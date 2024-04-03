Baked Ham in Seven-Up Recipe | CDKitchen.com (2024)

-
The 7-Up helps to tenderize but also cuts down on the salty flavor. This recipe is always a hit.
1-2 hrs
ingredients
6 pounds ham, fully cooked
whole cloves
1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon dry mustard
1 cup 7-UP (or Dr. Pepper)
directions
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F.
Remove any tough outer rind from the ham. Rinse the ham well with cool water. Place the ham on a cutting board.
Cut diamond-shaped slits in the fat side of the ham. Insert cloves, stem-side down, into the slits. Place the ham fat-side up in a shallow roasting pan.
In a bowl, mix together the brown sugar and mustard. Rub the ham with the mixture, pressing it firmly so it adheres.
Gently pour the 7-UP over the ham (trying not to rinse off the brown sugar mixture).
Place the ham in the oven and bake, uncovered, for 1 to 1 1/2 hours, or until heated through (it should reach 145 degrees F on a meat thermometer). Baste the ham every 15 minutes with the juices in the bottom of the pan.
Remove the pan from the oven and let stand for 10-15 minutes before slicing and serving.
recipe tips
Try adding a splash of orange juice or pineapple juice to the soda mixture.
For a crispy exterior, increase the oven temperature to 400 degrees F for the last 15 minutes of baking.
Let the ham rest before slicing to let the juices redistribute.
For a glaze with a kick, add a dash of hot sauce or Worcestershire sauce to the brown sugar mixture.
If the ham starts to overbrown, cover it loosely with aluminum foil.
Try adding spices like cinnamon or nutmeg to the brown sugar mixture.
For even cooking, place the ham in the center of the oven.
Serve the ham with a side of mustard or a honey glaze for dipping.
Always use a meat thermometer to check for doneness, as cooking times can vary based on the size and shape of the ham.
common recipe questions
Can I use a different type of soda?
Yes, Dr. Pepper or ginger ale can be used as alternatives.
What can I use instead of brown sugar?
Honey or maple syrup can be used, but they will change the flavor slightly.
Is there a substitute for dry mustard?
Prepare mustard can be used (use 2 teaspoons), or you can omit it for a less spicy flavor.
Can I make this dish without cloves?
Yes, but cloves add a distinct flavor. You can omit them if preferred.
How should I adjust the recipe for a smaller ham?
Reduce the ingredients proportionally based on the weight of your ham.
How do I store and reheat leftovers?
Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator and reheat in the oven or microwave.
Can this ham be frozen?
Yes, it can be frozen for up to 2 months. Thaw in the refrigerator before reheating.
nutrition data
539 calories, 29 grams fat, 16 grams carbohydrates, 49 grams protein per serving. This recipe is low in carbs.
reviews & comments
-
Vegetarian REVIEW:
November 28, 2019
Iâm not a consumer of meat so I didnât taste the ham but I received several complements! They loved it. I did double the glaze ingredients and I used 7 up! Thanks so much!
-
Camilla REVIEW:
April 15, 2017
Made this for easter dinner. It was a big hit. The citrus flavor of the soda concentrates and mellows the fattiness of the meat. Would definitely recommend!
-
Guest Foodie REVIEW:
December 21, 2014
My grandma used to make this while I was growing up. I'm gonna try it this Christmas. Wish me luck, sounds so good and will bring back many happy memories for me.
-
caligirl REVIEW:
October 26, 2013
Wow, this was an impressive way to cook ham! It was kinda tedious basting every 15 minutes but it was worth it because the glaze on the ham was incredible. We are going to make this again during the holidays.
-
haasle December 31, 2012
what does "fat side" of ham mean?
-
CDKitchen Staff Reply:
There is usually one side that has a layer of fat on it. That's the side you will score and stud with the cloves.
-
-
Desirae11 REVIEW:
April 4, 2010
Best ham I've ever had!! My family raved about it for hours after we had eaten it. Luckily there were plenty of leftovers to share (we got a 10lb. ham which was more than we needed). I used Dr. Pepper instead of 7-Up, just because I would drink the Dr.Pepper that was left over more than the 7-up. We will definitely be cooking our hams this way from now on.
