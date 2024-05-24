Barraquito Coffee Recipe - Authentic Canary Islands coffee drink (2024)

What is Barraquito Coffee? How to make a Barraquito coffee at home Barraquito recipe Funny story about Barraquito and its alcoholic vitamin Where to find a good Barraquito in Tenerife Barraquito vs. Zaperoco coffee - What's the difference?
Barraquito Coffee Recipe - Authentic Canary Islands coffee drink (1)

Barraquito - the most famous coffee in Tenerife, with a taste that will always bring back memories of a sunny holiday! Barraquito is a type of multi-layered coffee that is specific to the Canary Islands and it can easily be found at most local coffee shops, or you can make it at home following our easy recipe.

What is Barraquito Coffee?

Is it true that it's an alcoholic coffee drink?

Yes. Barraquito is a Liqueur coffee that is so delicious and sweet that it should be served as dessert.

With a mix of sweetness and alcohol, barraquito is a special coffee served mostly in Tenerife, but you can easily find it in the rest of the Canary Islands as well.

Traditionally prepared with Licor 43, Spain's no. 1 liquor, Barraquito can be served at all times of the day and it goes especially well after a tasty meal, replacing dessert.

If you don't consume alcohol, then you can ask for a barraquito without alcohol. Or should we call it a Virgin Barraquito?

How to make a Barraquito coffee at home

Barraquito Coffee Recipe - Authentic Canary Islands coffee drink (2)

Want to recreate that typical aroma of a holiday in Tenerife?

It's easy to recreate this tasty drink at home with just a few simple ingredients. Remember to buy Licor 43 or Tia Maria while you are in Spain and bring it back home with you. Or, if you don't have those exact brands, you can substitute with another vanilla liquor to replicate that same aroma.

Barraquito recipe

Learn how to make a delicious barraquito at home.

Don't forget to buy your bottle of Licor 43 before you return home from holiday.

Ingredients

  • ~ 1 tbsp. condensed milk
  • 1 espresso coffee
  • frothed milk (use whole milk, not skimmed)
  • Licor 43, Tia Maria or another vanilla flavored liquor
  • lemon zest

Barrquito is usually served in a tall clear glass.

Pour the condensed milk (approx. 1 tablespoon) on the bottom of the glass, taking care not to smear the sides of the glass.

Then pour the Licor 43, followed by the espresso coffee and then the frothy milk at the end, in order to achieve all the layers in the correct order.

Tips for a good barraquito at home - how to keep the layers intact

In order to make an authentic barraquito you need to have 5 layers of colors.

If you add the frothed milk before you add the coffee, you will only achieve 4 layers and it won't look as impressive.

So in order to keep the layers intact, you should pour the frothed milk gently on top of the coffee, so that the milk sinks in and creates a chocolaty layer where it mixes with the coffee and the foam stays firm on top.

The final step when you make a barraquito is to decorate it with a lemon wedge and dust some cinnamon on top.

It's easy to adapt this recipe to your own taste - if you feel that it's too sweet just add less condensed milk or if you want to make it a long drink, just add more warm milk.

Funny story about Barraquito and its alcoholic vitamin

I don't remember the exact location, it was probably somewhere in Villaflor or Guia de Isora, when I asked for a barraquito. Let's say it was 11 in the morning and so the man behind the bar asked me: "Barraquito con vitamina?" ("Barrquito with vitamin?")

While I was still trying to process the question and to guess what he meant, the man took the bottle of Licor 43 and asked if I wanted alcohol in my coffee or not. So yes... you can say that Barraquito is some sort of Vitamin Coffee, not just an alcoholic one.

As for my answer in regards to the coffee I wanted at 11 o'clock in the morning... well, I was on holiday, so... un Barraquito con vitamina por favor!

Where to find a good Barraquito in Tenerife

I'm not a big coffee lover, but I do enjoy a good barraquito after a meal. Due to its sweetness, for me, it's really a dessert, and I usually have it after lunch.

I really like the barraquito at Restaurant Las Goteras in Guia de Isora; actually, I really like that restaurant and we go there often, so after have a big lunch there I always ask for a barraquito con vitamina.

I also like the one at Cafeteria La Paz in Villaflor, which goes well with the almond cake they do there.

Actually, I can't say I've ever had a bad barraquito - even the one I had in a shopping mall in Santa Cruz de Tenerife was ok (not fantastic, but still good).

Prices for a barraquito range between 2,5 Euros and 4 Euros, maybe even 5 in a fancy location, but I don't personally remember seeing it cost that much.

Barraquito vs. Zaperoco coffee - What's the difference?

Barraquito Coffee Recipe - Authentic Canary Islands coffee drink (3)

In some places in the north of Tenerife they call this type of coffee a Zaperoco instead of a Barraquito, so keep that in mind when you're looking through their menu, or just ask the waiter.

Some restaurants serve their barraquito with cinnamon or powdered cocoa on top, so there are many variations to this drink and you can find them in their menu as Barraquito de la casa.

If it's too early in the day for alcohol, or if you don't consume alcohol in general but you still want to try this tasty coffee drink while in Tenerife, just ask for a barraquito sin licor.

Now that you know all the secrets and ingredients you can try to make your own drink at home, but if you feel that something is still missing, you can always come back to Tenerife for a Barraquito with an authentic Canarian flavor.

Barraquito song

It seems that this popular Canarian coffee has many fans around the world and there's even a song dedicated to it, which you can listen below. The song belongs to the band La Galeria.

FAQs

How do you drink Barraquito coffee in Canary Islands?

The first thing to do when drinking the barraquito is to sink the lemon peel into the drink and then stir well with a spoon to mix all the flavors and create a hom*ogeneous color. In the first sip the citrus flavor of the lemon invades the palate almost immediately.

What is the Canary island special coffee?

Canary Islands, Spain

The barraquito is a coffee co*cktail unique to the Canary Islands that adds layers of sweetness and alcohol to the traditional morning drink. Local lore suggests it's named after a man who first started ordering the mixture with his meals at the Imperial Bar on the island of Tenerife.

How do you make a barquito? ›

Barraquito preparation:
  1. In a small and short bube glass we pour the condensed milk.
  2. add the black coffee and Licor 43.
  3. we make milk foamy. At any café they'll do it with the coffee machine.
  4. Add the lemon peel.
  5. decor with some cinamon on top.
Feb 20, 2013

What is the difference between Barraquito and Zaperoco? ›

The barraquito is often known as a "zaperoco" in northern areas of Tenerife, it can be also spelled as “Saperoco”. In some places and menues, Barraquito is served without alcohol, while Zaperoco/Saperoco is served with alcohol.

What is the famous drink on Canary Island? ›

The Barraquito is a layered drink. Served in a tall, transparent glass, it calls for condensed milk, Licor 43, whole milk and coffee, with cinnamon and a lemon twist for garnish.

What is the traditional drink of the Canary Islands? ›

Ronmiel de Canarias is a traditional liqueur made with honey and rum. As the name suggests, it hails from the Canary Islands, where it was initially mixed in homes and bars, while the commercial production started in the 1950s. Ronmiel is a clear liqueur with a color that ranges from golden yellow to mahogany.

Is a barraquito hot? ›

Crafted from a combination of espresso, Licor 43, condensed milk, frothed whole milk, and the essential components of lemon peel and cinnamon, this complex co*cktail, is unlike the classic espresso martini, served hot.

What is the drink limit in Canary Islands? ›

It might be tempted to get into the car after a few holiday drinks, but remember that Drink Driving laws in Spain are very strict and the legal limit for blood alcohol in the Canary Islands is 50mg per 100ml of blood which is less than parts of the UK (England, Wales and Northern Ireland).

What is the famous coffee in Tenerife? ›

Barraquito is the specialty coffee of Tenerife, and an authentic Barraquito recipe is one thing many visitors to the island want to take home with them. This delicious layered coffee drink is made using lemon, liqueur, condensed milk and coffee.

What is a carajillo in Spain? ›

Carajillo is a coffee drink typically made with rum or brandy. Many people throughout Spain, Latin America and the Caribbean enjoy it with their own twist.

What does carajillo mean in English? ›

masculine noun. coffee with a dash of brandy, anis etc.

Is a Barraquito served hot or cold? ›

Crafted from a combination of espresso, Licor 43, condensed milk, frothed whole milk, and the essential components of lemon peel and cinnamon, this complex co*cktail, is unlike the classic espresso martini, served hot.

How do Spaniards take their coffee? ›

Most Spaniards start their day drinking a café con leche. This is a 1:1 ratio coffee with heated milk, but in reality a little more milk is used, like in a latte. Similarly to the Italians, at home the most common way to make coffee is with a moka pot and then add hot milk.

How is coffee served in Spain? ›

Café con Hielo

This is a staple of coffee in Spain during the summer months, ordering this will get you a cup of hot coffee served alongside a glass filled to the brim with ice to mix together – and if you take it with milk be sure to specify!

How do Argentinians drink their coffee? ›

The traditional Argentinian morning starts with a café en jarrito bien caliente or a lagrima: a very hot coffee cut with milk or a milk with just a few drops of coffee, respectively. The consumer will no doubt reach for the sugar pot to sweeten this bitter brew, but that won't put them off ordering it next time.

