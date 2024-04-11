Baked Tuna Chow Mein Casserole Recipe | CDKitchen.com (2024)

You can make this tasty dish in the microwave or oven. It's made with tuna, celery, onions, bell pepper, soy sauce, chow mein noodles, and cream of mushroom soup

Baked Tuna Chow Mein Casserole Recipe | CDKitchen.com (1)


serves/makes:

ready in:

under 30 minutes

5 reviews
2 comments


ingredients

3 tablespoons butter or margarine
1 cup thinly sliced celery
1/4 cup chopped onion
2 tablespoons chopped green bell pepper
1 can (7 ounce size) tuna, drained and gently flaked
1 can (10.25 ounce size) cream of mushroom soup
1 cup chow mein noodles
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
2 teaspoons soy sauce
1/3 cup chow mein noodles, for top of casserole

directions

Place the butter in a 1 1/2 quart microwave-safe casserole dish. Place in the microwave and cook on high for 30 seconds.

Add the celery, onion, and bell pepper. Stir well. Heat on high, uncovered, for 3 minutes, stirring halfway through the cooking time. If the veggies are still too crisp, cook for another 1-2 minutes.

Add the tuna, cream of mushroom soup, chow mein noodles, black pepper, and soy sauce. Stir well then top with the remaining chow mein noodles.

Cook in the microwave, uncovered, for 10 minutes on high heat or until the casserole is bubbly in the middle.

Serve hot.

Alternately, the casserole can be baked at 350 degrees F for 25 minutes or until heated through.

recipe tips


For a creamier casserole, try adding a dollop of sour cream or a splash of milk to the mixture before cooking.

To add a crispy topping, sprinkle crushed crackers, breadcrumbs, or even potato chips on top of the casserole along with the chow mein noodles.

For a lighter version, use low-fat cream of mushroom soup and light butter or margarine.

Boost the flavor with additional seasonings like garlic powder, onion powder, or a dash of hot sauce to taste.

common recipe questions


Can I use fresh tuna instead of canned?

You can use fresh tuna in this recipe. Cook the fresh tuna first by grilling, baking, or sauteing it until it's fully cooked, then flake it into the casserole mixture. Keep in mind that fresh tuna will have a slightly different texture and taste compared to canned tuna.

Is there a substitute for cream of mushroom soup?

If you prefer not to use cream of mushroom soup or are looking for a homemade alternative, you can make a simple white sauce flavored with mushrooms. Saute finely chopped mushrooms in butter, add flour to make a roux, then gradually whisk in milk until the sauce thickens. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Can I add other vegetables to this casserole?

You can add other vegetables such as peas, carrots, or corn to the casserole for added color, texture, and nutrition. Just make sure to cook any hard vegetables slightly before adding them to make sure they are tender after baking or microwaving.

Can I make this casserole ahead of time?

You can assemble the casserole ahead of time and refrigerate it until you're ready to cook. If you're going to microwave it, it can go directly from the fridge to the microwave. If baking, you might need to add a few extra minutes to the baking time to make sure it's heated through.

What's the best way to store leftovers?

Store leftover casserole in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Reheat in the microwave or oven until thoroughly heated. Be aware that the chow mein noodles on top may soften upon reheating.

Can I use a different type of noodle instead of chow mein noodles?

Yes, you can use other types of noodles such as cooked spaghetti, egg noodles, or even rice noodles if you prefer. The texture and flavor will vary slightly.


nutrition data

Nutritional data has not been calculated yet.

more recipes like baked tuna chow mein casserole

ALL-IN-ONE TUNA CASSEROLE

CLASSIC TUNA CASSEROLE

QUICK TUNA TETRAZZINI

TUNA NOODLE CASSEROLE WITH MIXED VEGETABLES

TUNA NOODLE CASSEROLE

GOOD OLE MACARONI TUNA CASSEROLE


reviews & comments

  1. Bonlee REVIEW:
    May 31, 2020

    This is an oldie but a goodie. One of our first recipes in âHome Ecâ back in the day. Nice to see updated microwave version. I would suggest adding 1 cup water for softer noodles.

  2. Guest Foodie April 23, 2020

    This was very tasty, but for us, I doubled the Tuna, used Heart Healthy canned soup, and low sodium Soy Sauce. I also added some fresh finely minced garlic & dill for more flavor (we like it). On the whole, this was a VERY nice recipe, and easily 'customized' to everyone's palate & needs. We all loved it. I saved the recipe, & I'll definitely make this many times in the future.

  3. sue L. REVIEW:
    July 30, 2017

    I remember making this for family...... my kids loved it....husband not so much.... and they are in their 60's now.....I would switch out tuna and use chicken and slivered almonds .....now make it for myself. freeze leftovers then warm in microwave .....great time saver...fast.

  4. Guest Foodie REVIEW:
    July 14, 2016

    Your recipes are great,thanks

  5. Andy REVIEW:
    March 25, 2016

    I added teaspoon minced garlic, liberal addition of red pepper flakes, shredded Swiss cheese, cashews, French fried onions, and for first time, frozen peas...this is great!

  6. Tippy2 REVIEW:
    February 16, 2016

    This was good, and overall pretty easy to make. Be sure to check those microwaved veggies to be certain that the celery softens like it should. Mine wound up a little crispier than I would have liked.I went with the combo microwave and oven approach. It took a little longer, but the oven seemed to brown the chow mein noodles and surface layer better for a little added appeal.

