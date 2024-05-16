Baked Beet Chips Recipe - A Spicy Perspective (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Oven-Baked Beet Chips Recipe – The absolute best beet recipe you’ll ever try. We share a baked veggie chip secret that makes this recipe crispy and flavorful!

Why We Love This Beet Chips Recipe

When I am trying to stick to a healthy diet, one of the most difficult things to do is avoid snacking!

So instead of avoiding snacking, I am going to embrace it with delicious vegetable-packed snacks like this spectacular Oven Baked Beet Chips Recipe, a healthy snack you will love.

Especially if you have a lot of beets on hand due to a gardening harvest, this is a great way to use up a lot of beets and actually enjoy them in crispy chip form!

Plus, these are as easy as it gets. With just 3 ingredients and 1 hour you can transform beets into oven-roasted beet chips that the whole family will love for a fraction of the cost of store-bought vegetable chips!

How Do You Make Crispy Beet Chips?

Today I’m sharing a secret trick to making the very best Oven Baked Beet Chips possible, at home. One easy step makes all the difference!

If you’ve ever tried making a beet chips recipe at home, you might know it can be a little tricky to achieve the right texture.

Beets tend to shrivel and stay limp once baked. If you bake them longer in an effort to reach a crisp chip-like texture, they often burn rather than dry as desired, even under low heat.

However, after several test batches, I discovered that if you sweat some of the moisture out of the beets before baking, they retain a better shape and color… and miraculously crisp up! Sweating in culinary lingo, generally means to cook something on very low heat to release moisture. In this recipe, we’re not using heat, but salt, to release the moisture from the beets.

Ingredients You Need

The list of ingredients for this recipe is minimal, which makes this recipe very simple. The small list of ingredients for this recipe is as follows…

Beets – They can be red beets, golden beets, or mixed varieties

– They can be red beets, golden beets, or mixed varieties Olive Oil

Celery Salt or Sea Salt

How To Make This Beet Chip Recipe

Use your homegrown or farmer’s market beets all season to make the best Oven Baked Beet Chips Recipe you’ve ever tasted.

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F, and line several baking sheets with parchment paper. Scrub the beets well with a veggie brush and cut off the tops.

Use a mandolin slicer to slice the beets paper thin. When the beet slices are this thin, there is no need to peel them first. Hold the root end while dragging the beets across the mandolin and watch your fingertips closely.

Alternatively, you can use a sharp knife to slice the beets into thin slices. However, this will not guarantee the same size slices and therefore some chips will come out crispier than others. I recommend using a mandoline slicer here.

Place the beet slices in a large bowl. Drizzle the oil and sprinkle salt over the top. Toss well. (If using red and golden beets, place in separate bowls and divide the oil and salt evenly.) Ready for the secret step? Now let the beets sit in the oil and salt until they release their natural juices, about 15-20 minutes. This is what allows them to retain a better shape and color.

Toss the beets again, then drain off the liquid. Lay the slices out in a single layer on the prepared baking sheets. Bake for 45-60 minutes until crisp, but not brown. Test after 45 minutes and only bake longer if necessary. Remove the beet chips from the oven and cool completely before storing in an air-tight container.

The Science Of “Sweating”

I placed thinly sliced beets in a large bowl and tossed them with oil and salt. The oil coats the beets in preparation for baking, while the salt seasons and sweats the moisture out of the beets.

After several minutes, the beets have released their excess moisture and are ready for baking in low heat, already being oiled and seasoned.

Just look at the difference between a test batch that was sliced, brushed with oil, and salted… And another beet chips recipe batch that rested in the salt and oil prior to baking. Removing some of the water in the beets makes all the difference in size, color, and texture.

This Oven Baked Beet Chips Recipe will stand up to any gourmet store-bought variety for a fraction of the cost. They are light and healthy, with a fresh garden flavor and fabulously crunchy texture.

Tips & Tricks

Bake them in a single layer! Make sure to bake these beet chips in a single layer without any edges overlapping. If they are touching each other, the edges will be soft instead of crisp!

Make sure to bake these beet chips in a single layer without any edges overlapping. If they are touching each other, the edges will be soft instead of crisp! For more flavorful oven-roasted beetroot chips, you can add different seasonings! Try adding rosemary or thyme, garlic powder, and black pepper for some added flavor.

Another key to getting crisp baked beet chips is to slice them super thin! It would be very difficult to slice them as thin as you need using a knife. This is where a mandoline slicer comes in handy!

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do I Store This Recipe?

The chips store well in an air-tight container at room temperature for up to 2 weeks. However, don’t expect them to last that long. These little guys disappear fast!

Can I Make A Smaller Batch?

This recipe can be easily halved to make a smaller batch. However, I like making a large batch we can munch on all week. In the recipe card, you can change the “servings slider” to find out how much of each ingredient you will need.

Is There Another Type Of Oil I Can Use?

Absolutely! You can use avocado or coconut oil instead of using olive oil.

What Oven Rack Should I Bake Them On?

When in doubt, always bake on the center rack. Some ovens have hot spots on the top or bottom, based on whether they are gas, electric, or convection heat. It’s best to move both racks closer to the center when baking chips, for the most even bake.

When You Say “Drain Off The Liquid” What Do You Mean?

This means pouring out any excess liquid from the beet slices. You can also shake off extra moisture to give them a headstart in the oven.

Why Are Some Of My Beet Chips Crispy And Some Are Soft?

This has to do with one of two issues. Either you cut them with a knife, instead of a mandoline slicer, so they are not all exactly the same thickness. Or your oven doesn’t bake evenly due to bad circulation or hot spots. Either way, remove the chips that are crisp from the baking sheet, then place the rest back in the oven for a few more minutes.

