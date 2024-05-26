Baked Sriracha & Soy Sauce Tofu + 2 Quick & Easy Recipes (2024)

Baked Sriracha and Soy Sauce Tofu has shown up onGarden of Vegana lot, soI figured it was about time that I share the recipe!Irely on this recipe a lot because it's quick, versatile, great for meal prepping, and there's very little clean-up afterwards. I pretty much always have the ingredients on hand so it's really convenienttomake when I'm not in the mood for cooking.

This recipe only uses4 ingredientsand requiresless than 10 minutes of active cooking time.You don't have to press the tofu for this recipe so you can justmix up the ingredients andthrow it in the oven.Start cooking some quinoa, steam some veggies, and you'll have a great veganmeal in 25-30 minutes!

I oftenuse this tofu in stir-fries, salads, and vegan lunch bowls, but it can be used in a lot of other ways too. I've eaten it in burritos, sandwiches, and all by itself for a high-protein snack.

I don'tmeasure anythingwhen I'm cooking this tofu at home but in order to turn this into a recipe I've included measurements for all of the ingredients. Feel free to play around with different ratios and ingredients,I suspect it would be delicious with a touch of sweetness too!

This recipeis nut free, gluten free (ensure that you're using gluten free soy sauce), low sugar, and no sugar added.

Just 4 simple ingredients for delicious tofu!

Ingredients

1 block extra-firm tofu

½ teaspoon olive oil

2 tablespoon light soy sauce

1 ½ tablespoon sriracha

Yield:2-4 servings

Supplies: Chef's knife, mixing bowl, tongs, parchment paper, cookie sheet.

Directions

Preheat oven to 425°F.

Slice your tofu into 1" x 1" squares. I'd recommend sticking close to that size and ensure that you slice it no thicker than ½".Check out Part 2 of my Tofu Tutorial different ways to slice tofu.

Add the tofu to your mixing bowl and add the olive oil, sriracha, and soy sauce. Gently mix to combine.

Spread evenly on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for 10 minutes.

After 10 minutes, remove your baking sheet from the oven and flip each piece of tofu. Drizzle the remaining marinade over the tofu and bake for another 10-12 minutes.

Drizzle the remaining marinade over the tofu for an extra kick of flavour!

Once the tofu is crispy on the outside, remove from the oven.

Crisp, delicious, and lightly spicy: Baked Sriracha & Soy Sauce Tofu.

This tofu can be served hot or chilled, either way is delicious. This recipe is so versatile, there's really no limit to the ways it can be used.

★★★★★4.9 from 19 reviews Author: brittany mueller

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

Yield: 4 servings 1 x

Category: Lunch & Dinner

I've only just recently gotten into the whole "vegan lunch bowl" thing but I am absolutely in love with them! They're so visually appealing, healthy, and I can tailor them perfectly to my preferences. What exactly is a vegan lunch bowl? Usually a complementary combination of different vegan side dishes, grains, fresh and/or cooked vegetables, nuts & seeds, dips and/or sauces. Vegan lunch bowls are a fantastic way to use up leftovers or little bits of different ingredients you might have on hand.

Baked Sriracha and Soy Sauce Tofu is absolutely ideal for vegan lunch bowls. There's very little active cooking time and once you get the tofu in the oven you can continue prepping all of your other lunch bowl ingredients. Adding one serving of this tofu to a vegan lunch bowl is a great way to boost your protein intake (13 grams per serving) making it a perfect addition to post workout lunch bowls.

Vegan Lunch Bowl with Baked Sriracha & Soy Sauce Tofu

Ingredients

¼ recipe Baked Sriracha & Soy Sauce Tofu

½ recipe Basic Quinoa

sautéed zucchini noodles

shredded carrot

grape tomatoes

sliced avocado

roasted garlic hummus

Directions

As soon as the tofu is in the oven, begin preparing the quinoa (cook the quinoa according to package instructions using vegetable broth in place of water OR use our recipe for Basic Quinoa.)

For zucchini noodles: Use a regular peeler for wider ribbons or a julienne peeler for thinner strands (I use the Zyliss Julienne Peeler - affiliate link) and peel from the very top of the zucchini to the very bottom in one motion. Give it a quarter turn and repeat until you've peeled the entire zucchini into "noodles". Preheat 1 teaspoon of coconut oil over med-high heat in a saucepan and sauté the noodles for 3-5 minutes or until tender and slightly translucent.

For shredded carrot: Use the same methods described for peeling zucchini noodles or use a grater for smaller shreds. For a nice crunch you can add it to your vegan lunch bowl raw, or lightly sauté it along with the zucchini ribbons.

Vegan lunch bowls from Garden of Vegan featuring Baked Sriracha & Soy Sauce Tofu! [1][2]

To serve: In a wide, shallow bowl, arrange a scoop of hot quinoa, a serving of the baked tofu (hot), the zucchini noodles (also hot), and shredded carrot. Top with sliced avocado, a dollop of hummus, and a few grape tomatoes.

Substitutions: The beautiful thing about vegan lunch bowls is that you can tailor them to your taste preferences and individual needs, so feel free to change the recipe to suit your tastes and preferences. Some more great ingredients: canned black beans or chickpeas, roasted chickpeas, cooked brown rice, baked sweet potato, roasted russet potatoes, whole grain couscous, hemp seeds, pumpkin seeds, chopped almonds or cashews, baby spinach, steamed kale, etc.

There's nothing quite like a nice and big hearty salad. Wimpy, sad little salads are a total injustice to healthy vegan eating - there's no need for it! I love a good salad that's colourful, full of texture, and covers every food group while also being delicious, healthy, and super filling.

I tend to eat slightly different variations of this salad a lot. I've been eating this salad semi-regularly for 2+ years and I'm still not sick of it (not even close!!) This is definitely where I use my recipe for Baked Sriracha and Soy Sauce Tofu the most.

Hearty Spinach, Avocado, and Baked Sriracha & Soy Sauce Tofu Salad

Ingredients

¼ recipe Baked Sriracha & Soy Sauce Tofu

2-3 handfuls of baby spinach

4-6 grape tomatoes, halved

chopped avocado

1 tablespoon pumpkin seeds

1 tablespoon hemp hearts

dollop of hummus OR 1 tablespoon balsamic vinaigrette

1-2 tablespoon Daiya Cheddar-Style Shreds (optional)

Optional ingredients: ¼ cup black beans or chickpeas, ⅓ cup chilled brown rice or Basic Quinoa, fresh corn, shredded carrot, thinly sliced basil leaves (basil is a fantastic ingredient to use with grape tomatoes and a balsamic vinaigrette.)

Directions

To eat immediately: Thoroughly combine the spinach with your preferred dressing (hummus or vinaigrette) and top with Baked Sriracha & Soy Sauce Tofu, grape tomatoes, avocado, pumpkin seeds, hemp hearts, and Daiya. (If not serving immediately, leave the dressing on the side.)

4 variations of my favourite salad from Garden of Vegan. [1][2][3][4]

This is a really fantastic salad to take on the go for a healthy, filling lunch or dinner.

To make this salad portable: Combine the spinach, chilled Baked Sriracha & Soy Sauce Tofu, and pumpkin seeds in one container. Add the balsamic vinaigrette to the chopped tomatoes in a separate smaller container. Put a scoop of brown rice (optional) in a third container with half of a scored avocado in plastic wrap. To serve: Scoop out the avocado with a spoon and add all ingredients to the spinach and tofu, seal with a lid and shake until all ingredients are combined.

Want to see more ways to use Baked Sriracha and Soy Sauce Tofu?

