Authentic Pastitsio Recipe - Herbs & Flour (2024)

This Authentic Pastit*io Recipe or Pastichio is Greek comfort food at its best! This Greek layered casserole dish is compromised of luscious layers- pasta layers, an aromatic meat sauce layer, and a lusciously creamy and thick bechamel sauce.

Of all of the Greek comfort foods, pastit*io is the absolute best, no contest. Pastit*io is definitely up there as one of my favourite dishes of all. This Greek layered casserole dish is hearty, delicious, and guaranteed to please.

I know I am biased as a Greek girl, but honestly, when you see those wonderful thick layers of pasta, meat sauce and the most luscious bechamel, how can you not swoon?

Totally swoon worthy!

What is Pastit*io?

If you haven’t heard of pastit*io (thank goodness we are rectifying that right now!), you have likely heard of its cousin Moussaka, an iconic and ultra popular Greek layered casserole dish. While these dishes are distinct, an easy way to think of pastit*io is similar to a moussaka except that the veggie layers have been replaced with pasta.

Pastit*io is a Greek pasta bake comprised of 4 different layers. Two pasta layers using tubular pasta or bucatini, a ground meat sauce which is sandwiched between those pasta layers and the topping comprised of a thick, creamy bechamel layer. Each layer is thick and distinct and because of that, you get to truly appreciate each tasty element of a pastit*io in every bite.

This decadent dish is a favourite main course dinner recipe but it is not uncommon to see it served up as a side dish for celebrations. I can’t think of a party without a pan of this traditional pastit*io included in the buffet line! Any excuse to make and eat this dish is a good one!

The recipe I am sharing with you is based on my mom’s recipe. It has always been my absolute favourite and there is really nothing I would do to change this recipe. It is perfection!

Layers in this Authentic Pastit*io Recipe

There are 4 layers in pastit*io (3 different types of layers but the pasta layer is repeated twice). The order they are in from top to bottom as you would see them in a slice are as follows:

Bechamel and mitzithra layer (the top layer). Pasta layer. Meat sauce layer. Pasta layer (bottom layer).

How to make this Authentic Pastit*io Recipe

To make this recipe, you will need to prepare 3 different types of layers and then assemble them. Essentially, this recipe comes down to these steps:

Make the meat sauce. Prepare the pasta layers. Make the creamy bechamel. Assemble and bake!

The full instructions are in the recipe card at the end of this post but I have included step by step instructions and photos to help you bake up this delicious meal!

Make the aromatic meat sauce:

The first step when making this authentic pastit*io recipe is to make the meat sauce so that it has time to cool while you prep the other layers. To make the meat sauce:

Heat olive oil in a large skillet pan over medium heat and add the chopped onion (1 large onion) and garlic. Saute for 2-3 minutes until they begin to soften. Add the ground beef and brown it, breaking up any large chunks as you stir and cook it. Once the beef is browned, add the tomato paste, cinnamon stick, parsley, salt and black pepper to the meat. Add the water and bring the meat sauce to a boil, stirring frequently until the water evaporates and the meat is cooked. Remove the cinnamon stick, set aside and let cool.

Prepare the pasta layers:

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and add the pasta. Cook according to package directions and then drain. Place the drained pasta back in the pot and add the mitzithra (or parmesan) and egg whites, tossing to coat the pasta.

Make the bechamel:

In a large saucepan, melt the butter and add the flour, stirring until it makes a thick paste or roux. Add the milk slowly, whisking continuously as you do so. Whisk until the béchamel sauce thickens and coats the back of a spoon, then remove it from the heat. Whisk in the egg yolks, mizithra, salt and nutmeg. Let the mixture cool for a few minutes while you assemble the pastit*io.

Assemble and Bake this Authentic Pastit*io:

Place half of the pasta into a greased large pan and arrange them so that they are evenly spread. Spread the meat mixture on top of the pasta, spreading it to make an even layer. Add the remaining pasta on top of the meat sauce layer. Spread the béchamel on top of the pasta layer, spreading it evenly. Sprinkle bread crumbs and mitzithra over top of the béchamel. Bake the pastit*io in the oven for 45 minutes or until a nice golden brown crust forms. Remove from oven and let rest for 15 minutes so it can set before slicing.

Tips and substitutions for this Authentic Pastit*io Recipe:

Prep in advance: This recipe is easy enough to do but does include quite a few steps. If you are short on time, you can absolutely prep this dish in advance. See notes in the next section on how you can prep different components or the entire dish.

This recipe is easy enough to do but does include quite a few steps. If you are short on time, you can absolutely prep this dish in advance. See notes in the next section on how you can prep different components or the entire dish. Substitute different pasta: I make this recipe using a Greek bucatini pasta. In Greek stores, it is labelled as pastit*io pasta. I like the Misko brand no. 2 pasta but Misko also has other size options too. You can find this Greek pasta option in Greek delis and bakeries or the ethnic section of many grocery stores (that’s where I get mine). You can also use an Italian style bucatini pasta or even penne pasta.

Substitute different cheeses: In this recipe I use grated mitzithra cheese (a Greek cheese you can usually find in Greek bakeries or shops) but often substitute Parmesan cheese if I don’t have any on hand. You can also use grated Greek Kefalotyri cheese, Kefalograviera, or Romano cheese.

Can you prep pastit*io in advance?

Since pastit*io is comprised of 3 different layers and can take some time to bake up, you can easily cut down on this time by prepping in advance. This is especially handy if you are serving this up at a party. Prepping the pastit*io can happen in a few different ways.

Option 1: Prepare the meat sauce in advance. Making the meat sauce a day in advance is an easy way to make this recipe much easier to assemble! After prepping the meat sauce, let it cool and then place in a bowl, cover with food wrap and refrigerate. The next day when you are assembling, your meat sauce is ready to go and all you have to do is boil the pasta and make the bechamel! I do recommend you warm up your meat sauce the next day so it is a bit looser and easier to spread.

Making the meat sauce a day in advance is an easy way to make this recipe much easier to assemble! After prepping the meat sauce, let it cool and then place in a bowl, cover with food wrap and refrigerate. The next day when you are assembling, your meat sauce is ready to go and all you have to do is boil the pasta and make the bechamel! I do recommend you warm up your meat sauce the next day so it is a bit looser and easier to spread. Option 2: Assemble the entire pastit*io the night before. Another option is to make the entire pastistio, layers and all, the day before and then cover it with plastic wrap and refrigerate. The next day, you remove the plastic wrap, pop it in the oven and bake it up. If you are doing this, I recommend using a metal pan. Since you will be placing a cold pan into a hot oven, the last thing you want is to have your dish shatter and ruin your delicious meal!

Another option is to make the entire pastistio, layers and all, the day before and then cover it with plastic wrap and refrigerate. The next day, you remove the plastic wrap, pop it in the oven and bake it up. If you are doing this, I recommend using a metal pan. Since you will be placing a cold pan into a hot oven, the last thing you want is to have your dish shatter and ruin your delicious meal! Option 3: Bake the entire pastit*io in advance. This option works great for meal prepping whether its for a family dinner or a party. You can bake up the entire pastistio, allow it to cool completely and then cover it and place it in the fridge. The next day, you just need to reheat it until it is completely warmed through. You can choose to warm up as many slices as you need or the entire casserole. Again, if you are reheating the entire dish, I recommend using a metal pan for this option for the same reason as option 2.

Can you freeze Pastit*io?

Yes, you can definitely freeze this Greek pastit*io recipe. Whether you have leftover pastit*io or you are purposely baking this up to have some freezer meals ready to go for the future, it can easily be frozen.

To freeze pastit*io, allow the baked casserole to cool completely. Then slice it to make individual portions and place those portions in freezer safe containers.

To thaw and reheat pastit*io, thaw it in the fridge from the night before. Then place the slice(s) on a baking tray and heat them up in the oven at 325F until they are completely warmed through.

You can also freeze an entire pastit*io. If you plan to do this, use a baking dish that is safe to place in the freezer.

What to serve with Greek pastit*io

Since this dish is satisfying and filling, all you really need to serve with it is a salad! Traditional Greek Salad is my favourite, but any side salad is a great option! Grilled, roasted or sauteed vegetables is another great option.

I hope you enjoy this recipe as much as we do! Kali orexi (bon appetit)!

-Cathy

This post was updated on August 15, 2022 with improved instructions and photographs.