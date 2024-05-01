Baked Cauliflower with Cheese Sauce - CopyKat Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video Print Recipe

Baked Cauliflower with Cheese Sauce is a flavorful side dish for those who love cauliflower. This side dish has a wonderfully rich taste. Serve with a roast, and you will have a side everyone will love.

This post contains affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Table of Contents Cheesy cauliflower bake

What makes this dish special

Why you’ll love this recipe

Cheesy cauliflower recipe ingredients

How to make baked cauliflower with cheese

Recipe notes

What to serve this cheesy cauliflower bake with

How to store leftovers

How long does baked cauliflower with cheese last?

What is the best way to reheat this dish?

More cauliflower recipes

Favorite vegetable recipes

Baked Cauliflower with Cheese Sauce

Cheesy cauliflower bake

I don’t know what is it about cauliflower. Even if you live with a household of people who are not in love with vegetables, this one can turn those who don’t love vegetables into people who are asking for seconds.

This baked cauliflower with cheese sauce is a great side dish to make any time. You can make it ahead of time and serve it whenever you like. Not all side dishes reheat as well as this one does. This recipe is made with simple ingredients, and I can’t think of a better comfort food than a side of baked cauliflower with cheese. This recipe is the perfect side for picky eaters.

What makes this dish special

A touch of dry mustard powder adds just the right amount of zip and zing to this classic side dish. Cheddar cheese sauce needs a touch of heat to make it just right.

Cauliflower has such a mild taste on its own. That’s why it benefits so much from this delicious cheese sauce that enhances its subtle yet yummy qualities.

I know you are going to love this way of preparing cauliflower.

Why you’ll love this recipe

When it comes to side dishes, you may not always want to spend a lot of time preparing them as they are not the main focus of the meal. However, this particular recipe is very easy to make, and the end result is so delicious that it will seem like you put a lot of effort into it.

When the cauliflower bake comes out of the oven, the cheese is perfectly bubbly on the edges and lightly browned on top. The cauliflower has a nice bite to it; it isn’t too tender or firm but just right!

The best thing about this recipe is how versatile it is. Since cauliflower and cheese pair with many foods, you can serve this with a wide range of entrees, and it will complete the meal perfectly.

Cheesy cauliflower recipe ingredients

Here’s a list of what you need for this cheesy cauliflower casserole:

A head of cauliflower

Salt

Butter

All-purpose flour

Milk

Dry yellow mustard

Shredded Cheddar cheese

How to make baked cauliflower with cheese

To make this cauliflower with cheese recipe, you will cook the cauliflower in boiling salted water and then pour a cheese sauce over the top. Click on the recipe card for the exact ingredients, and the full recipe write-up.

Cut the cauliflower into large bite-size pieces. Boil the cauliflower in a large pot of salted water. Cook the cauliflower until it is fork-tender and then drain the cauliflower, by placing it on a baking sheet.

Make a béchamel sauce. Melt butter in a small saucepan. Whisk the flour into the melted butter and stir to combine the mixture. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Slowly begin to add milk, whisking constantly until the sauce has thickened. Add the dry mustard and stir to combine. Add half of the cheese. Stir until the cheese is melted and the sauce is smooth. Place the cooked cauliflower into a large baking dish. Pour the cheese sauce over the cauliflower. Sprinkle the remaining cheese over the cauliflower. Bake at 350°F for 15 minutes or until lightly browned.

If desired, you can garnish it with chopped fresh parsley.

Recipe notes

You can buy cauliflower whole from the grocery store, or you can purchase bags of cauliflower florets.

If you want to make this keto-friendly, leave out the flour and substitute heavy cream for the milk.

What to serve this cheesy cauliflower bake with

I suggest serving this side dish with comfort foods such as smoked chicken, baked ham, or pork ribs. Honestly, even a homemade sloppy joe or kielbasa sausage tastes amazing with it, too. There are so many routes you can take.

Pair it with other sides, too: mixed salad, glazed carrots, creamed corn, broccoli salad, or baked beans are all top-tier accompaniments.

How to store leftovers

If you plan to eat it the next day, you can keep the baked cauliflower in the same baking dish that you cooked it in. Make sure to tightly wrap it with foil once it cools and move it to the fridge. Otherwise, I suggest transferring it to an airtight container.

How long does baked cauliflower with cheese last?

This side dish will last 3-4 days when you properly store it. Leftover portions can be frozen in an airtight container for up to three months.

What is the best way to reheat this dish?

For the best texture and taste, I would reheat this dish in the oven! You can cover it while you warm it up to prevent the top from burning. Add a splash of milk if needed. Reheat it in a 350°F oven until it is thoroughly heated.

Individual portions can be heated in the microwave. Cover it and stir it every 45 seconds until it is hot.

More cauliflower recipes

Air Fryer Buffalo Cauliflower

Cauliflower au Gratin

Roasted Cauliflower

Twice Baked Cauliflower

Favorite vegetable recipes

Asparagus Casserole

Baked Broccoli and Cheese

Baked Red Potatoes

Boiled Carrots

Calico Beans

Crock Pot Cheesy Potatoes

Fried Okra

Scalloped Corn

Sliced Fried Potatoes

Check out more of my easy vegetable side dish recipes and the best low carb recipes here on CopyKat!