Automotive SPICE V3.1 Engineering | Embedded Academy (2024)

The course “Automotive SPICE® V3.1 – Engineering and Management” is divided into several e-learning units. Each of them explains one or more processes. It covers all processes of the System Engineering Process Group SYS and the Software Engineering Group SWE. In addition to this the Project Management Process MAN.3 of the Management Process Group is covered in this course. Project management was included as it is part of the VDA scope a required subset of the ASPICE processes. After completing this e-learning, engineers understand how to work according to ASPICE within their system and software development

ASPICE describes the development process, e.g. to develop electronic control units, which are embedded systems in the automotive environment.

ASPICE is a standard, that is required by more or less every customer in the automotive industry. So, it is important that engineers understand the processes and know how to apply them within their projects. This enables them to work according to processes and to provide the required work products. ASPICE also supports a structured and therefore effective workflow, because it creates traceability in the development process. So even if it is not required it is a good method to increase productivity and quality.

The System Engineering Process Group (SYS), and the Software Engineering Group (SWE) are the processes which describe the main system and software development activities. The System Engineering Process Group SYS includes processes that target the system specification, architecture, and system testing, which is relevant when software and hardware are developed. The Software Engineering Group SWE includes processes for software specification, architecture, and design as well as the implementation, integration and testing of software.

This course is perfect for engineers and project managers who work according to Automotive SPICE or are planning to improve their work flow within their organization and projects.

The target of this course is to understand ASPICE and to get detailed information about the engineering and management processes.

FAQs

An ASPICE assessment results in ratings of multiple processes in levels 0 to 5 from "not achieved" (N) to "fully achieved" (F). Level 0 means your process can achieve the work products ASPICE defines (source code, requirements, architecture description, test reports, etc) at most "partially" (P).

In order to get certification level 1, the assessor must be able to confirm that their products have achieved their design goals, and have been thoroughly documented. For levels 2-5, the assessor interviews employees and managers, and examines the company's processes in action.

In ASPICE assessments, the rating of these practices is used to determine the capability level of a particular process in the assessment scope. There are five capability levels: CL1 – Performed. CL2 – Managed. CL3 – Established.

The German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) has identified sixteen key processes, known as the VDA Scope. This scope is based on software-based system development and includes not only development processes, but also management and support processes, such as project control and procurement.