Bacon Zucchini And Corn Slice - Easy - Recipe Winners (2024)

Bacon zucchini and corn slice is just like a crustless quiche, or frittata. Super easy to prepare you’ll have dinner on the table in about an hour, go to whoa. Great for snacks, lunch boxes, or picnics, and it’s one the kids can make. What’s not to like!

We love the versatility of Bacon Zucchini and Corn Slice as you really can add whatever combination of veggies you have on hand. You can of course omit the bacon and just make this slice vegetarian, or substitute some chopped ham, canned salmon or tuna.

Growing up there was often a zucchini slice in Mumʼs fridge as an after-school snack. Itʼs super easy to make and tastes great hot, or cold which is our preference. Check out another Zucchini and Bacon Slice recipe.

Healthy Zucchini And Bacon Slice

Bacon Zucchini and Corn Slice is loaded with healthy veggies and is a perfect way to load up on the veggie intake for fussy eaters.

It’s one of those perfect versatile recipes that allows you to use what you have in the crisper or pantry. Don’t be afraid to try your own combinations simply keeping the egg ratio the same as the egg is the binder that holds it all together.









Swap Out The Veggies

You can swap out the veggies for what’s on hand. If like most people you end up with a crisper half full of bits and pieces especially after a trip to a farmers market.

Sometimes it’s just so hard to bypass all those fabulous fresh veggies under your nose that we end up wondering what to make with them.

asparagus

capsicum ( bell peppers)

baby spinach leaves

peas

squash

mushrooms

crumbled feta

olives

broccoli

you get the picture, add away 😊

Cut Veggies The Same Thickness

When preparing the vegetables try to cut all of the vegetables roughly the same thickness, this ensures that the vegetables all take roughly the same time to cook.

Using a mandolin is a great way to quickly cut vegetables such as sweet potato, zucchini, carrot, and onion so they’re all the same thickness.









How Long Does Zucchini Slice Last In The Fridge

Zucchini slice will last in the fridge for up to 5 days. Keep wrapped in plastic wrap, or store pieces in an airtight container.

Can You Freeze Cooked Zucchini Slice

As you’re making one, why not bake two and freeze the other. Cut the slice into serving sized pieces and wrap in plastic then wrap in foil and freeze. Frozen zucchini slice freezes well for 6-8 weeks.

Thaw pieces in the refrigerator overnight. The frozen pieces are perfect for lunch boxes simply take a piece from the freezer and place it in the refrigerator overnight then pop them in a lunchbox ready to eat in a few hours time.

Watch How To Make Bacon Zucchini and Corn Slice

How To Reheat Zucchini Slice

If microwaving simply cover a slice with a piece of dampened paper towel and microwave for around 2 minutes.

Zucchini slice can be heated loosely wrapped in foil in a preheated 170c (340f) oven for around 15-20 minutes.

Yield: 6 - 8. serves Bacon, Zucchini and Corn Slice Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 45 minutes Total Time: 55 minutes Super quick to put together and great either hot, or cold. Perfect for lunch boxes and picnics. Swap out the veggies for what you have on hand. Ingredients 6 large eggs

1 medium carrot,grated

1 small sweet potato sliced or grated

2 medium zucchini, thinly sliced or grated

1 cup gratedtastycheddar cheese

6 cloves of garlic crushed

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

1 tin 400g (14 ounce) sweet corn niblets, drained

6-8 rashers of bacon, cut into 2 1/2cm (1 inch) pieces

1 medium onion, finely diced

salt and pepper to taste

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg Instructions preheat oven to 180c (355f) on bake, not fan

to 180c (355f) on bake, not fan line a 30cm x 24cm (11 x 9 1/2 inch) rectangular tin with baking paper that overlaps the tin (this enables you to lift the slice out from the tin)- see notes

that overlaps the tin (this enables you to lift the slice out from the tin)- see notes break eggs into a large bowl

eggs into a large bowl add nutmeg, baking powder, salt, pepper and garlic

nutmeg, baking powder, salt, pepper and garlic beat well

add all other ingredients and give it a good mix to evenly distribute the veggies

all other ingredients and give it a good mix to evenly distribute the veggies tip mixture into tin

mixture into tin bake on middle shelf for 45-50 minutes or until veg are cooked and top is starting to colour

on middle shelf for 45-50 minutes or until veg are cooked and top is starting to colour lift slice out using the overlapping paper and serve hot or cool on a cooling rack

slice and serve

enjoy! Notes if you find what you have mixed up is a bit dry with the six eggs don't be afraid to add a couple of extra eggs and seasoning

if you're using a bigger pan your slice will of course be thinner and not take as long to cook Nutrition Information Yield 8 Serving Size 1

Amount Per Serving Calories 229Total Fat 15gSaturated Fat 6gTrans Fat 0gUnsaturated Fat 7gCholesterol 170mgSodium 484mgCarbohydrates 10gFiber 2gSugar 3gProtein 15g Nutritional information provided here is only intended as a guide. See Also 10 Best Diabetic Chicken Recipes

