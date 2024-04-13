Baked Brie with Jam Recipe | The Mediterranean Dish (2024)

Got 15 minutes? Learn how to make this show-stopping baked brie recipe! Serve this warm, gooey baked brie, topped with fig jam, walnuts, and pistachios at your next event and watch it disappear. It’s one of the easiest appetizers you'll make.

One of my secret weapons during the holidays is to present my guests with beautiful, sophisticated appetizers that look difficult, but in reality take only a few minutes to assemble.

This is especially true for cheese, which is always a crowd-pleaser and easy to dress up for any occasion, like my phyllo-wrapped Greek baked feta, fried halloumi, goat cheese stuffed dates, or today’s baked brie recipe.

The holidays are busy, which means simple-to-prepare appetizers make my life (and soon to be yours) a lot easier!

What is brie cheese?

Brie cheese hails from Seine-et-Marne, France, and is usually made with cow’s milk but goat’s milk is sometimes used as well. It is a soft, creamy cheese with an edible rind and a mild, somewhat fruity flavor. Brie is often confused with camembert cheese — they both come from northern France, and look quite similar as well. In fact, you could use a wheel of camembert in this recipe, but note that camembert has a slightly stronger earthier flavor profile than brie cheese.

Should you remove the rind from brie?

Brie rind is edible, and it actually adds nuance and complexity of flavor. In this baked brie recipe, I do not remove the rind because I need the surface to spread my jam and to add my beautiful nuts and toppings.

The rind keeps the wheel of cheese together, and once you take it out of the oven and slice into it, all the gooey deliciousness oozes out like a nice surprise!

But, if you were doing a baked brie wrapped in puff pastry, then removing the top rind will help the crust stick to the melted cheese and stay together for a better presentation.

Baked brie toppings

I love to play with texture and flavor in my baked brie, and I often change things up. For my toppings this time, I used fig jam, shelled pistachios, walnuts, and sliced dry figs. Pro tip: Mix the nuts and dried fruit with a bit of the jam (or honey) to coat them before baking. This prevents them from drying out in the oven. Here are some other topping ideas you could try for this cheese dip:

Use honey or orange jam instead of fig jam.

or instead of fig jam. Try different nuts like chopped pecans or hazelnuts.

Change up the dried fruit by using raisins, dates, or apricots. If the dried fruit is big, chop it up into smaller chunks.

How to bake brie

This is literally one of the easiest appetizers you'll make — no exaggeration! Here’s how you do it:

Place the wheel of brie into a small cast-iron skillet or other oven-safe dish.

Use a knife or the back of a spoon to coat the brie with honey or jam. Don’t be scared to smear some along the sides as well.

Mix more jam or honey with your prepared toppings of choice, then pile the toppings onto the brie wheel.

Bake the cheese in an oven heated to 350°F for about 10 minutes.

Tips for the best baked brie

While I consider this baked brie with jam pretty much foolproof, there are a couple things you can do so it turns out perfect every time:

Use a wheel of brie, not a wedge. While a wedge of brie will work here, I think a wheel (or round) gives you more of a grand presentation and allows you to load on more toppings. You don't need to buy a brie wheel from an expensive cheese shop, either. Use what you find at your local grocery store; I often buy mine at places like Whole Foods or Costco.

While a wedge of brie will work here, I think a wheel (or round) gives you more of a grand presentation and allows you to load on more toppings. You don't need to buy a brie wheel from an expensive cheese shop, either. Use what you find at your local grocery store; I often buy mine at places like Whole Foods or Costco. Don't overcook brie. Overcooking brie can cause it to re-harden quickly, so I watch my brie wheel carefully as it bakes. Once I see the edges collapsing just enough, perhaps with a little melty cheese starting to peek through, I know it’s done.

Overcooking brie can cause it to re-harden quickly, so I watch my brie wheel carefully as it bakes. Once I see the edges collapsing just enough, perhaps with a little melty cheese starting to peek through, I know it’s done. Let the baked brie sit for 5 minutes before serving. This allows the cheese to settle and cool just enough so the cheese is still gooey but not scorching hot.

What to serve with baked brie

Baked brie is best served warm right out of the oven. Transfer the cheese wheel to a board and surround it with crackers or a sliced baguette brushed with a little olive oil and toasted. I like to use our Arbequina California olive oil because it has a mild and fruity flavor. If you want to take things up to the next level, make this baked brie the centerpiece of a larger cheese board and add sliced pears, grapes, and other healthy finger foods. Really a cheeseboard, something a little sweet like baklava or some small cookies, and a crudité platter is plenty of finger food for a small gathering. Add this super easy to make mulled wine to round out the party. There is no need to overcomplicate things.

How to store and reheat leftovers

Baked Brie with Fig Jam Print Recipe Pin Recipe Rate this Recipe Suzy Karadsheh Got 15-minutes? Make this show-stopping baked brie recipe with jam and nuts! Serve it with crackers or make it the centerpiece of a larger cheese board! Prep – 5 minutes mins Cook – 10 minutes mins Cuisine: French Serves – 8 Course: Appetizer Ingredients ▢ 3 tablespoon fig jam, or honey, divided

▢ ¼ cup to ⅓ cup dried mission figs sliced

▢ ¼ cup to ⅓ cup shelled pistachios roughly chopped

▢ ¼ cup to ⅓ cup walnut hearts roughly chopped

▢ 13- oz round French brie Instructions Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Place the fig jam in a microwave-safe dish. Microwave for 30 seconds to soften.

In a small bowl, combine the sliced dried figs with the nuts. Add half of the fig jam and mix well to coat the nut mixture.

Place the round of brie in a small cast iron skillet or oven-safe dish. Using a small knife, coat the brie with the remainder of the jam or honey.

Top the brie with the fig and nut mixture.

Place the dish or skillet on top of a baking sheet (this will make it easier to handle and will also catch any melted cheese). Bake on the middle rack of your heated oven for 10 to 15 minutes or until the brie softens.

Remove from the oven and let the brie sit for 3 to 5 minutes or so. Serve warm with your favorite crackers! Video Notes Pro-Tip: It's best to keep the brie rind (skin) on for this recipe, brie rind is perfectly edible and it holds everything well together. And you do not need an expensive brie wheel froma specialty cheese store. This recipe works just as well as what you'd buy from your local grocery store.

It's best to keep the brie rind (skin) on for this recipe, brie rind is perfectly edible and it holds everything well together. And you do not need an expensive brie wheel froma specialty cheese store. This recipe works just as well as what you'd buy from your local grocery store. Change up the toppings to your liking. If fig jam is not available to you, you can use honey, apricot jam, or orange marmalade. I like walnut hearts and pistachios here, but you can also change those up using pecans, almonds, or other nuts you like. Same with the dried figs, other dry fruit like apricots, cranberries or raisins will work.

If fig jam is not available to you, you can use honey, apricot jam, or orange marmalade. I like walnut hearts and pistachios here, but you can also change those up using pecans, almonds, or other nuts you like. Same with the dried figs, other dry fruit like apricots, cranberries or raisins will work. Pro-Tip for Safe Handling: Always place the dish holding the brie on top of a sheet pan or baking sheet. This will help you easily remove the baked brie from the warm oven, and it will also catch any falling toppings/nuts or oozing cheese.

Always place the dish holding the brie on top of a sheet pan or baking sheet. This will help you easily remove the baked brie from the warm oven, and it will also catch any falling toppings/nuts or oozing cheese. Important: let baked brie sit for 5 minutes or so, do not serve scorching hot brie.

let baked brie sit for 5 minutes or so, do not serve scorching hot brie. To serve: you can add this baked brie as the centerpiece of a larger cheese board like this one. Nutrition Calories: 225.6kcalCarbohydrates: 8.4gProtein: 11.1gSaturated Fat: 8.5gPotassium: 157.2mgFiber: 1.2gVitamin A: 288.7IUVitamin C: 0.7mgCalcium: 99.9mgIron: 0.6mg

