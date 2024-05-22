Automotive SPICE V3.1 Engineering | Embedded Academy (2024)

Current Status
Content
E-Learning Automotive SPICE® – System Engineering Processes – Development (50 min)
- SYS.1: Requirements Elicitation
- SYS.2: System Requirements Analysis
- SYS.3: System Architectural Design
E-Learning Automotive SPICE® – System Engineering Processes – Integration and Test (30 min)
- SYS.4: System Integration and Integration Test
- SYS.5: System Qualification Test
E-Learning Automotive SPICE® – Software Engineering Processes – Development (40 min)
- SWE.1: Software Requirements Analysis
- SWE.2: Software Architectural Design
- SWE.3: Software Detailed Design and Unit Construction
E-Learning Automotive SPICE® – Software Engineering Processes – Integration and Test (50 min)
- SWE.4: Software Unit Verification
- SWE.5: Software Integration and Integration Test
- SWE.6: Software Qualification Test
Target
The target of this course is to understand ASPICE and to get detailed information about the engineering and management processes.
This course is perfect for engineers and project managers who work according to Automotive SPICE or are planning to improve their work flow within their organization and projects.
Insights
Course Content
What Are the Engineering Groups SYS, and SWE?
The System Engineering Process Group (SYS), and the Software Engineering Group (SWE) are the processes which describe the main system and software development activities. The System Engineering Process Group SYS includes processes that target the system specification, architecture, and system testing, which is relevant when software and hardware are developed. The Software Engineering Group SWE includes processes for software specification, architecture, and design as well as the implementation, integration and testing of software.
Why Are the Engineering Groups SYS, and SWE Needed?
ASPICE is a standard, that is required by more or less every customer in the automotive industry. So, it is important that engineers understand the processes and know how to apply them within their projects. This enables them to work according to processes and to provide the required work products. ASPICE also supports a structured and therefore effective workflow, because it creates traceability in the development process. So even if it is not required it is a good method to increase productivity and quality.
How Are the Engineering Groups SYS, and SWE Related to Embedded Systems?
ASPICE describes the development process, e.g. to develop electronic control units, which are embedded systems in the automotive environment.
What Can You Learn About ASPICE in the Embedded Academy E-Learning on Engineering Groups?
The course “Automotive SPICE® V3.1 – Engineering and Management” is divided into several e-learning units. Each of them explains one or more processes. It covers all processes of the System Engineering Process Group SYS and the Software Engineering Group SWE. In addition to this the Project Management Process MAN.3 of the Management Process Group is covered in this course. Project management was included as it is part of the VDA scope a required subset of the ASPICE processes. After completing this e-learning, engineers understand how to work according to ASPICE within their system and software development
