Authentic Greek Seasoning Recipe - An Easy Homemade Spice Blend! (2024)

This Homemade Greek Seasoning recipe is ready in minutes and made with simple pantry spices. It’s the perfect way to add authentic Greek flavor to just about any dish!

I love using this seasoning in chicken gyros, chicken souvlaki, and Greek salad dressing!

Greek seasoning has so many uses! Here’s why you’ll want to have some at the ready in your pantry:

Greek seasoning can be used on anything from chicken and fish to vegetables and beef! If you are looking to jazz up one of your regular, go-to recipes, try this seasoning with it.You'd be surprised how a little change like seasoning can bring life back into one of your regular meals!

This seasoning is also vegan, gluten free, paleo, keto, and whole30 compliant, so it will work with almost any diet!

Making seasoning blends on your own is always a better idea than purchasing them pre-made at the store. By doing this, you can truly customize the blend to your liking. Plus, this Greek seasoning uses a variety of common spices, so you probably already have all of these ingredients at home and will save money by making it versus buying it!

What Is Greek Seasoning?

Greek seasoning is a blend of spices and herbs common to the Mediterranean region. This includes marjoram, oregano, basil, dill, and thyme. Many of these ingredients have actually been documented as spices that were used by Ancient Greeks to add flavor to their food.

Recipe Ingredients

My Greek seasoning is made up of 12 simple spices that you probably already have on hand. It is a perfect mixture of common Greek flavors, savory dried herbs, and aromatic spices.

Here’s what you will need to make it (you can find the exact amounts in the recipe card below):

Salt – Kosher salt and table salt are both good, feel free to use either.

– Kosher salt and table salt are both good, feel free to use either. Black Pepper – Freshly ground black pepper is best!

– Freshly ground black pepper is best! Garlic Powder – You can substitute granulated garlic if you prefer.

– You can substitute granulated garlic if you prefer. Dried Basil – The signature minty flavor of dried basil is a must for this recipe.

– The signature minty flavor of dried basil is a must for this recipe. Dried Onion – If you’d rather use onion powder, that will work too!

– If you’d rather use onion powder, that will work too! Greek Oregano – Earthy Greek oregano is stronger in savory flavor than Italian oregano tends to be.

– Earthy Greek oregano is stronger in savory flavor than Italian oregano tends to be. Dried Parsley – Peppery dried parsley is another key ingredient for this spice blend.

– Peppery dried parsley is another key ingredient for this spice blend. Thyme – Ground thyme adds citrus notes to the seasoning.

– Ground thyme adds citrus notes to the seasoning. Dried Dill – Grassy dried dill adds some zestiness into the mix.

– Grassy dried dill adds some zestiness into the mix. Dried Marjoram – This is kind of like the oregano, but milder and sweeter.

– This is kind of like the oregano, but milder and sweeter. Cinnamon & Nutmeg – These add a hint of warm, cozy sweetness.

How to Make Greek Seasoning

This spice blend is ready to go in 5 minutes! Follow these simple directions to create it:

Mix the ingredients together. Combine all of the above ingredients together in a bowl. If you prefer a smoother texture: You can use a food processor or spice grinder to blend all the ingredients together for 30-45 seconds. Blending all the ingredients together in a grinder will create a finer texture for the seasoning.

Combine all of the above ingredients together in a bowl.

Tips & Recipe Variations

Putting this seasoning blend together could not be easier, but I still have a couple of tips to share with you that will be helpful to keep in mind:

Use a food processor if you’re going to use the seasoning on meat, etc. Blending the seasoning can help it stick to food better, though it’s not absolutely necessary.

Blending the seasoning can help it stick to food better, though it’s not absolutely necessary. Don’t use fresh herbs. Fresh herbs don’t last nearly as long as dried herbs do, and they will become moldy before long.

Fresh herbs don’t last nearly as long as dried herbs do, and they will become moldy before long. Switch it up, if you like. I’m a big fan of this blend as-is, but if you want to add rosemary or omit the nutmeg and cinnamon, etc., feel free!

How to Use Greek Seasoning

This Greek seasoning blend is so versatile. It can be used on vegetables, chicken, fish, grains, or even in dips! (It is also delicious mixed with a high quality olive oil and served with warm pita or a good crusty bread.) Here are some guidelines for using it:

For seasoning/marinating meat: A good rule of thumb is to use 2 tablespoons of seasoning per pound of meat. I like to use this seasoning on chicken, beef, pork, lamb, you name it!

A good rule of thumb is to use 2 tablespoons of seasoning per pound of meat. I like to use this seasoning on chicken, beef, pork, lamb, you name it! When seasoning grains and vegetables: Use 1 tablespoon per cup of uncooked grains (such as rice or quinoa) or vegetables. Potatoes, green beans, bell peppers, and all of your other favorite vegetables are great choices.

Use 1 tablespoon per cup of uncooked grains (such as rice or quinoa) or vegetables. Potatoes, green beans, bell peppers, and all of your other favorite vegetables are great choices. When making dips: If you choose to add the spice blend to yogurt to make a vegetable dip, start with 1 teaspoon per cup of dip, and taste to see if more is needed. The same rule applies if you’re using it with olive oil to create a dip.

If you choose to add the spice blend to yogurt to make a vegetable dip, start with 1 teaspoon per cup of dip, and taste to see if more is needed. The same rule applies if you’re using it with olive oil to create a dip. For making salad dressing: I like to use about 1 tablespoon of Greek seasoning per cup of Greek salad dressing (recipe linked above!).

How to Store Homemade Spice Blends

Store your homemade Greek seasoning in an airtight container in a cool, dark, dry place for up to one month. That’s if you don’t use it all up before then!

4.5 from 255 votes Print Pin Recipe Yield: 20 Greek Seasoning Homemade Greek seasoning is made with a number of dried herbs and aromatic spices. It's the best way to add flavor to your favorite Greek recipes, and it's really easy to make, too! Prep Time5 minutes minutes Total Time5 minutes minutes See Also Fish Friday Menu: 20 Seafood Recipes for Lent | Dish on Fish Ingredients 2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons Greek oregano

2 teaspoons dried basil

1 teaspoon dried onion

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon dried parsley

1 teaspoon dried dill weed

1 teaspoon dried marjoram

½ teaspoon ground thyme

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg Instructions Combine all ingredients together in a bowl and store in an airtight container for up to one month.

For a smoother texture, you can purée all ingredients for 30-45 seconds in a food processor or use a spice grinder.

Use on meats, vegetables, or combine with olive oil for a great dip for bread or pita chips. It can also be used to make a great Greek salad dressing. Notes To store. Store your homemade Greek seasoning in an airtight container in a cool, dark, dry place for up to one month. That’s if you don’t use it all up before then! Nutrition Serving: 1, Calories: 3kcal, Carbohydrates: 1g, Sodium: 212mg © Jessica – The Novice Chef Cuisine: Greek Category: Condiments & Sauces

