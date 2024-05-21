Baked Southern Macaroni and Cheese Casserole Recipe (2024)

Southern Macaroni and Cheese Just like at a Restaurant Baked Macaroni and Cheese Casserole: A Southern Family Tradition Save Time: Make this recipe the day before your celebration Need to bring something to a party? Southern Baked Macaroni and Cheese Recipe Ingredients Instructions Notes Other Southern Recipes You Might Enjoy FAQs

This easy baked mac and cheese recipe will quickly become a family favorite. A 5 star, homemade baked macaroni and cheese using real, simple ingredients. No velveeta! A creamy mac and cheese recipe using cheddar cheese, milk, eggs, butter, flour, and macaroni then baked in the oven.

One staple that is on my families holiday table is a baked southern macaroni and cheese casserole.It’s so good that it doesn’t feel like the holidays without it.

There is something so comforting about this baked macaroni and cheese recipe. This casserole uses simple ingredients like elbow macaroni noodles, sharp cheddar cheese, milk, and eggs. Baked in the oven, it makes enough to feed a large crowd at your next holiday gathering.

Every holiday I make this recipe for my family. And every holiday this is the first side dish to be completely devoured. It is THAT good!

Baked Southern Macaroni and Cheese Casserole Recipe (1)

Southern Macaroni and Cheese Just like at a Restaurant

Visit any restaurant in the south and you may be surprised to find baked macaroni and cheese as a “vegetable” option or side dish. It is no secret we love macaroni and cheese in the south.

In the south we tend to do baked macaroni and cheese a little differently by using eggs. The use of eggs makes the southern macaroni and cheese bake into a casserole. It is firmer and holds its shape unlike traditional stovetop macaroni and cheese that is creamier.

Baked macaroni and cheese is often served alongside other traditional southern dishes like cornbread, creamed corn, green beans, etc. This is by far my favorite way to enjoy macaroni and cheese.

Baked Southern Macaroni and Cheese Casserole Recipe (2)

Baked Macaroni and Cheese Casserole: A Southern Family Tradition

The tradition of having this recipe served at our family table during the holidays began with my grandmother. We have reserved this recipe to only making it during a family get together. This isn’t something that we make year round which is what makes it extra special.

Although grandmother’s recipe will always be the best, I’ve since taken the family recipe and added my own unique tweaks to it.

Baked Southern Macaroni and Cheese Casserole Recipe (3)

Save Time: Make this recipe the day before your celebration

What I love about this recipe is that you can easily make it ahead of time. If you have a lot of dishes to cook the next day like on Thanksgiving for example, save some time by assembling this southern macaroni and cheese casserole the day before. That way all you have to do is pop it into the oven to finish baking the day of your big celebration.

If baking the next day, cold from the fridge you will need to add an additional 15-20 minutes to your baking time.

Assemble the macaroni and cheese for baking in a metal or disposable aluminum pan the day before. The next day, remove from the fridge and allow to sit on the counter at room temperature while the oven preheats (no longer than 15 minutes). Cover with aluminum foil, and bake covered for 45 minutes instead of 30 like the recipe states. After baking covered for 45 minutes, remove the aluminum foil and bake for another 15-20 minutes or until brown on top. The extra baking time is to ensure that the middle is cooked and no longer cold or runny.

Check for doneness by inserting a butter knife into the center of the baked mac and cheese. Push the macaroni over to the side just a bit, if the center hole doesn’t fill with liquid then it should be completely cooked.

If making the mac and cheese ahead of time and baking the next day, do not use a glass baking dish. Glass can not go from really cold temperatures to hot temperatures, this extreme switch in temperatures will cause the glass to shatter.

Need to bring something to a party?

This recipe also travels really well. I love glass baking dishes with lids just for occasions such as this. After baking this recipe, just pop the lid onto your baking dish and it’s ready to be taken to the party.

Baked Southern Macaroni and Cheese Casserole Recipe (5)

Southern Baked Macaroni and Cheese Recipe

The Domestic Diva

This easy baked mac and cheese recipe will quickly become a family favorite. A 5 star, homemade baked macaroni and cheese using real, simple ingredients. No velveeta! A creamy mac and cheese recipe using cheddar cheese, milk, eggs, butter, flour, and macaroni then baked in the oven.

Prep Time 15 minutes mins

Cook Time 20 minutes mins

Baking Time 45 minutes mins

Course Side Dish

Cuisine American

Servings 12 people

Ingredients

  • 4 cups dry elbow macaroni
  • 3 TBSP salted Butter
  • 3 TBSP all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 3 cups Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese
  • 6 eggs
  • 1/2 tsp salt

Also Needed:

  • 3 cups Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese halved (for layering before baking)
Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F

  • Cook 4 cups dry elbow macaroni according to package directions. Drain into a colander and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking process.

  • While the elbow macaroni is draining you will prepare the cheese sauce in the original pot that you cooked the macaroni in.

    First melt 3 TBSP salted Butter on low-medium heat. Then, whisk in 3 TBSP all-purpose flour and let cook for approximately 3 mins.

  • Whisk in 2 cups whole milk. Continue stirring on low-medium heat until mixture begins to thicken.

    Don't Rush! Keep your heat low, if the heat is too high you will curdle the milk and not have a smooth cheese sauce.

  • Once your milk mixture has thickened, add 3 cups Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese and stir until melted.

  • Remove the cheese sauce from the heat. Add the drained elbow macaroni noodles to the cheese sauce and stir to coat all of the noodles.

  • In a separate bowl whisk together 6 eggs and 1/2 tsp salt.

  • Once combined, stir the egg mixture into the macaroni and cheese. Stir well until everything is combined.

  • Pour half of the macaroni and cheese mixture into a glass 13"x 9" casserole dish.

  • Sprinkle 1 1/2 cups of Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese onto the first layer of macaroni in the casserole dish.

  • Add the rest of the macaroni and cheese mixture on top of the cheese in the casserole dish then top with the remaining 1 1/2 cups of Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese.

  • Bake in a preheated oven at 400°F covered with aluminum foil for 30 minutes1. Remove the foil and bake for an additional 15-20 minutes or until the middle of the baked macaroni and cheese is no longer runny and the top has started to brown a little bit2.

  • Serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers.

Notes

  1. If assembling the day before and baking the next day cold from the fridge, you will need to add an additional 15-20 minutes to your baking time. Do not use a glass baking dish if baking cold from the fridge as the glass with shatter from the extreme change in temperature. A metal or disposable aluminum baking pan is best for this. Complete detailed instructions are written above the recipe card of this blog post.
  2. Check for doneness by inserting a butter knife into the center of the baked mac and cheese. Push the macaroni over to the side just a bit, if the center hole doesn’t fill with liquid then it should be completely cooked.

Baked Southern Macaroni and Cheese Casserole Recipe (7)

Other Southern Recipes You Might Enjoy

Southern Macaroni and Cheese Recipe

Ditch the box! Make delicious, homemade macaroni and cheese from scratch in less than 20 minutes on your stovetop. No baking required! This quick & easy southern macaroni and cheese stovetop recipe can easily be scaled for a crowd.

Get this Recipe

Easy Creamed Corn Recipe

How to make creamed corn from scratch using just 5 ingredients. Easy creamed corn made on a stovetop not baked in an oven or made in a crock pot. Frozen corn kernels (or canned corn), butter, flour, milk, and a bit of sugar is all you need to make the best side dish recipe for dinner. This creamed corn recipe is sure to be everyone's favorite Thanksgiving side dish. Cream style corn the southern way without heavy cream, Jiffy cornbread mix, cream cheese, or parmesan cheese.

Get this Recipe

Incredible No Crust Mini Pumpkin Pie Cupcakes Recipe

Easy no crust pumpkin pie recipe baked in silicone muffin tin. Mini pumpkin pie cupcakes with the same flavor and texture of homemade pumpkin custard pie without the crust. A simple recipe for individual crustless pumpkin custard pie cupcakes that bake in just 30 minutes using 100% pure pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, and evaporated milk. Topped with homemade whipped cream for an impossible fall dessert recipe that tastes just like the best pumpkin pie without crust.

Get this Recipe

Homemade Southern Green Bean Casserole

The Best Green Bean Casserole Recipe from scratch using fresh green beans, onions, and mushrooms. This homemade green bean casserole uses no mushroom soup or store-bought french fried onions.

Get this Recipe

Baked Southern Macaroni and Cheese Casserole Recipe (2024)

FAQs

How do you make baked mac and cheese creamy again? ›

"Stir in about 2 Tbs. of milk per 1 cup of mac and cheese and reheat," he says. The milk loosens up the pasta and helps create the creamy sauce as it's reheating. Heavy cream works well in this case too and adds an extra touch of richness to the mac and cheese.

Why is my baked mac and cheese not creamy? ›

How do You Keep Macaroni and Cheese Creamy? Don't skimp on the milk or butter as those ingredients help keep the cooked macaroni ultra-rich and creamy. Use full-fat milk for creamiest results. Also, avoid overbaking, as that will dry out your mac and cheese.

What cheese is best for mac and cheese? ›

Sharp cheddar is the overwhelming popular choice, but for extra-creamy results, we think medium cheddar is even better. Other delicious options include Gruyère, smoked Gouda, and Monterey Jack.

How do you keep mac and cheese from drying out when baking? ›

But the secret to baked mac and cheese is this crispy top, which hides a creamy, soft bottom. That extra layer of cheese helps hold in the moisture when it bakes in the oven. Just be sure not to bake it too long so the macaroni doesn't dry out! Bake just until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

How do you keep baked mac and cheese from drying out? ›

For all methods, to keep the mac and cheese from drying out, stir 1 tablespoon milk into each 1 cup mac and cheese before reheating.

What is the trick to keeping mac and cheese creamy? ›

This can be done many different ways. Some of the most common is using Evaporated Milk, the Pasta Water, make a Mornay Sauce, or use American Cheese. Evaporated Milk relies on the high concentration of micelles (milk proteins) to keep the sauce smooth.

Is evaporated milk better than milk for mac and cheese? ›

It is better to use heavy cream for Mac and Cheese instead of milk, or better yet, use evaporated milk which has the thickness of heavy cream without all of the fat! Furthermore, it is more stable than heavy cream so your Macaroni and Cheese is less likely to curdle or separate.

What does adding evaporated milk to mac and cheese do? ›

Evaporated milk contains protein micelles, which help keep an emulsified sauce smooth and creamy.

How does Gordon Ramsay make the best mac and cheese? ›

Preparation
  1. In a large pot over medium heat, combine the pasta and milk. ...
  2. Once the pasta is cooked, remove the pan from the heat and add the butter, cheddar cheese, salt, and pepper. ...
  3. Divide between serving bowls and top with the bread crumbs.
  4. Enjoy!
  5. All your favorite recipes, stored in one place.
May 4, 2023

What can you add to mac and cheese to make it better? ›

8 Ways to Elevate Your Macaroni and Cheese Dinners
  1. Add extra cheese to your dish.
  2. Mix in some hot sauce and chicken to make buffalo chicken mac n' cheese.
  3. Add in vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower and spinach.
  4. Sprinkle some bacon bits or breadcrumbs on the top of your dish.
  5. Add spices and fresh herbs to your dish.
May 21, 2022

Why do you put eggs in mac and cheese? ›

If you add eggs, it will change the taste and add protein.

What kind of milk is best for mac and cheese? ›

The remaining ingredients are simple: butter and flour (which makes the sauce thicken), milk, spices, salt, and pepper. For the milk, I prefer whole milk since it makes a creamier sauce, but I've used reduced fat milk plenty of times without complaint.

Is Velveeta real cheese? ›

Though Velveeta is no longer an FDA-defined genuine cheese, it does have some similarities, namely pasteurized milk and cheese culture.

How do you make mac and cheese moist again? ›

Reheat in the Microwave
  1. Store leftovers right. ...
  2. Add one tablespoon of milk per cup of macaroni and cheese.
  3. Reheat at 50 percent power, stirring every minute or so.
  4. When the mac and cheese has reached its desired temperature, add a touch of butter to bring it back to life.
Apr 19, 2023

How can I keep my mac and cheese creamy? ›

Add more milk if you haven't already. More milk leads to less dry mac and cheese. If that doesn't work and you've already tried, use a different type of cheese. Velveeta works well.

How do you thicken mac and cheese after cooking? ›

4 Methods for Thickening Mac and Cheese
  1. Reduce the liquid. Simmer the cheese sauce on the stovetop on low heat. ...
  2. Add more cheese. You can thicken mac and cheese by simply adding more grated cheese to the cheese sauce. ...
  3. Use cornstarch or all-purpose flour. ...
  4. Mix in an egg yolk.
Jan 24, 2022

How do you thicken wet mac and cheese? ›

Step 2, Make a roux with butter and flour.

Basically a roux is a cooked paste made with butter and flour. When milk is added later in the recipe, it's this butter-flour paste that helps the cheese sauce to thicken.

