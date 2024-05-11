Baked Gluten Free Apple Fritter Recipe | Easy Apple Doughnuts (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

You’re Gonna Love this Oven Baked Gluten Free Apple Fritter Recipe. It uses a simple Gluten Free Tea Biscuit Dough and Canned Apple Pie Filling. It can be thrown together in just half an hour. They make such a tasty treat or dessert that’s sure to satisfy any doughnut craving.

How Do You Make Baked Gluten Free Apple Fritters?

To make this gluten free apple fritter recipe, use a large mixing bowl and cut the butter into the flour, starch, sugar, baking powder and cinnamon. Mix until well combined. Add the buttermilk and mix only until a dough forms. Then roll out the biscuit dough into rectangular shape on a lightly floured piece of parchment paper.

Then simply spread the Apple Pie Filling evenly over the dough.Fold the dough in half, then use a sharp knife and make several cuts through it.Divide the dough into 8.Shape into balls then bake on a parchment paper lined baking sheet until golden brown.Let Cool, then Drench the Gluten Free Apple Fritters with the Sweet Powdered Sugar Glaze.

Baked Apple Fritters Gluten Free

These Gluten Free Baked Apple Fritters are the perfect gluten free snack for when you’re craving Doughnuts or if you want surprise someone special. Why would you deep fry doughnuts when you can bake them instead. Pretty well everything made in the deep fryer can be baked instead. It’s so much healthier and usually just as delicious.You don’t need a special doughnut pan to make this recipe either. All you need is a regular baking sheet.

Another Quick, Easy and Delicious Gluten Free Recipe that my family loves, which also happens to use Tea Biscuit Dough is theseGluten Free Tea Biscuit Cinnamon Rolls.They’re so quick and easy to throw together. They’ve been my go recipe for years.

DON’T MISS ANY NEW RECIPES:

Don’t miss any recipes like this Baked Apple Fritters Gluten Free. If you aren’t already following my Keto/Gluten Free Recipe Page on Facebook where I post all my new recipes, you can join hereand follow me on Pinteresthere.

Baked Apple Fritters Gluten Free You're Gonna Love these Oven Gluten Free Baked Apple Fritters. The Recipe uses a simple Gluten Free Tea Biscuit Dough and Canned Apple Pie Filling. It can be thrown together in just half an hour. They make such a tasty treat or dessert that's sure to satisfy any doughnut craving. 4.17 from 65 votes Print Rate Course: Gluten Free Doughnuts See Also Easy Homemade Rolls Recipe Cuisine: American Keyword: apple, Dessert, doughnuts, gluten free Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes minutes Total Time: 25 minutes minutes Servings: 8 Apple Fritters Author: Lyndsay Baker Ingredients 1 1/2 Cups Rice Flour

1/2 Cup Corn Starch or Potato or Tapioca

2 Tbsp White Sugar

2 Tsp Cinnamon

3 Tsp Baking Powder

6 Tbsp Butter

3/4 Cup Buttermilk or 3/4 Cup Milk +1 Tbsp Lemon Juice

1 Cup Apple Pie Filling

For the Glaze:

1 Cup Powdered Sugar

1/2 Tsp Vanilla

2 Tbsp Milk Instructions Pre heat oven to 450 F.In a large bowl, cut butter into the flour, starch, sugar, baking powder and cinnamon. Mix until well combined.

Add the buttermilk and mix only until a dough forms.Using a rolling pin, roll out dough into a rectangle, on a lightly floured surface.

Cover with the apple pie filling. Then fold in half. Use a knife and cut through the dough several times. Divide the dough into 8, then shape into balls and place onto a parchment paper lined baking sheet. Bake for 15-20 minutes.

Mix the icing sugar, vanilla and milk until smooth. Spoon over the apple fritters once they have slightly cooled.

Let’s Be Friends on Pinterest! I’m Always Sharing Great Recipes!

>>Click Here To Pin This Recipe<<

Other Gluten Free Recipes:

If you love this Recipe forGluten FreeBaked Apple Fritters, check out some of my other gluten free recipes here:

Everything Mashed Potato Flatbread

Gluten Free Butter Tarts

Unicorn Chips with Rainbow Dip

Gluten Free Blueberry Loaf

Baked Apple Fritters Gluten Free

Follow OGF OnFacebook,Pinterest &Instagram

© Copyright OfficiallyGlutenFree (Lyndsay Baker). I’d love you to share a link to this recipe, but please DO NOT COPY/PASTE the recipe or instructions to social media/websites. Please consider using a photo with a link to this recipe instead.

Keywords: Baked Apple Fritters Gluten Free; Gluten Free Apple Fritters Recipe; Gluten Free Christmas Baking Recipes; Recipes using rice flour; Easy GF doughnut Recipes; Best Gluten Free apple Recipes; Gluten Free fritter Recipes; Gluten Free Thanksgiving recipes; Gluten Free Christmas recipes; Gluten Free Christmas Baking; gluten free baked doughnuts; gluten free apple recipe

Still Hungry?