Baked Boneless Chicken Thighs Recipe (VIDEO) (2024)

A mouth-watering Baked Boneless Chicken Thighs recipe you will make on repeat! Boneless and skinless chicken thighs in a flavorful seasoning then baked until crispy on the outside yet tender and juicy on the inside.
BAKED BONELESS CHICKEN THIGHS-
There are so many different methods for cooking chicken thighs. This recipe for baked boneless chicken thighs is going to become a family favorite. The prep time is minimal and the ingredients for the thighs are most likely already in your pantry.
INGREDIENTS-
Whenever you want an easy dinner even pickier eaters will enjoy it, you have to try these thighs! The flavors are so neutral and go great with just about any side.
- Chicken– We used skinless and boneless chicken thighs.
- Oil– Acts as a tenderizer.
- Garlic– Gives the chicken flavor.
- Salt and Pepper– Classic seasoning.
- Italian seasoning– Adds the herb taste.
- Paprika– Gives you a hint of sweet pepper flavor.
How to Make Baked Boneless Chicken Thighs-
The chicken may be mixed and left to marinate in a plastic bag or a large bowl.
- Trim chicken– Trim off any excess fat and pat chicken dry.
- Make seasoning– In a small bowl, combine the salt, pepper, Italian seasoning and paprika.
- Make rub– In a separate bowl, whisk together the oil and garlic.
- Season chicken– Season the chicken on all sides.
- Marinate– Allow the chicken to marinate at least 2 hours (up to overnight).
- Bake– Transfer to a baking dish and bake until chicken is crispy and cooked through.
SUBSTITUTIONS-
Yes, you can easily substitute chicken thighs for:
- CHICKEN BREAST- Beat chicken breast until even in thickness. Cover in the oil mixture then season. Bake in a preheated oven to 350°F for 25-35 minutes.
- BONE-IN THIGHS-The only thing you’ll do differently with bone-in and skin-on thighs is bake about 10 minutes longer.
SERVE WITH-
Chicken thighs are a great protein and pair with so many different sides and mashed potatoes have to be a favorite for me. Here are great serving ideas:
- With Salad– Make a classic Cucumber Salad or the classic Coleslaw for a side.
- Classic Side– You can serve the chicken with your favorite pasta or Baked Rice.
- With Vegetables– Pairs perfectly with Roasted Vegetable.
HOW TO STORE-
Chicken thighs are wonderful to use as meal prep and to freeze for future recipes.
- STORE– Keep in the refrigerator in an airtight container for 3-4 days.
- FREEZE– You can freeze the chicken thighs in a freezer bag for 2-3 months.
- REHEAT– Reheat in the oven covered with foil until reheated, or in a skillet covered with a lid over medium/low heat.
