Autoimmune Paleo Lemon Cookies Recipe (2024)

I’m excited to introduce you to Bre’anna of He Won’t Know It’s Paleo. I recently discovered her blog and fell in love with her creative autoimmune paleo baked good recipes. For those of you who are unfamiliar with the Autoimmume Paleo Protocol (AIP for short), read this.

These paleo lemon cookies are one of my family’s favorite treats right now. I was actually saving this recipe for the AIP cookbook I am writing. But I just love Lauren and when she invited me to guest post, I wanted to give y’all something fun and summery!

These cookies are 100% AIP compliant but they taste like they came straight out of a bake shop. I think you’re going to love them!

Print Lemon Cake Cookies (Autoimmune Paleo) Serves:Makes 24 cookies These cakey lemon cookies use gelatin as an egg substitute. Because they are free of dairy, grains, refined sugar, nuts and seeds, these cookies are suitable for the autoimmune paleo protocol. But you wouldn't guess it! Ingredients For the cookies ⅓ cup coconut flour (find it here )

) ⅓ cup arrowroot flour (find it here )

) 1 tsp cream of tartar

¾ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp sea salt

⅛ tsp turmeric (for coloring)

¼ cup freshly-squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon freshly grated lemon zest

¼ cup applesauce, at room temperature

¼ cup coconut butter, softened (not coconut oil - find it here )

) 2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 gelatin egg substitute made with 1 Tbs. gelatin (See step four below.) For the Icing ¼ cup arrowroot flour

2 tablespoons honey

1½ teaspoons lemon juice Instructions For the cookies Preheat oven to 325, and line two cookie sheets with parchment paper. In small bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients: coconut flour, arrowroot flour, salt, cream of tartar, baking soda. In large mixing bowl or stand mixer, cream together the next six ingredients: applesauce, coconut butter, lemon zest, lemon juice, honey, coconut oil and vanilla. Prepare gelatin egg substitute: Whisk 1 tablespoon gelatin into 1 tablespoon lukewarm water. Add 2 tablespoons boiling water. Whisk vigorously until completely dissolved and frothy. Add gelatin egg substitute to stand mixer. Beat on medium to incorporate. Add dry ingredients to stand mixer, beating on medium until combined. Using a tablespoon, scoop out dough and drop onto cookie sheets. Flatten each cookie with bottom of cup to make 1½-2" circles. Bake for 18-23 minutes, or until cookies are golden brown around edges and slightly firm to the touch. Cool completely on wire rack. For the icing Whisk all icing ingredients together. Drizzle over tops of cooled cookies. Store covered at room temp for soft cookies, or in the refrigerator for firmer cookies.

About Bre’anna of He Won’t Know It’s Paleo

Bre’anna is an AIP-recipe creator and blogger at He Won’t Know It’s Paleo. Her recipes are dedicated to her gluten-loving husband, Chris, who didn’t know he was eating paleo for the first six months she cooked that way. She considers it her biggest accomplishment in the kitchen when she won him over to her paleo – and then AIP foods! Her cookbook is due out this fall on Amazon. You can find Bre’anna on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.