Bang Bang Cauliflower (Best Recipe!) - Eat With Clarity (2024)

Cauliflower has never tasted better! This bang bang cauliflower is a gluten free and vegan take on the popular bang bang shrimp. It’s spicy, perfectly sweet and so easy to make.

It’s kind of crazy how many things can be done with cauliflower. Gnocchi, fried rice, pizza crust, wings and these insanely good bang bang cauliflower bites.

This recipe is really simple to make and perfect as an appetizer for a crowd, or simple vegetarian dinner at home.

We’ll be battering and breading the cauliflower florets to give a nice crispy exterior, then loading them up with a sweet and spicy bang bang sauce that’s just 2 simple ingredients!

If you’re unfamiliar with bang bang sauce, it’s a simple recipe made with mayonnaise, sweet chili sauce, honey and sriracha.

This recipe is vegan, so we’re just leaving out the honey (the sweet chili sauce is plenty sweet if you ask me) and using either vegan mayo or cashew cream in place of regular mayo. It’s sweet, spicy and a total crowd pleaser!

How to make bang bang cauliflower

Cut the cauliflower into medium sized florets and set aside.

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, milk, garlic, onion, salt, pepper and cornstarch until smooth.

In a second bowl, add the breadcrumbs.

Take one piece of cauliflower, dip it in the batter, let the excess drip off, then roll into the breadcrumbs. Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Youcanjust add the breadcrumbs to the same bowl as the batter and mix together, but I prefer the texture when it’s done separately.

Repeat until all cauliflower has been used. The batter may thicken a bit as it sits, if it gets too thick, just add a splash of milk and whisk.

Bake for 25 minutes or until the cauliflower has browned slightly. After 25 minutes, I usually turn the oven off and let it crisp up for an additional 5 minutes, but it should be done at 25 depending on how large the florets were.

Remove from the oven and let cool for 5 minutes.

Whisk together all sauce ingredients. Combine the cauliflower with the sauce and serve immediately.

How to serve

I generally like to serve this recipe exactly as is as an appetizer, with some chives sprinkled on top.

If you want to make it more of an entree, you can serve it over jasmine rice or my homemade fried rice, and maybe have some teriyaki salmon on the side!

How to store

Unfortunately, baked cauliflower dishes like this one don’t keep well. Once the sauce is added, the cauliflower will slowly start to get soggy, so it’s best to eat them as soon as they’re ready.

If you have some leftovers and don’t want to waste any food, you can add them back into the oven at 425 to get them to crisp up again. Not quite as good as fresh, but better than nothing!

Make in an air fryer!

Follow all of the same steps up until baking. Instead, air fry for about 15 minutes at 400 Fahrenheit or until golden brown. Toss in the sauce afterward and serve immediately.

Bang bang sauce tips

There are a few different routes you can take with the bang bang sauce. The first is the more traditional one, which is to use a mixture of (vegan) mayo and sweet chili sauce.

The second is to use my homemade cashew cream in place of the mayo to thicken up the sauce and give it the creamy feel. I’m not a huge mayo fan, so I love this option!

Finally, you can just do without the mayo/cream and keep it simple with the sweet chili sauce. That is a less traditional way, as bang bang sauce is made out of sweet chili sauce and mayo for a creamy and rich flavor.

Also, if you want a bit of a lighter option, you can omit the breadcrumbs entirely. The final recipe will have a different texture, but the rest of the batter will still allow the cauliflower to get plenty crispy and delicious.

You’ll also love..

BBQ Cauliflower

Sesame Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

Be sure to follow along on oninstagramandsubscribe to my email listfor more recipes and updates.Leave a comment and rating belowif you try this recipe and let us know how it turns out!