Baked Tuna Chow Mein Casserole Recipe | CDKitchen.com (2024)

You can make this tasty dish in the microwave or oven. It's made with tuna, celery, onions, bell pepper, soy sauce, chow mein noodles, and cream of mushroom soup

3 tablespoons butter or margarine

1 cup thinly sliced celery

1/4 cup chopped onion

2 tablespoons chopped green bell pepper

1 can (7 ounce size) tuna, drained and gently flaked

1 can (10.25 ounce size) cream of mushroom soup

1 cup chow mein noodles

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1/3 cup chow mein noodles, for top of casserole



Alternately, the casserole can be baked at 350 degrees F for 25 minutes or until heated through.

Cook in the microwave, uncovered, for 10 minutes on high heat or until the casserole is bubbly in the middle.

Add the tuna, cream of mushroom soup, chow mein noodles, black pepper, and soy sauce. Stir well then top with the remaining chow mein noodles.

Add the celery, onion, and bell pepper. Stir well. Heat on high, uncovered, for 3 minutes, stirring halfway through the cooking time. If the veggies are still too crisp, cook for another 1-2 minutes.

Place the butter in a 1 1/2 quart microwave-safe casserole dish. Place in the microwave and cook on high for 30 seconds.

To add a crispy topping, sprinkle crushed crackers, breadcrumbs, or even potato chips on top of the casserole along with the chow mein noodles.

For a creamier casserole, try adding a dollop of sour cream or a splash of milk to the mixture before cooking.

Can I use fresh tuna instead of canned?

You can use fresh tuna in this recipe. Cook the fresh tuna first by grilling, baking, or sauteing it until it's fully cooked, then flake it into the casserole mixture. Keep in mind that fresh tuna will have a slightly different texture and taste compared to canned tuna.

Is there a substitute for cream of mushroom soup?

If you prefer not to use cream of mushroom soup or are looking for a homemade alternative, you can make a simple white sauce flavored with mushrooms. Saute finely chopped mushrooms in butter, add flour to make a roux, then gradually whisk in milk until the sauce thickens. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Can I add other vegetables to this casserole?

You can add other vegetables such as peas, carrots, or corn to the casserole for added color, texture, and nutrition. Just make sure to cook any hard vegetables slightly before adding them to make sure they are tender after baking or microwaving.

Can I make this casserole ahead of time?

You can assemble the casserole ahead of time and refrigerate it until you're ready to cook. If you're going to microwave it, it can go directly from the fridge to the microwave. If baking, you might need to add a few extra minutes to the baking time to make sure it's heated through.

What's the best way to store leftovers?

Store leftover casserole in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Reheat in the microwave or oven until thoroughly heated. Be aware that the chow mein noodles on top may soften upon reheating.

Can I use a different type of noodle instead of chow mein noodles?

Yes, you can use other types of noodles such as cooked spaghetti, egg noodles, or even rice noodles if you prefer. The texture and flavor will vary slightly.