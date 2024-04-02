Authentic Nigerian Chin Chin Recipe: How To Make Chin Chin (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links which means I will get a commission if you make a purchase at no additional cost to you. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. Please read my disclosure for details.

Do you love crispy, crunchy snacks? If so, you’re going to love this Nigerian Chin Chin recipe. It’s a delicious yet easy-to-make snack that everyone will enjoy.

Nigerian chin chin is a very addictive snack. One pop is all that is needed to get hooked. It is popular in the western part of Africa and is made in various recipe variations worldwide.

What’s even more intriguing about this West African Chin Chin is that this recipe is made from common staples that can be easily found in the kitchen. It is very easy to make.

Nigerian chin chin is a fried snack in West Africa (Nigeria) made from a basic combination of flour, milk, and sugar.

It is very similar to the Scandinavian snack, klenat. This chin chin recipe is neither hard nor crunchy and can be enjoyed as a light refreshment for guests.

Nigerian Chin Chin Ingredients

All-purpose flour: This is a core ingredient in making chin chin. It is a blend of hard and soft wheat suitable for all kinds of pastries. To get the best out of the all-purpose flour, ensure it is supplemented with vitamins and minerals as there has been a loss of nutrients during flour processing.

Granulated sugar is a highly-refined sugar made from sugar cane or sugar beets. It will leaven the chin chin dough and improve the texture. Granulated sugar can be increased or reduced based on individual preference.

Salted butter: Salted butter has a salty, neutral, and creamy flavor. It helps accentuate the Nigerian chin chin flavor. To get the best out of the chin chin dough and for easy preparation, use butter straight from the fridge.

Baking powder: Baking powder serves as a raising agent. The more baking powder is added to the chin chin the softer it becomes. To enjoy a crunchy feel while eating a soft but not too soft chin chin, stick to this chin chin recipe.

Ground nutmeg: Nutmeg is a spice made by grinding the seed of the fragrant nutmeg tree. It has a distinctive fragrance and a warm and slightly sweet taste. This spice gives chin chin that special Nigerian zing, a distinct flavor.

Large egg: Adding egg to chin chin is optional. The egg makes the chin chin recipe softer. For an extra crunchy/hard chin chin, leave out the egg and baking powder.

Evaporated milk: Evaporated milk gives the Nigerian chin chin a rich, creamy, and crunchy feel. Full-fat, low-fat, or plant-based milk can be used depending on personal preference. The type of milk used will most likely affect the taste of the chin chin.

Oil for deep frying: To get a much more favorable chin chin taste, use fresh, tasteless, and odorless oil. Sunflower oil or vegetable oil is most preferred for this chin chin recipe.

Tools Needed To Prepare Nigerian Chin Chin

Ingredient Additions & Substitutions For Chin Chin

Evaporated Milk

Powdered milk can be used in place of evaporated milk. Dissolve 2Tbs of powder milk in 8 Tbsp of water. Then use the required amount in the recipe.

Baking Powder

Baking soda is a great substitute for baking powder, but it requires more than just swapping one for the other. Baking soda is three times stronger than baking powder. Hence, for this chin chin recipe, it is advised to use 1/4 teaspoon of baking soda instead of 1/2 tsp of baking powder.

Healthier Substitute (All purpose flour/butter)

For a healthier version, all-purpose flour can be substituted with whole wheat flour, and salted butter can be substituted with coconut oil.

How to Make Chin Chin Step By Step

Ingredients

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

½ cups granulated sugar

3. tbp salted butter (grated)

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp ground nutmeg

¼ cup evaporated milk (or condensed milk)

1 large egg

Peanut or sunflower oil for deep frying

Instructions

STEP 1: Mix all the dry ingredients (flour, sugar, nutmeg, and baking powder) together in a large bowl.

STEP 2: Add the coarsely grated butter to the dry ingredients. Blend well by rubbing the mixture with your fingers until you get an oil crumb.

STEP 3: Whisk the wet ingredients (eggs and condensed milk) in a separate bowl.

STEP 4: Next, pour the mixed wet ingredients into the bowl containing the combined dry ingredients. Mix to form a dough.

STEP 5: Knead the dough with your hands, wrap it in cling film and refrigerate for 10 minutes. If necessary, add a little flour, or dilute the dough with a little milk (or water).

STEP 6: Roll out the dough with a rolling pin, and make it about 1.5-2 cm thick. Cut into long strips with a knife or pizza cutter.

STEP 7: Then cut the strips into squares. Squares can be kept on a tray or bowl sprinkled with a small amount of flour to prevent them from sticking together. Don’t sprinkle too much flour, as this contributes to oil foaming up during the frying process.

STEP 8: Next, deep fry the blanks at 350ºF until golden brown (`3-4 minutes).

STEP 9: Transfer to a receiving bowl or tray lined with a paper towel or oil absorbent paper. Serve.

What to Serve With Chin Chin

The Nigerian chin chin is often enjoyed as a snack by itself. However, if you can serve this yummy Nigerian snack with:

Chilled Drink – When served with a drink, chilled drinks Fanta Chapman , zobo drink , or any carbonated drink are commonly the refreshing drinks of choice because they offer a more satisfying taste.

, , or any carbonated drink are commonly the refreshing drinks of choice because they offer a more satisfying taste. Chocolate Sauce – You can get creative with the chin chin dough by cutting it into long strips and frying it. Next, dip in chocolate sauce before serving. Or serve with chocolate sauce or any topping of choice.

Powdered sugar and vanilla -The classic squared chin chin recipe can be coated with powdered sugar and vanilla to make it look super classy for events or small gatherings.

Tips On How To Make This Chin Chin Recipe

To make chin chin extra soft add more butter (1 or 2 Tbsp). Be careful not to add too much, or the chin chin will crumble when it starts frying.

Keep temperature of oil between 350ºF – 375ºF. If the oil is too hot, you run the risk of getting uncooked chin chin.

Try to stick with peanut oil, sunflower oil, or vegetable oil as these withstand higher temperatures better.

You might notice your oil developing lots of foam/bubbles. Reduce the heat and do not leave the deep fryer/pot unattended or switch out the oil for peace of mind. A little bit of foaming is expected.

Want crunchy and extra hard chin chin? Do not add egg or baking powder. If the dough is too hard to work with, add a few tablesppons of milk.

If you find the process of kneading and rolling the dough too tedious, try a pasta machine. This affordable pasta cutter is also a great alternative to cutting the strips one at a time.

Let the chin chin cool down for 10 minutes before eating to enjoy the crunch. I personally just dig in. I love that soft and perfectly warm chin chin.

Before storing in an airtight container, ensure the chin chin has cooled down completely. This increases its lifespan and crispness.

Use an absorbent paper, parchment paper or large bowl lined with paper towel to drain out excess oil from the chin chin.

You can use either evaporated milk or condensed milk for this recipe. Back home, condensed milk is usually more readily available. The main difference between the two is that evaporated milk is unsweetened while condensed milk is sweetened.

How To Store Nigerian Chin Chin

Airtight Container

Your prepared Nigerian chin chin is best stored in a clean airtight container to preserve its flavor and crunchiness.

An airtight container is perfect for keeping chin chin without adding preservatives. Do not fill the container to the brim to give space for a complete seal.

Ensure the container is moisture-free to prevent the chin chin from getting damp and losing its crunchiness.

After sealing in a container, the Nigerian chin chin can be stored in a pantry, cabinet, cupboard, or fridge for up to a month and possibly longer.

Ziploc bags

Ziploc bags can be used to preserve your chin chin for a short while. Using plastic bags to store for a long time is not advisable as the plastic bag can easily get pierced or torn.

Does chin chin go bad?

Chin chin can last for about a month (and possibly up to 5-6 months). It can, however, go bad if it is stored in unfavorable conditions like:

1. Using a damp container to store it.

2. Exposing it to air for a long time.

3. Storing in plastic for a long time, thus, allowing it to be infested by insects.

4. Not properly sealing the container in which it was stored.

FAQ About Nigerian Chin Chin

Is chin chin fattening? Yes and no. By itself, chin chin is pleasant and healthy when consumed in moderation. Taking chin chin without a balanced diet can increase calories, which could lead to adding unnecessary weight. Can chin chin be baked? Yes, baking is a healthier way of eating chin chin. Some people bake it in the oven, while some use the air fryer. To bake Nigerian chin chin: Transfer and cut up the chin chin dough pieces to a baking sheet and bake at 350ºF for 30 minutes. Stir the chin chin every 10 mins and rotate the pan halfway through the baking time. Why is my chin chin not crunchy? Chin chin can be soft or crunchy depending on how it is prepared. Adding more baking powder or egg to your chin chin recipe can make the chin chin soft. What ingredient makes chin chin crunchy? To make crunchy chin chin add a small number of eggs and baking powder or none at all. Can I add yeast to my chin chin? Chin chin is usually made with baking powder as the leavening agent because yeast will produce a very soft chin chin. Can I make chin chin without nutmeg? Yes, chin chin can be made without nutmeg, but the taste might not be the same. In place of nutmeg, cinnamon or pepper can be used.

How Many Calories Are In Chin Chin?

A 30g serving weight (24 pieces) of this chin chin recipe contains 18g total carbs, 18g net carbs, 8g fat, 3g protein, and 160 calories.

According to Nutritionix, 1 cup of Nigerian chin chin contains 560 calories. Find the breakdown of the chin chin recipe below.

Serving Ingredient Calories 280g All Purpose Flour 1,020 Cal 82 g Granulated Sugar 319 Cal 57g Salted Butter 408 Cal 0.54g Baking Powder 0 Cal 0.26g Ground Nutmeg 1 Cal 11.76g Large Egg 17 Cal 14.82g Evaporated Milk 20 Cal 12.6g Oil 111 Cal

Nigerian Chin Chin Yield: 10 serving Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 3 minutes Total Time: 13 minutes Do you love crispy, crunchy snacks? If so, you're going to love this Nigerian Chin Chin recipe. It's a delicious yet easy-to-make snack that everyone will enjoy. Ingredients 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

½ cups granulated sugar

3. tbp salted butter (grated)

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp ground nutmeg

¼ cup evaporated milk (or condensed milk)

1 large egg

Peanut or sunflower oil for deep frying Instructions Mix all the dry ingredients (flour, sugar, nutmeg, and baking powder) together in a large bowl. Add the coarsely grated butter to the dry ingredients. Blend well by rubbing the mixture with your fingers until you get an oil crumb. Whisk the wet ingredients (eggs and evaporated milk) in a separate bowl. Next, pour the mixed wet ingredients into the bowl containing the combined dry ingredients. Mix to form a dough. Knead the dough with your hands, wrap it in cling film and refrigerate for 10 minutes. If necessary, add a little flour, or dilute the dough with a little milk (or water). Roll out the dough with a rolling pin, and make it about 1.5-2 cm thick. Cut into long strips with a knife or pizza cutter. Then cut the strips into squares. Squares can be kept on a tray or bowl sprinkled with a small amount of flour to prevent them from sticking together. Don't sprinkle too much flour, as this contributes to oil foaming up during the frying process. Next, deep fry the blanks at 350ºF until golden brown (`3-4 minutes). Transfer to a receiving bowl or tray lined with a paper towel or oil absorbent paper. Serve. Notes Chin chin will be soft while it is hot and eventually harden as it cools down.

If you want your chin chin to be soft, add more butter to the dough. However, be careful not to overdo this, as too much butter will disintegrate the chin chin in the oil.

Cutting the dough into little squares tests your patience. Try a dough divider or pizza cutter to make the process faster. You can also ask your children to help (they can use butter knives to cut the squares).

You can use either evaporated milk or condensed milk for this recipe. Back home, condensed milk is usually more readily available. The main difference between the two is that evaporated milk is unsweetened while condensed milk is sweetened. Nutrition Information: Yield: 10Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 183Total Fat: 6gSaturated Fat: 3gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 3gCholesterol: 30mgSodium: 70mgCarbohydrates: 29gFiber: 1gSugar: 14gProtein: 3g * Please note that all nutrition information are just estimates. Values will vary among brands, so we encourage you to calculate these on your own for the most accurate results. Love this recipe? Save for later! Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Pinterest

Conclusion

Chin chin is a must-have in homes and at every Nigerian party. What makes this dessert unique is that it can easily be adjusted to your personal preference and kept for special occasions.

It is a great snack for movie night, dessert, Netflix and chill, special events, or leisure. Give this recipe a try and get hooked on its deliciousness.

If you’re looking for a new and exciting recipe to add to your repertoire, look no further than Nigerian chin chin! This African snack is sure to tantalize your taste buds with its unique flavor profile.

Plus, it’s easy to prepare, so you’ll be able to whip it up any time you want. You won’t regret trying this irresistible snack!

Let me know if you ended up trying this Nigerian chin chin recipe.

