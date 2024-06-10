Bacon and Potato Quiche {Perfect Brunch Recipe} - Simply Stacie (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links, view our disclosure policy.

This easy quiche is loaded with bacon, cheese, potatoes, and onions and makes for a delicious brunch!

This post contains affiliate links.

My Grandma June was proud of her Irish heritage and I know she would approve of this simple brunch recipe for Bacon and Potato Quiche! She passed away in 2012 and I think of her every day. I really miss her!

This quiche contains one of Grandma June’s favorite foods: potatoes. It has a decadent custard made from eggs, heavy cream, and cheese that is mixed with onions, bacon, and thyme for additional flavor. If you use a pre-made pie crust, this recipe is super easy to throw together but it still feels special enough for company.

Ingredients

Below is what you’ll need for this easy quiche!

Pie crust: while you’re welcome to make your own from scratch, using pre-made is a great time-saver.

Bacon: crispy bacon makes this quiche extra-yummy.

Onion: onion provides so much flavor here.

Peeled, diced potatoes: any variety of potato will do!

Thyme: fresh or dried thyme will work.

Half and half: health and half make the quiche ultra-creamy.

Eggs: of course, you can’t have a quiche without eggs!

Cheddar cheese: shredded cheddar cheese also contributes to the creamy + decadent factor for this quiche.

Fresh chives: chives are the perfect finish for this quiche!

What I Used For This Recipe

This post contains affiliate links.

Pie Plate : This pie plate is the perfect size for this recipe!

: This pie plate is the perfect size for this recipe! Boxed Grater : This is the perfect cheese grater that you use all the time.

: This is the perfect cheese grater that you use all the time. 12-Inch Nonstick Skillet: This skillet also gets regular use in my kitchen, it is so sturdy and easy to clean!

How To Make Bacon & Cheese Quiche

Preheat the oven and bake the pie crust. You’ll need to pre-bake the pie crust for a few minutes before filling it to make sure it cooks through completely! Cook the bacon. Add the bacon to a skillet, then cook until crisp and drain off all but one tablespoon of grease. Cook the onions and potatoes. Next, add the potatoes, onions, and thyme to the same skillet you cooked the bacon in and cook for about 10 minutes. Whisk the eggs and half and half. Add the eggs, salt, and pepper to a bowl and whisk to combine. Assemble the quiche. Spread the cheese over the pie crust, then top with the bacon and potato mixture. Pour the egg mixture into the pie pan, then top with chives. Bake. Bake the quiche for about 35-40 minutes until the filling is set, then serve!

Should you pre-bake crust for a quiche?

Yes, I recommend pre-baking your crust for quiche to make sure it cooks through fully!

Can I use milk instead of heavy cream for quiche?

Yes, you can use milk for quiche, but it won’t be quite as creamy. I chose half and half for this quiche as a happy medium!

What is the difference between quiche and Quiche Lorraine?

Quiche Lorraine is a traditional quiche made with bacon and gruyere cheese, while quiche can use whatever add-ins you prefer!

Can I make this bacon and potato quiche without the crust?

Absolutely! Just skip the pre-baking step and follow the other instructions as usual.

What to Serve with Quiche

When I make a savory brunch I like to accompany it with something sweet, such as these Banana Raspberry Muffins or even Easy French Toast. It also pairs nicely with a fruit salad!

More Quiche Recipes You’ll Love

Quiche Lorraine

Hamburger Quiche





Hash Brown Quiche

Try Chicken Pot Pie.

Do you have any amazing breakfast recipes? I’m always looking for more recipes to try! Follow me on Instagram @simplystacieblog, on Facebook at Simply Stacie, and on Pinterest @SimplyStacie and let me know how you liked this and my other recipes!

Rate this Recipe 4.23 from 18 votes Bacon and Potato Quiche Created by Stacie Vaughan Servings 6 Prep Time 10 minutes minutes See Also Split Pea and Ham Soup Recipe from The Food Charlatan. Cook Time 1 hour hour 10 minutes minutes Total Time 1 hour hour 20 minutes minutes Perfect for a St. Patrick’s day brunch! A creamy, cheesy filling packed with hearty potatoes, bacon and fresh herbs. Rate this Recipe Ingredients ▢ 1 refrigerated 9 inch pie crust

▢ 1 package bacon 12oz/375g package, cut into 1/2 inch slices, uncooked

▢ 1 sweet onion chopped

▢ 1 cup potatoes peeled and chopped

▢ 1 tbsp fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dried thyme

▢ 1 ½ cups half and half

▢ 4 large eggs

▢ 1 tsp salt

▢ ¼ tsp pepper

▢ 1 cup cheddar cheese shredded

▢ 1 tbsp fresh chives chopped Instructions Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a 9 inch pie plate with refrigerated pie crust, pressing to fit. Prick the bottom with a fork. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, until lightly golden.

Cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Scoop bacon onto a paper towel lined plate. Drain grease, leaving about 1 tbsp in the skillet.

Add onions, potatoes and thyme to skillet and cook for 10 minutes on medium heat, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and stir in bacon.

In a medium sized bowl, whisk half and half, eggs and salt and pepper. Set aside.

Spread cheddar cheese on the bottom of the pie crust. Top with bacon and veggie mixture. Pour in egg mixture and top with chives.

Place pie plate on a baking sheet and bake in a 375°F preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes or until filling is set. Let stand a few minutes before serving. Notes You can also use a frozen 9-inch deep dish pie crust. Thaw for 10 minutes. Prick with a fork. Bake for 8 minutes at 400F. Remove from oven and set aside. Equipment Cheese grater

Non-stick skillet

Pie Plate Save this recipe for later! Click the heart to save it to your recipe box. Nutrition Serving: 1g | Calories: 654kcal | Carbohydrates: 27g | Protein: 34g | Fat: 45g | Saturated Fat: 19g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 24g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 226mg | Sodium: 1432mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 5g The information shown is an estimate provided by an online nutrition calculator. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice. Course Breakfasts Cuisine Irish Keyword Bacon and Potato Quiche Did you make this recipe? I’d love to see it! Make sure to share it on your favorite social platform. Want Even More Recipes? Join Moms Best Recipes to find more delicious family recipes.