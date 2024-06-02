Bang Bang Shrimp (Copycat Bonefish Grill Recipe!) (2024)

Bang Bang Shrimp (Copycat Bonefish Grill Recipe!) (1)

Our Bang Bang Shrimp recipe is the perfect crunchy, sweet, and spicy fried shrimp. It’s bursting with mouthwatering flavor and it’s truly unlike any other shrimp recipe that’s out there!

Our Bang Bang Shrimp recipe is adapted from the delicious Bonefish Grill appetizer. It’s the perfect crunchy, sweet, and spicy fried shrimp. It’s bursting with mouthwatering flavor and it’s truly unlike any other shrimp recipe that’s out there!

Bang Bang Shrimp (Copycat Bonefish Grill Recipe!) (2)

Copycat Bang Bang Shrimp Recipe

There are so many ways to prepare shrimp, but making homemade bang bang shrimp has to be one of my favorites. The sauce is almost indescribable, it’s that good! My mouth is watering just thinking about it.

The combination of Thai Sweet Chili Sauce and chili garlic sauce is the perfect combo to make the sauce both sweet and spicy. It has an insane tanginess to it. But, the secret is the addition of mayo which gives the sauce an overall creaminess.

The shrimp is lightly breaded and fried, which gives it a delicious crunch without being too much. The breading on the shrimp is nice and light. No need to go out to eat to enjoy this tasty shrimp recipe. Now you can easily make it right from the comfort of your home!

What is Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp is a famously popular recipe at Bonefish Grill. It is fried shrimp coated in a delicious sweet and spicy chili sauce.

This copycat recipe will curb your craving for the restaurant version right in the comfort of your own home!

Bang Bang Shrimp (Copycat Bonefish Grill Recipe!) (3)

Bonefish Bang Bang Shrimp ingredients

I’ve broken the ingredients into groups for the sauce, egg mixture, and breading. While it might look like a lengthy list, it’s really not! Many of the ingredients are spices that you will already have in the pantry at home.

Here’s what you’ll need to make this bang bang shrimp recipe:

  • 1 lb medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

For the Egg Mixture:

  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1 cup buttermilk

For the Beading Mixture:

  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • ½ cup panko breadcrumbs
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon onion powder
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon paprika

For Frying:

  • Vegetable oil

Bang Bang Shrimp Sauce Recipe Ingredients

  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • ¼ cup Thai Sweet Chili Sauce
  • 1 tbsp chili garlic sauce

How to make this Bang Bang Shrimp Sauce Recipe

  1. In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, chili sauce, and garlic sauce.
    Bang Bang Shrimp (Copycat Bonefish Grill Recipe!) (4)

How to make Bang Bang Shrimp

  1. In a separate bowl whisk together egg and buttermilk.
  2. In a third bowl, combine flour, bread crumbs, salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder and paprika.
  3. Bread shrimp by dipping each shrimp in flour mixture, then egg mixture, then back into flour mixture.Bang Bang Shrimp (Copycat Bonefish Grill Recipe!) (5)
  4. Place coated shrimp on a plate and place back in the refrigerator for 20-30 minutes.
  5. Add vegetable oil to a skillet until it is 2 inches deep. Heat until oil is 350 degrees F.Bang Bang Shrimp (Copycat Bonefish Grill Recipe!) (6)
  6. Carefully place shrimp in hot oil and fry for 3 minutes, turning halfway through.
  7. Remove and place on a paper towel-lined plate.Bang Bang Shrimp (Copycat Bonefish Grill Recipe!) (7)
  8. Place all cooked shrimp in a large mixing bowl spoon sauce over shrimp and toss to coat.
Bang Bang Shrimp (Copycat Bonefish Grill Recipe!) (8)

What to serve with Bang Bang Shrimp

While many simply like this shrimp on its own (me included) it can be served many ways! It is really good served over rice. It can be served over white or brown rice. I love jasmine rice and I usually always have it in the pantry, so that is my go-to. It’s also delicious served over a big pile of mixed veggies, if you want to keep it low carb.

Bang bang shrimp is also great served in a salad! The sauce for the shrimp is so full of flavor that you don’t even need dressing with it. I like to toss it with romaine lettuce and mix in some raw veggies and cheese. It’s delicious this way!

How to store Bang Bang Shrimp

If you have leftover bang bang shrimp, and that’s a big if, it can be stored in an airtight container and placed in the fridge for up to three days. To reheat, I recommend putting it in the oven (or air fryer if you have one!)to keep the shrimp nice and crispy! But, if you’re in a hurry you can also pop it in the microwave.

For longer storage you can put the container in the freezer. When ready to serve, let it thaw completely before reheating. If possible, it’s best not to mix the shrimp with sauce and to freeze them separately. They tend to keep better this way.

Bonefish Bang Bang Shrimp FAQs

Where does the name Bang Bang shrimp come from?

The name “Bang Bang shrimp” originated from Bonefish Grill, a popular seafood restaurant chain. The dish gained its name from the spicy and tangy “bang bang” sauce that is used to coat the crispy fried shrimp.

What’s the difference between yum yum sauce and bang bang sauce?

Yum yum sauce and bang bang sauce are two distinct sauces with different flavor profiles. Yum yum sauce is a creamy and tangy sauce typically made with mayonnaise, ketchup, garlic powder, paprika, and other seasonings. It is often served with sushi or as a dipping sauce for seafood. On the other hand, bang bang sauce is a spicy and sweet sauce that combines mayonnaise, sweet chili sauce, Sriracha, and other ingredients. It is specifically associated with the Bonefish bang bang shrimp dish and adds a kick of flavor to the crispy shrimp.

4.84 from 31 votes

Bang Bang Shrimp (Copycat Bonefish Grill Recipe!) (9)

Bang Bang Shrimp Sauce Recipe for Bang Bang Shrimp

Author — Jennifer Fishkind

Serves — 4

Our Bang Bang Shrimp recipe is the perfect crunchy, sweet, and spicy fried shrimp. It’s bursting with mouthwatering flavor and it’s truly unlike any other shrimp recipe that’s out there!

Prep Time 20 minutes mins

Cook Time 10 minutes mins

Total Time 30 minutes mins

Ingredients

  • 1 pound medium shrimp peeled and deveined

For the sauce:

  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • ¼ cup Thai Sweet Chili Sauce
  • 1 tablespoon chili garlic sauce

For the egg mixture:

  • 1 egg beaten
  • 1 cup buttermilk

For the breading mixture:

  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • ½ cup panko breadcrumbs
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon onion powder
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon paprika

For Frying:

  • vegetable oil

Instructions

  • In a small mixing bowl add mayonnaise, Thai sweet chili sauce, and chili garlic sauce. Whisk to combine. Set aside.

  • In a separate medium mixing bowl, add egg and buttermilk. Whisk to combine.

  • In another separate mixing bowl combine flour, panko bread crumbs, salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, and paprika. Whisk to combine.

  • To bread the shrimp, dip each shrimp in the flour mixture, then dip the shrimp in the egg mixture, last, you’ll dip the shrimp back in the flour mixture. Repeat for all shrimp.

  • Place the coated shrimp on a plate and place them in the refrigerator for 20-30 minutes. This will help the breading setup and stick to the shrimp as they are frying.

  • In a skillet with deep sides add vegetable oil so it is 2 inches deep. Heat over medium heat until the oil is 350°F.

  • When the oil is ready, carefully place shrimp in the hot oil and fry for about 3 minutes total, turning half way through the cooking process. Remove golden brown shrimp from the hot oil and place on a paper towel lined plate.

  • When all of the shrimp are done cooking place them in a large mixing bowl. Spoon ¼ cup of sauce over the shrimp, and toss to coat. Serve the remaining sauce with the shrimp.

Video

Nutrition Info

Calories: 371kcal | Carbohydrates: 30g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 25g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 13g | Monounsaturated Fat: 6g | Trans Fat: 0.1g | Cholesterol: 59mg | Sodium: 1262mg | Potassium: 149mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 12g | Vitamin A: 301IU | Vitamin C: 0.1mg | Calcium: 97mg | Iron: 1mg

You’re tastebuds will thank you when you take the first bite of this recipe. It’s full of flavor and so delicious. It’s one of my go-to dishes to order out, but now I can make it at home, and it’s so simple to do! I love this bang bang shrimp, and I have a feeling you will, too!

