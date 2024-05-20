Baked Parmesan Crisps Recipe (2024)

Published: Jan 7, 2021 · Modified: Aug 21, 2023 by Mamma C · This post may contain affiliate links

You just need 10 minutes and three ingredients to make this Baked Parmesan Crisps Recipe! Make these keto cheese crisps for an easy appetizer, snack or to top your soup or salad. Don't miss my tips for substitutions, storage and even microwave instructions!

Cheesy snowflake, anyone?

Just kidding.

But don't these Parmesan chips look awesome? And, do you see the heart?

I'm giddy over here! You will be too, once you try these frico, as they're called in the Veneto region of Italy (the Venice area) where these tasty snacks hail from.

And guess what? This gluten-free recipe has just three ingredients!

It's one of my favorite Italian appetizers.

Recipe ingredients

See? That's it!

You can even make these crisps plain, but I like them so much better with the garlic-paprika seasoning. It's the flavor profile I've used in my healthy onion rings, keto cod, baked chicken drumsticks, gluten-free jalapeño poppers and garlic Parmesan shrimp.

Yum!

How to make baked Parmesan crisps

You just need 10 minutes from start to finish if you're making these Parmesan wafers in the oven. Grate the cheese finely and stir in garlic powder and paprika.

I use my Vitamix (affiliate link) to grate a triangle of cheese in two batches. For a small amount, I use my zester/grater (affiliate link).

Scoop little mounds of the seasoned Parmesan on a rimmed sheet pan lined with parchment paper or a silicone mat (affiliate link). Flatten the cheese rounds a bit with your hand, then bake!

Recipe tips

Use freshly grated Parmesan instead of the kind sold in a can. Canned Parmesan won't melt as well because it contains an anti-caking agent.

Don't spray the parchment paper/silicone mat with cooking spray, because it will produce greasier results. (When I made the recipe video, I used spray, but no longer do so.)

Space the cheese mounds a couple inches apart, because they'll spread.

How to store and freeze crisps

If you don't stuff all of these in your face within minutes like some people (cough, cough), you'll need to refrigerate or freeze them.

You can refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for up to four days. Note that they'll become a bit rubbery.

Freezing is my new favorite method to store the crisps. When they're cooled off after baking, place them on wax paper in layers inside an airtight container.

They stay crispy, right out of the freezer. If you want to reheat the chips in the microwave, you'll just need a few seconds, but the cheese will be less crispy.

Frequently asked questions

Does this work with other types of cheese? For the crispiest results, make these chips with any hard cheese, such as Parmesan, Asiago or Romano. I've made Asiago crisps using this recipe, and they were fabulous! You can use a semi-hard cheese, such as cheddar, Monterey Jack or colby, but they'll be less crispy. I've made them with cheddar and found that I much preferred the salty vibe from Parmesan or Asiago. Can you make these keto cheese crisps in the microwave? I never thought about using the microwave for these, until a reader tipped me off. After a few rounds of testing, here's my advice: Line a microwave-safe plate with parchment paper, not wax paper. Wax paper will stick to the melted cheese like glue. Test one in your microwave to see how much time is needed for best results. My 1400-watt microwave took 25 seconds for a crispy chip. Thirty seconds made it hard and crunchy. Use the microwave option when you want a snack ready in seconds. You don't even have to mix the cheese with seasoning first...just sprinkle it on before heating. See Also 30 Minute Homemade Rolls RecipeKeto Cheese Crisps Recipe in 5 MinutesNo Fail Chocolate Fudge Recipe, Whats Cooking AmericaHomemade Buttermilk Syrup Recipe - I Heart Naptime Use a regular oven for the best texture, and when you need to make a larger quantity.

What to serve with cheese crisps

Add them to your bowl of minestrone or broccoli-cheddar soup .

or . Top your spinach salad with them.

with them. Use them as an appetizer to scoop up spaghetti sauce.

Mold them around the cups of an inverted muffin pan while the crisps are warm. When cool, fill them with spinach-artichoke dip .

. Add them to your hamburger .

. Eat them plain as a snack!

So many possibilities.

Enjoy!

