Automotive SPICE V3.1 Engineering | Embedded Academy (2024)

Table of Contents
E-Learning Automotive SPICE® – System Engineering Processes – Development (50 min) E-Learning Automotive SPICE® – System Engineering Processes – Integration and Test (30 min) E-Learning Automotive SPICE® – Software Engineering Processes – Development (40 min) E-Learning Automotive SPICE® – Software Engineering Processes – Integration and Test (50 min)

Duration

2 h 50 min

Study Time

14 h 10 min

Content

E-Learning Automotive SPICE® – System Engineering Processes – Development (50 min)

  • SYS.1: Requirements Elicitation
  • SYS.2: System Requirements Analysis
  • SYS.3: System Architectural Design

E-Learning Automotive SPICE® – System Engineering Processes – Integration and Test (30 min)

  • SYS.4: System Integration and Integration Test
  • SYS.5: System Qualification Test

E-Learning Automotive SPICE® – Software Engineering Processes – Development (40 min)

  • SWE.1: Software Requirements Analysis
  • SWE.2: Software Architectural Design
  • SWE.3: Software Detailed Design and Unit Construction

E-Learning Automotive SPICE® – Software Engineering Processes – Integration and Test (50 min)

  • SWE.4: Software Unit Verification
  • SWE.5: Software Integration and Integration Test
  • SWE.6: Software Qualification Test

The target of this course is to understand ASPICE and to get detailed information about the engineering and management processes.

This course is perfect for engineers and project managers who work according to Automotive SPICE or are planning to improve their work flow within their organization and projects.

Course Content

Automotive SPICE® – System Engineering Process Group (SYS.1 – SYS.3)7 Topics|4 Quizzes

Introduction
Revision
System Engineering Process Group
See Also
7 eLearning Automotive Innovations — Learning Lab LMS LXP
Requirements Elicitation
Quiz – Requirements Elicitation
System Requirements Analysis
Quiz – System Requirements Analysis
System Architectural Design
Quiz – System Architectural Design
Output Work Products (SYS.1 – SYS.3)
Quiz – Output Work Products (SYS.1 – SYS.3)
Automotive SPICE® – System Engineering Process Group (SYS.4 – SYS.5)6 Topics|3 Quizzes

Introduction
Revision
System Engineering Process Group
System Integration and Integration Test
Quiz – System Integration and Integration Test
System Qualification Test
Quiz – System Qualification Test
Output Work Products (SYS.4 – SYS.5)
Quiz – Output Work Products (SYS.4 – SYS.5)
Automotive SPICE® – Software Engineering Process Group (SWE.1 – SWE.3)7 Topics|4 Quizzes

Introduction
Revision
Software Engineering Process Group
Software Requirements Analysis
Quiz – Software Requirements Analysis
Software Architectural Design
Quiz – Software Architectural Design
Software Construction
Quiz – Software Construction
Output Work Products (SWE.1 – SWE.3)
Quiz – Output Work Products (SWE.1 – SWE.3)
Automotive SPICE® – Software Engineering Process Group (SWE.4 – SWE.6)7 Topics|4 Quizzes

Introduction
Revision
Software Engineering Process Group
Software Unit Verification
Quiz – Software Unit Verification
Software Integration and Integration Test
Quiz – Software Integration and Integration Test
Software Qualification Test
Quiz – Software Qualification Test
Output Work Products (SWE.4 – SWE.6)
Quiz – Output Work Products (SWE.4 – SWE.6)

What Are the Engineering Groups SYS, and SWE?

The System Engineering Process Group (SYS), and the Software Engineering Group (SWE) are the processes which describe the main system and software development activities. The System Engineering Process Group SYS includes processes that target the system specification, architecture, and system testing, which is relevant when software and hardware are developed. The Software Engineering Group SWE includes processes for software specification, architecture, and design as well as the implementation, integration and testing of software.

Why Are the Engineering Groups SYS, and SWE Needed?

ASPICE is a standard, that is required by more or less every customer in the automotive industry. So, it is important that engineers understand the processes and know how to apply them within their projects. This enables them to work according to processes and to provide the required work products. ASPICE also supports a structured and therefore effective workflow, because it creates traceability in the development process. So even if it is not required it is a good method to increase productivity and quality.

How Are the Engineering Groups SYS, and SWE Related to Embedded Systems?

ASPICE describes the development process, e.g. to develop electronic control units, which are embedded systems in the automotive environment.

What Can You Learn About ASPICE in the Embedded Academy E-Learning on Engineering Groups?

The course “Automotive SPICE® V3.1 – Engineering and Management” is divided into several e-learning units. Each of them explains one or more processes. It covers all processes of the System Engineering Process Group SYS and the Software Engineering Group SWE. In addition to this the Project Management Process MAN.3 of the Management Process Group is covered in this course. Project management was included as it is part of the VDA scope a required subset of the ASPICE processes. After completing this e-learning, engineers understand how to work according to ASPICE within their system and software development

FAQs

What are the results of the ASPICE assessment? ›

An ASPICE assessment results in ratings of multiple processes in levels 0 to 5 from "not achieved" (N) to "fully achieved" (F). Level 0 means your process can achieve the work products ASPICE defines (source code, requirements, architecture description, test reports, etc) at most "partially" (P).

How to achieve ASPICE level 1? ›

In order to get certification level 1, the assessor must be able to confirm that their products have achieved their design goals, and have been thoroughly documented. For levels 2-5, the assessor interviews employees and managers, and examines the company's processes in action.

What are the levels of ASPICE CL? ›

In ASPICE assessments, the rating of these practices is used to determine the capability level of a particular process in the assessment scope. There are five capability levels: CL1 – Performed. CL2 – Managed. CL3 – Established.

How many process areas are assessed in the VDA scope? ›

The German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) has identified sixteen key processes, known as the VDA Scope. This scope is based on software-based system development and includes not only development processes, but also management and support processes, such as project control and procurement.

