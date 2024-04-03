Baked Ham in Seven-Up Recipe | CDKitchen.com (2024)

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F.

Remove any tough outer rind from the ham. Rinse the ham well with cool water. Place the ham on a cutting board.

Cut diamond-shaped slits in the fat side of the ham. Insert cloves, stem-side down, into the slits. Place the ham fat-side up in a shallow roasting pan.

In a bowl, mix together the brown sugar and mustard. Rub the ham with the mixture, pressing it firmly so it adheres.

Gently pour the 7-UP over the ham (trying not to rinse off the brown sugar mixture).

Place the ham in the oven and bake, uncovered, for 1 to 1 1/2 hours, or until heated through (it should reach 145 degrees F on a meat thermometer). Baste the ham every 15 minutes with the juices in the bottom of the pan.

Remove the pan from the oven and let stand for 10-15 minutes before slicing and serving.