexford beautifully on the Stafford Bonded website. O’Driscolls Irish Whiskey is inspired by Diarmuid O’Driscoll, Michael’s other grandfather, a true inspiration and a great storyteller who recently passed away at 104. You will understand the inspiration when you hear Diarmuid talk of the O’Driscoll family.

If you haven’t already, make sure to learnHow To Feed A Christmas Cake.The process for a perfect Christmas Cake does take some time and some patience, but it’s absolutely worth it. Not only did I grow up making these in Ireland, but as a professional chef, I’ve mastered them. For other Traditional Irish Christmas recipes don’t miss my TraditionalMince Pies, my from-scratch recipe for Traditional Mince Meat, and my Mum’s Christmas Pudding.

Part of the tradition of making Christmas Cakes is to make a wish when storing the ingredients together. I have very clear memories of mixing the big Mason & Cash bowl in the kitchen with my mum. We would line up to make a wish.

As I said, these cakes get better with age. Store it in a tin or airtight container in a cool dry place (up to 24°C/76°F) for up to 6 months. Don’t worry, the booze will keep it from turning bad and it will actually get better with age.In a very warm climate with high humidity, refrigerate it.

FAQs

Q: What’s the other name for Irish Christmas Cake? A: “Christmas Cake” in Irelandis also known as “fruitcake”. Q: When is Irish Christmas Cake typically made? A: Christmas Cake is traditionally made in the weeks leading up to Christmas, as early as Octoberto allow theflavorsto mature. The longer you let it sit, the better it gets in taste and texture. Q: What nuts can you use in Christmas Cake? A: Besidesalmonds, you can also use walnuts, pecans, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, cashews, pistachios, other nut(s) of your choice, or a mix of different types of nuts. If preferred, toast the nuts before adding them to the cakebatterto enhanceflavors. Q: What can I use instead of nuts in Christmas Cake if I have a nut allergy? A: You can use seeds, shredded coconut, rolled oats, chocolate chips, graham crackers, or crushed cookies. Q: What’s in mixed spice? What’s the difference between mixed spice and all spice? A: “Mixed spice” usually contains all spice, ground cinnamon, nutmeg, ground mace, ground cloves, ground coriander, and ground ginger. Check out my Homemade MixedSpiceRecipefor the exact measurement and ratio. Q: What are raisins, currants, sultanas and what are their differences? A: 1) Raisins are from different variations of grapes dried for around 3 weeks in a dark brownish color.

2) Currants are dried from a variety of small, seedless grapes called “Black Corinth” and “Carina.”

3) Sultanas/golden raisins are dried from green seedless grapes and are typically coated in an oil-based solution before drying to speed up the process to have a lighter golden color. Q: If I don’t want to use the cherries and candied peels can I use more raisins, currants or both? A: 1) If store-bought candied cherries and candied peels put you off, try my recipes How to Make CandiedCherries(GlacéCherries)andHow To Make Simple Candied MixedPeelwith no chemical taste or unpleasant texture.

2) Alternatively, you can use raisins, currants, or other dried fruit per your preference. Q: What egg substitute will work the best in an Irish Christmas Cake? A: Flax eggs from my EggSubstitute Chartwill work the best in this Christmas Cake because they bindingredientswell and retain moisture well. Q: Can I replace the whiskey with brandy or rum? What other alcohol can I use? A: Yes, you can use brandy or rum in place of whiskey. Sherry will also give a Christmas cake booze. Q: What can I use instead of whiskey to make an alcohol-free Christmas Cake? A: 1) To make the Christmas cake alcohol-free, add about 1 tablespoon (15ml) of orange juice, apple juice, lemon juice, or apple cider vinegar (the one with the mother) to the cake mix to help ferment the fruit and develop flavors.

2) Without alcohol as a preservative, do not make it more than 1 month ahead of serving. In a very warm climate with high humidity, refrigerate it. Q: Can I use almond flour in this fruitcake to make it gluten-free? A: You can replace part of the all-purpose flour with almond flour for extra flavor, different texture or nutrients.

To make it gluten-free, you can usegluten-free all-purpose blend flourfor the best result. Q: Can you make a dairy-free Irish Christmas Cake? A: 1) Use vegan-baking butter and plant-based milk of your choice for the best result.

2) You can use margarine but the result can be different in taste and texture. Q: What’s Marzipan? A: Marzipanis a sweet, pliable paste made from groundalmonds, sugar,eggs, and sometimes almond extract. Make your own using myrecipeEasy HomemadeMarzipan. Q: What kind of icing is used on an Irish Christmas Cake? A: Royal icingis typically used to cover the cake, giving it a smooth and decorative finish. Check out details in my Bold Baking Basic:Simple And Beautiful Christmas Cake Decorating. Q: Do Irish Christmas Cakes have a special design or decoration? A: 1) The traditional way to decorate a Christmas Cake has three layers, namely apricot jamfor holding themarzipanlayer,marzipanadding unmistakable almondflavorand lovely texture, androyal icingcoating the outside of the Christmas Cake and resembling a snowy winter wonderland.

2) It will be topped with fondantChristmas-themed designs like holly leaves, berries, or stars.

3) Be sure to check out my Simple And Beautiful Christmas Cake Decoratingfor Pro Tips. Q: How is an Irish Christmas Cake traditionally served? A: It’s sliced into thin pieces and enjoyed with a cup of tea or coffee. Q: Can I make a Christmas Cake in the microwave? A: I do not recommend making it in a microwave.

1) You can easily overcook it in the microwave and dry it out.

2) Microwave cooking typically doesn’t allow for the long, slow cooking time that a Christmas cake needs to develop its complex flavors. Q: How can I make an Irish Christmas Cake in a fan-assisted oven or a convection oven? A: You can reduce the baking temperature by 30°F /10°C.Bakeyour cake in the middle rack with the bottom heating only. Baking time should be more or less the same. Q: What’s the gas mark if I make it in a gas oven? A: Refer to myGuide to Knowing YourOvenfor the gas mark you should use for baking your Christmas cake in a gasoven. Q: How can I bake this Irish Christmas Cake Recipe in a smaller size pan? A: 1) For baking the Christmas cake batter in 6-inch (18cm) pans with each up to ¾ way full, it will bake as follows: Bake for 45 mins at 280°F (140°C) then turn the oven down to 240°F (120°C) and cook for 1 hr more or until a skewer inserted comes out clean.

2) For baking the Christmas cakebatterin standard-size cupcake pans,bakethem at 300°F(150°) for roughly 45 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the center of a cake comes out clean. Q: Would this recipe work with any dried fruits but raisins? A: Dried apricots, cranberries, dates, figs,prunes,pineapple,cherries,mangos will work well in Christmas Cake. Q: Why isn’t there raising agent baking powder or baking soda in this cake? A: This cake is very traditional and its nature is to be heavy and dense. As kids we hated it but as an adult I love it. Q: How can I avoid the soaked fruits from sinking to the bottom? A: 1) Before adding the soaked fruits to the cake batter, make sure they are well-coated with flour. This helps to create a barrier that can slow down the sinking process.

2) Cut the soaked fruits into smaller pieces which are less likely to sink as quickly as larger ones.

3) Gently folding the fruits into the cake batter helps distribute the fruits more evenly, reducing the chances of them sinking.

4) Alternatively, layer your cake batter and soaked fruits until all the ingredients are used. This can also help distribute the fruits more evenly. Q: What is the best way to store an Irish Christmas Cake to prevent it from drying out? A: 1) Cool the cake completely after baking which might take a few hours.

2) Wrap in parchment paper and followed by aluminum foil. The parchment paper helps prevent the aluminum foil from directly contacting and reacting to the cake.

3) Place in an airtight container.

4) Store in a cool, dry place such as a pantry or cupboard away from direct sunlight, heat sources, and moisture.

5) Feed the Christmas Cakeevery one or two weeks with a small amount ofalcohol(e.g., whiskey orbrandy) before resealing the container. This helps preserve the cake and keep it moist.

6) Keep for several weeks: Properly stored, an Irish Christmas Cake can last for several weeks to up to a year. Q: Is Irish Christmas Cake the same as Christmas pudding?

A: No, Irish Christmas Cake andChristmas puddingare not the same.

Irish Christmas Cake:

1) Irish Christmas Cake, also known as Christmas fruitcake or plum cake, is a baked cake filled with dried fruits, nuts, spices, and often soaked in alcohol (typically whiskey) for weeks before baking.

2) The cake is typically round, like a regular cake, and is often covered with a layer of marzipan and royal icing. It can be decorated with festive designs. It is usually served in thin slices, similar to a traditional cake, and is enjoyed with a cup of tea or a glass of Irish whiskey.

Christmas pudding:

1) Christmas pudding also known as plum pudding, is a steamed or boiled dessert that is dense and moist, filled with dried fruits, suet, spices, and breadcrumbs.

2) It is traditionally prepared in a spherical shape.

3) Christmas pudding is typically served hot. It is commonly accompanied byTraditional IrishBrandyButter,custard,whipped cream,orice cream.

Decorating Christmas Cakes!

If you want to successfully decorate a Christmas Cake, here are a few things you might need:

Marshmallow Fondant

Easy Homemade Marzipan

Royal Icing For Cake Decorating

Then, follow my simple Christmas Cake Decoration tips!

IMPORTANT NOTE: This recipe was updated and improved on 10/19/2023, to include a new step-by-step tutorial video and 25 most frequently asked questions and answers.

Try These Recipes! Vertical Lemon Cake Recipe Traditional Irish Gur Cake Recipe Decadent Irish Chocolate Whiskey Cake Recipe Luxurious 24-Layer Chocolate Cake