Award Winning Smoked Brisket Chili (recipe and video) (2024)

Got leftover brisket? Make this Smoked Brisket Chili! Recipe and video tutorial for our favorite chili recipe of all time. This chili recipe has won dozens and dozens of chili cook-off awards for both us and our Vindulge community.

We’re also answering all of your controversial questions and concerns regarding this Smoked Brisket Chili! Check it out.

Table of Contents Background

Leftover Brisket – The Main Ingredient

Additional Ingredients for Brisket Chili

What to add to Smoked Brisket Chili with Leftover Brisket

Equipment

Brisket Chili Recipe Steps

How long to cook Brisket Chili

Brisket Chili Toppings

Scaling Up The Recipe

Meat Substitutions

Making Ahead and Storage

About Chili Spices and Chili Seasoning

Other Chili Recipes

Want More Leftover Brisket Recipes?

Smoked Brisket Chili Recipe (recipe and video)

There is a reason this is one of the most popular brisket chili recipes on the web. Not only does it use tender and amazing leftover brisket, it also adds layers of flavor with a delicious braising liquid. It’s been submitted to hundreds of chili competitions and one best chili recipe in many of these competitions throughout the country. And yes – there are beans in this chili. If you are a no-beans kind of person – leave them out or check out our Texas chili.

“I’ve made this chili a handful of times now at home and it’s so good, that sometimes I smoke brisket with the express idea that I’ll have enough left over to make this chili because it is sooooo good.

Today was the first time I’ve had a chance to have it in a cook off (at my church) and while it was a small competition, it won handily…

Thank you for the recipe… he’s legitimately the best chili I’ve ever had… let alone made. Love it so much!” -Steve

Background

Go ahead and insert your jokes about “who the heck has leftover brisket” 😉

I’ve heard them all. The thing is, after tasting this brisket you may start smoking a brisket JUST to make this chili. It’s happens. True story.

In fact we hear from readers all the time who smoke briskets just so they can enter this exact recipe in chili competitions, and guess what? They’ve all won!

We’ve been making this recipe for years. In fact, it was one of the top recipes on my site until those Pork Belly Burnt Endstook the lead on top hits. Pretty rough competition if you ask me! They’re both friggin’ amazing.

We’ve taken that recipe and given it a makeover. This was also the base to our award winning brisket nachos that won Traeger’s first Meat Madness competition back in 2015.

Leftover Brisket – The Main Ingredient

Now, every time I post the video the comments are already rolling in….

“Leftover brisket? What is that?”

“There’s no such thing as leftover brisket.”

“Who has leftover brisket?” they ask.

Well I’ll tell you who!

WE DO!

And also …

People who want to try their hands at their very first brisket and maybe it didn’t come out perfect. (been there!)

People who have a an undying mission to constantly perfect their brisket game. (we totally understand!)

People who wanted to smoke a brisket for the 4th of July… and also a pork butt, and 4 racks of ribs, and 5 lbs of chicken, and a whole salmon… for 10 people. (been there too)

A family of 4 who are having mad cravings for brisket but don’t feel like inviting company over. (I’m just over here raising my hand, again!)

A wife who challenged her husband to a brisket cook-off just to see who could do it better. (it happens, and I won)

All I’m saying is, leftover brisket happens. It’s a real thing! And it’s okay if you have leftover brisket. It’s nothing to be ashamed of. Don’t let the BBQ police bring you down. And if this should happen to you, make yourself some chili!!!

Additional Ingredients for Brisket Chili

Now let me tell you a few more things about this chili that may piss you off.

There are beans in it! (Sorry, Texas. Recognize we don’t call it a Texas chili. We live in Oregon, and here we like to live dangerously.😉

call it a Texas chili. We live in Oregon, and here we like to live dangerously.😉 There is also corn in it!!!!!! (The horror!!)

And guess what. You can choose what you want and don’t want in it! That’s the great thing about it. YOU get to pick and choose.

Let me explain.

What to add to Smoked Brisket Chili with Leftover Brisket

Leftover brisket: Jokes aside, it’s a major flavor component of this chili, and we use at least 3 cups. We’ve also made it with other smoked beef leftovers (like Tri Tip), or even leftover pulled pork, and it turns out fantastic.

Jokes aside, it’s a major flavor component of this chili, and we use at least 3 cups. We’ve also made it with other smoked beef leftovers (like Tri Tip), or even leftover pulled pork, and it turns out fantastic. Beans: I like a mix of beans and I happen to have a bunch of beans in my house at all times. I like a mix, usually black and kidney. You can go all black, all kidney, or none at all. If you’re not into beans, by all means leave them out! But I’m feeding a family here and like to sneak in all proteins where I can.

I like a mix of beans and I happen to have a bunch of beans in my house at all times. I like a mix, usually black and kidney. You can go all black, all kidney, or none at all. If you’re not into beans, by all means leave them out! But I’m feeding a family here and like to sneak in all proteins where I can. Corn: Unlike many other chili recipes there is no added sugar in this recipe. The corn adds some natural sweetness without adding sugar. Also my kids, who used to love all things corn, will now only eat it two ways (grilled on the cob, or in this chili). So I’m doing the good mom thing by getting them their veggies while enjoying a darn good bowl of chili.

Equipment

The primary piece of equipment you need is a large enough Dutch oven. We use a 7.5 quart Lodge Dutch oven because it can handle the volume.

Brisket Chili Recipe Steps

In a large pot over medium heat, sauté bacon until crispy. Remove with a slotted spoon and reserve for later. If there is excess bacon grease remove it, otherwise cook the onions in it. Add onions and cook until soft (about 5 minutes). Add bell pepper and garlic; cook 1 additional minute to soften. Add the leftover cubed brisket and all dry seasonings. Let cook 1 minute stirring often. Get those seasonings integrated! Add beer and allow it to deglaze the pan and cook off the alcohol (about 1-2 minutes). Then add chipotle, coffee, tomatoes, beans, corn, green chili, and the reserved bacon. Bring to a low simmer, cover, and cook for a minimum of 30 minutes. The longer it cooks the more integrated and concentrated the flavors get. My recommendation is at least an hour (or better yet two) for a nice rich chili. If the stew starts to get too thick, you can add water ½ cup at a time to thin it out.

How long to cook Brisket Chili

The Timing: We recommend you simmer as long as you have the patience for. Minimum is 30 minutes. It’s totally okay if you only have 30 minutes for this chili. The brisket is already cooked, so it’s really allowing everything to come together.

BUT, if you have time, let the chili simmer 2 hours. Or transfer it to your crock pot and let it cook on low for a few hours. The meat will break down and get more and more tender and the flavors will get better and better and slowly, very slowly, reduce and concentrate the flavors.

That’s it.

Brisket Chili Toppings

You can add anything you want. We like the keep it simple with sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, and chives.

Scaling Up The Recipe

This brisket chili recipe serves a hearty 6 portions for a full meal.

If you want to scale this up then use the calculator next to the portions to adjust up and follow the recipe changes as noted. The only exception is to start with smaller amounts of chili powder. Use the original portion of 3 tablespoons then adjust up in one tablespoon increments if making anything more than a double batch. The chili powder can get intense if adding too much.

Meat Substitutions

If you don’t have brisket then another great option is smoked chuck roast. Or you can use short ribs. Both will shred versus be chunky. If you want cubes then consider sirloin cut into 1-inch cubes.

Making Ahead and Storage

You can make this chili up to two days prior to serving and simply bring back to a low simmer and serve.

If you have leftovers it will last in the refrigerator an additional 3 days.

About Chili Spices and Chili Seasoning

Our recipe is specific to our palate. Spices like chili powder will vary in flavor and potency depending on the brand. Some will be dark, some light, some spicy, some smoky. It comes down to feeling comfortable in adjusting the recipe for your flavor. We use bulk chili powder, which is a combination of dried chili’s like ancho, jalapeño, serrano, and others, and we buy it at our local restaurant supply store.

Cumin is another ingredient that people may love or hate, or love to hate. Cumin adds an earthy character, if you are not a fan feel free to not add or to cut the portion in half.

I hope you enjoy our favorite chili as much as we do (oh, and all of the people who voted for it and made it an award-winning chili!).

Other Chili Recipes

We have several amazing chili recipes from chicken chili to ground beef chili. Here are a few of our favorites.

The Ultimate Vegetarian Chili – We based our vegie chili off of this very recipe and it’s getting rave reviews.

– We based our vegie chili off of this very recipe and it’s getting rave reviews. Smoked Turkey Chili – Add the flavors of serrano peppers and you have a vibrant and amazing chili recipe using ground turkey.

– Add the flavors of serrano peppers and you have a vibrant and amazing chili recipe using ground turkey. Green Chili Turkey – The perfect leftover turkey recipe with a delicious and creamy broth based chili.

– The perfect leftover turkey recipe with a delicious and creamy broth based chili. Authentic Texas Chili – Spicy peppers and meat. No beans. This is the indulgent Texas Chili you want.

Want More Leftover Brisket Recipes?

We have an entire roundup of our favorite brisket leftover ideas. But here are a few of our favorites.

Smoked Brisket Pizza

Smoked Brisket Enchiladas

Smoked Brisket Nachos

Smoked Brisket Tacos

Smoked Brisket Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

