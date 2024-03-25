Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones – Beats Red (2024)

Apple

Control the noise











With two distinct listening modes, you are in total control of your sound. Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) continuously blocks unwanted outside noise using a finely tuned filter that dynamically adapts to your surroundings. When you need to hear the world around you, switch to Transparency mode at the press of a button. The external-facing microphones mix the sounds of your surroundings back in with your music for a natural, ‘open’ listening experience.









Power your day











The earbuds have up to 8 hours of listening time1 with two additional charges provided by their pocket-sized charging case.2 That means that Beats Studio Buds give you up to 24 hours of combined playback. With ANC or Transparency mode turned on, you’ll get up to 5hours of listening time, 15 combined with the case. If you need a little extra juice, 5-minute Fast Fuel charging gives up to 1 hour of playback3 when the battery is low. Now that’s wireless freedom.









Choose your fit











Three soft, silicone eartip sizes (small, medium or large) give you a customised fit and create an acoustic seal for an even more immersive listening experience. These size options provide comfort, stability and the confidence of staying put. Beats Studio Buds were made to fit seamlessly into your life with their sleek, compact in-ear design. The matching charging case offers superior portability with a rounded, slim design that easily fits in your pocket or handbag. Even better, the earbuds themselves offer an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance.4



Keep the connection











With Class 1 Bluetooth® technology, Beats Studio Buds offer extended wireless range and fewer dropouts. Dual beamforming microphones target your voice and filter out wind and external noise for high-quality call performance and elevated voice clarity. On-ear controls allow you to manage calls and control music. You’ll also be able to customise the “Press and Hold” function to work for either ANC or your voice assistant.5









Compatible with Apple and Android











Beats Studio Buds feature simple one-touch pairing for Apple6 and Android devices7 and easily connect via Bluetooth. With the Beats app for Android, you’ll get features like built-in controls, device status (i.e. battery levels) and firmware updates. With Apple devices, those features are built in to iOS with no app required, and you can also activate Siri hands-free just by saying “Hey Siri”.8 And the USB-C charge connector provides a single charging solution across both Apple and Android platforms.









"},"even":false,"position":12,"last":true,"first":false}],"size":12}},"sectionTitle":"Overview","sectionId":"Overview","isOverview":true}; // Highlights window.pageLevelData.Highlights = {"tiles":{"groups":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeSelector","mutiValueAttributeSelector":{"groupTitleFromAsset":null,"groupTitleFromAttribute":null,"attributeList":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":"Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound","even":true,"position":1,"last":false,"first":true},{"index":1,"value":"Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) blocks external noise for immersive listening","even":false,"position":2,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":2,"value":"Easily switch to Transparency mode to hear the world around you","even":true,"position":3,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":3,"value":"Simple one-touch pairing for both Apple6 and Android7 devices","even":false,"position":4,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":4,"value":"High-quality call performance and voice assistant interaction via dual beamforming mics","even":true,"position":5,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":5,"value":"IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant wireless earbuds4","even":false,"position":6,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":6,"value":"Three soft eartip sizes for a stable and comfortable fit while ensuring an optimal acoustic seal","even":true,"position":7,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":7,"value":"Up to 8 hours of listening time1 (up to 24 hours combined with pocket-sized charging case)2","even":false,"position":8,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":8,"value":"Activate Siri hands-free just by saying “Hey Siri”8","even":true,"position":9,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":9,"value":"Industry-leading Class 1 Bluetooth® for extended range and fewer dropouts","even":false,"position":10,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":10,"value":"USB-C universal charging","even":true,"position":11,"last":true,"first":false}],"size":11},"imageValue":null,"paragraphText":null,"imagePosition":null,"imageValueList":null},"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"







Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound













Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) blocks external noise for immersive listening













Easily switch to Transparency mode to hear the world around you













Simple one-touch pairing for both Apple6 and Android7 devices













High-quality call performance and voice assistant interaction via dual beamforming mics













IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant wireless earbuds4













Three soft eartip sizes for a stable and comfortable fit while ensuring an optimal acoustic seal













Up to 8 hours of listening time1 (up to 24 hours combined with pocket-sized charging case)2













Activate Siri hands-free just by saying “Hey Siri”8













Industry-leading Class 1 Bluetooth® for extended range and fewer dropouts













USB-C universal charging











"},"even":true,"position":1,"last":true,"first":true}],"size":1}},"sectionTitle":"Highlights","sectionId":"Highlights"}; // WhatsInTheBox window.pageLevelData.WhatsInTheBox = {"tiles":{"groups":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeSelector","mutiValueAttributeSelector":{"groupTitleFromAsset":null,"groupTitleFromAttribute":null,"attributeList":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":"Beats Studio Buds","even":true,"position":1,"last":false,"first":true},{"index":1,"value":"USB-C to USB-C charging cable","even":false,"position":2,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":2,"value":"Eartips with three size options — S/M/L (medium pre-installed)","even":true,"position":3,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":3,"value":"Quick Start Guide","even":false,"position":4,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":4,"value":"‘b’ logo sticker","even":true,"position":5,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":5,"value":"Warranty card","even":false,"position":6,"last":true,"first":false}],"size":6},"imageValue":null,"paragraphText":null,"imagePosition":null,"imageValueList":null},"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"







Beats Studio Buds













USB-C to USB-C charging cable













Eartips with three size options — S/M/L (medium pre-installed)













Quick Start Guide













‘b’ logo sticker













Warranty card











"},"even":true,"position":1,"last":false,"first":true},{"index":1,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"listOfAttributes","viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","listOfAttributes":{"groupTitleFromAsset":null,"groupTitleFromAttribute":null,"attributeList":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":"Height: 2.55 cm / 1 in. (case) 1.5 cm / 0.59 in. (bud)","even":true,"position":1,"last":false,"first":true},{"index":1,"value":"Length: 7.2 cm / 2.83 in. (case) 2.05 cm / 0.81 in. (bud)","even":false,"position":2,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":2,"value":"Width: 5.1 cm / 2 in. (case) 1.85 cm / 0.73 in. (bud)","even":true,"position":3,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":3,"value":"Weight: 48g (case) 5g (bud) 58g (total)","even":false,"position":4,"last":true,"first":false}],"size":4},"imageValue":null,"paragraphText":null,"imagePosition":null,"imageValueList":null},"render":"





Height: 2.55 cm / 1 in. (case) 1.5 cm / 0.59 in. (bud)













Length: 7.2 cm / 2.83 in. (case) 2.05 cm / 0.81 in. (bud)













Width: 5.1 cm / 2 in. (case) 1.85 cm / 0.73 in. (bud)













Weight: 48g (case) 5g (bud) 58g (total)













"},"even":false,"position":2,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":2,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"listOfAttributes","viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","listOfAttributes":{"groupTitleFromAsset":null,"groupTitleFromAttribute":null,"attributeList":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":"Other Features: Active Noise Cancelling, Bluetooth, Sports & Fitness, Wireless","even":true,"position":1,"last":false,"first":true},{"index":1,"value":"Form Factor: In-ear","even":false,"position":2,"last":true,"first":false}],"size":2},"imageValue":null,"paragraphText":null,"imagePosition":null,"imageValueList":null},"render":"





Other Features: Active Noise Cancelling, Bluetooth, Sports & Fitness, Wireless













Form Factor: In-ear













"},"even":true,"position":5,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":5,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"listOfAttributes","viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","listOfAttributes":{"groupTitleFromAsset":null,"groupTitleFromAttribute":null,"attributeList":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":"Connections: Bluetooth, Wireless","even":true,"position":1,"last":true,"first":true}],"size":1},"imageValue":null,"paragraphText":null,"imagePosition":null,"imageValueList":null},"render":"





Connections: Bluetooth, Wireless













Power Source: Battery













Batteries: Rechargeable lithium-ion













"},"even":false,"position":10,"last":true,"first":false}],"size":10}},"sectionTitle":"Tech Specs","sectionId":"TechSpecs"}; // SystemRequirements // ManufacturerInfo // Compatibility window.pageLevelData.Compatibility = {"compatibilitySection":{"compatibilityTitle":"Compatibility","compatibilityA11yText":"Shows or Hides Compatibility section"},"compatibleProducts":[{"header":"iPhone Models","products":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":{"text":"iPhone 15 Pro","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 15 Pro","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":1,"last":false,"first":true},{"index":1,"value":{"text":"iPhone 15 Pro Max","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 15 Pro Max","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":2,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":2,"value":{"text":"iPhone 15","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 15","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":3,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":3,"value":{"text":"iPhone 15 Plus","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 15 Plus","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":4,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":4,"value":{"text":"iPhone 14 Pro","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 14 Pro","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":5,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":5,"value":{"text":"iPhone 14 Pro Max","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 14 Pro Max","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":6,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":6,"value":{"text":"iPhone 14","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 14","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":7,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":7,"value":{"text":"iPhone 14 Plus","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 14 Plus","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":8,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":8,"value":{"text":"iPhone 13 Pro","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 13 Pro","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":9,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":9,"value":{"text":"iPhone 13 Pro Max","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 13 Pro Max","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":10,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":10,"value":{"text":"iPhone 13 mini","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 13 mini","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":11,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":11,"value":{"text":"iPhone 13","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 13","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":12,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":12,"value":{"text":"iPhone SE (3rdgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone SE (3rdgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":13,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":13,"value":{"text":"iPhone12 Pro","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone12 Pro","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":14,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":14,"value":{"text":"iPhone12 Pro Max","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone12 Pro Max","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":15,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":15,"value":{"text":"iPhone12 mini","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone12 mini","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":16,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":16,"value":{"text":"iPhone12","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone12","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":17,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":17,"value":{"text":"iPhone 11 Pro","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 11 Pro","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":18,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":18,"value":{"text":"iPhone 11 Pro Max","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 11 Pro Max","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":19,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":19,"value":{"text":"iPhone 11","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 11","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":20,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":20,"value":{"text":"iPhone SE (2ndgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone SE (2ndgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":21,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":21,"value":{"text":"iPhone XS","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone XS","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":22,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":22,"value":{"text":"iPhone XS Max","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone XS Max","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":23,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":23,"value":{"text":"iPhone XR","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone XR","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":24,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":24,"value":{"text":"iPhone X","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone X","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":25,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":25,"value":{"text":"iPhone 8","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 8","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":26,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":26,"value":{"text":"iPhone 8 Plus","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 8 Plus","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":27,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":27,"value":{"text":"iPhone 7","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 7","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":28,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":28,"value":{"text":"iPhone 7 Plus","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 7 Plus","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":29,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":29,"value":{"text":"iPhone 6s","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 6s","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":30,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":30,"value":{"text":"iPhone 6s Plus","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 6s Plus","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":31,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":31,"value":{"text":"iPhone SE (1stgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone SE (1stgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":32,"last":true,"first":false}],"size":32}},{"header":"iPad Models","products":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":{"text":"iPadPro 12.9-inch (6thgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPadPro 12.9-inch (6thgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":1,"last":false,"first":true},{"index":1,"value":{"text":"iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5thgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5thgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":2,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":2,"value":{"text":"iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4thgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4thgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":3,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":3,"value":{"text":"iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rdgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rdgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":4,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":4,"value":{"text":"iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2ndgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2ndgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":5,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":5,"value":{"text":"iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1stgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1stgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":6,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":6,"value":{"text":"iPadPro 11-inch (4thgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPadPro 11-inch (4thgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":7,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":7,"value":{"text":"iPad Pro 11-inch (3rdgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad Pro 11-inch (3rdgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":8,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":8,"value":{"text":"iPad Pro 11-inch (2ndgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad Pro 11-inch (2ndgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":9,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":9,"value":{"text":"iPad Pro 11-inch (1stgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad Pro 11-inch (1stgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":10,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":10,"value":{"text":"iPad Pro 10.5-inch","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad Pro 10.5-inch","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":11,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":11,"value":{"text":"iPad Pro 9.7-inch","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad Pro 9.7-inch","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":12,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":12,"value":{"text":"iPad Air (5thgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad Air (5thgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":13,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":13,"value":{"text":"iPad Air (4thgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad Air (4thgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":14,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":14,"value":{"text":"iPad Air (3rdgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad Air (3rdgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":15,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":15,"value":{"text":"iPad Air 2","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad Air 2","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":16,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":16,"value":{"text":"iPad (10thgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad (10thgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":17,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":17,"value":{"text":"iPad (9th generation)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad (9th generation)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":18,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":18,"value":{"text":"iPad (8th generation)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad (8th generation)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":19,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":19,"value":{"text":"iPad (7thgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad (7thgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":20,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":20,"value":{"text":"iPad (6thgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad (6thgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":21,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":21,"value":{"text":"iPad (5thgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad (5thgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":22,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":22,"value":{"text":"iPadmini (6thgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPadmini (6thgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":23,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":23,"value":{"text":"iPad mini (5thgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad mini (5thgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":24,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":24,"value":{"text":"iPad mini 4","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad mini 4","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":25,"last":true,"first":false}],"size":25}},{"header":"Mac Models","products":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":{"text":"MacBook Air (15-inch, M2, 2023)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Air (15-inch, M2, 2023)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":1,"last":false,"first":true},{"index":1,"value":{"text":"MacBook Air (13-inch, M2, 2022)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Air (13-inch, M2, 2022)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":2,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":2,"value":{"text":"MacBook Air (M1,2020)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Air (M1,2020)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":3,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":3,"value":{"text":"MacBook Air (Retina, 13‑inch, 2020)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Air (Retina, 13‑inch, 2020)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":4,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":4,"value":{"text":"MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018–2019)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018–2019)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":5,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":5,"value":{"text":"MacBook Air (13-inch,Early 2015 - 2017)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Air (13-inch,Early 2015 - 2017)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":6,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":6,"value":{"text":"MacBook Air (11-inch, Early2015)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Air (11-inch, Early2015)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":7,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":7,"value":{"text":"MacBookPro (13‑inch,M2, 2022)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBookPro (13‑inch,M2, 2022)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":8,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":8,"value":{"text":"MacBook Pro (13-inch,M1, 2020)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Pro (13-inch,M1, 2020)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":9,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":9,"value":{"text":"MacBook Pro (13-inch,2020)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Pro (13-inch,2020)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":10,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":10,"value":{"text":"MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016–2019)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016–2019)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":11,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":11,"value":{"text":"MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch,Late 2012 - 2015)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch,Late 2012 - 2015)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":12,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":12,"value":{"text":"MacBook Pro (14‑inch, 2023)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Pro (14‑inch, 2023)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":13,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":13,"value":{"text":"MacBook Pro (14‑inch, 2021)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Pro (14‑inch, 2021)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":14,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":14,"value":{"text":"MacBook Pro (16‑inch, 2023)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Pro (16‑inch, 2023)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":15,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":15,"value":{"text":"MacBook Pro (16‑inch, 2021)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Pro (16‑inch, 2021)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":16,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":16,"value":{"text":"MacBook Pro (16-inch,2019)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Pro (16-inch,2019)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":17,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":17,"value":{"text":"MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016–2019)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016–2019)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":18,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":18,"value":{"text":"MacBook Pro (Retina, 15‑inch, Mid2012 ‑ 2015)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Pro (Retina, 15‑inch, Mid2012 ‑ 2015)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":19,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":19,"value":{"text":"MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2015–2017)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2015–2017)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":20,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":20,"value":{"text":"iMac (24-inch, M3,2023)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iMac (24-inch, M3,2023)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":21,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":21,"value":{"text":"iMac (24-inch, M1,2021)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iMac (24-inch, M1,2021)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":22,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":22,"value":{"text":"iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5‑inch,2019)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5‑inch,2019)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":23,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":23,"value":{"text":"iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5‑inch,2017)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5‑inch,2017)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":24,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":24,"value":{"text":"iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch,Late 2015)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch,Late 2015)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":25,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":25,"value":{"text":"iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2019–2020)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2019–2020)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":26,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":26,"value":{"text":"iMac (Retina 5K, 27‑inch,2017)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iMac (Retina 5K, 27‑inch,2017)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":27,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":27,"value":{"text":"iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch,Late 2014 - 2015)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch,Late 2014 - 2015)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":28,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":28,"value":{"text":"iMac Pro (2017)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iMac Pro (2017)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":29,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":29,"value":{"text":"Mac Studio (2023)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Mac Studio (2023)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":30,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":30,"value":{"text":"Mac Studio (2022) ","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Mac Studio (2022) ","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":31,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":31,"value":{"text":"Mac mini (2023)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Mac mini (2023)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":32,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":32,"value":{"text":"Mac mini (M1,2020)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Mac mini (M1,2020)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":33,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":33,"value":{"text":"Mac mini (2018)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Mac mini (2018)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":34,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":34,"value":{"text":"Mac mini (Late2014)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Mac mini (Late2014)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":35,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":35,"value":{"text":"Mac Pro (2023)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Mac Pro (2023)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":36,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":36,"value":{"text":"Mac Pro (2019)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Mac Pro (2019)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":37,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":37,"value":{"text":"Mac Pro (Late 2013)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Mac Pro (Late 2013)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":38,"last":true,"first":false}],"size":38}},{"header":"Apple Watch Models","products":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":{"text":"Apple Watch Ultra 2","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Apple Watch Ultra 2","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":1,"last":false,"first":true},{"index":1,"value":{"text":"Apple Watch Series 9","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Apple Watch Series 9","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":2,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":2,"value":{"text":"Apple Watch SE","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Apple Watch SE","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":3,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":3,"value":{"text":"Apple Watch Ultra","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Apple Watch Ultra","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":4,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":4,"value":{"text":"Apple Watch Series 8","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Apple Watch Series 8","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":5,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":5,"value":{"text":"Apple Watch Series 7","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Apple Watch Series 7","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":6,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":6,"value":{"text":"Apple Watch Series 6","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Apple Watch Series 6","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":7,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":7,"value":{"text":"Apple Watch Series 5","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Apple Watch Series 5","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":8,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":8,"value":{"text":"Apple Watch Series 4","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Apple Watch Series 4","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":9,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":9,"value":{"text":"Apple Watch Series 3","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Apple Watch Series 3","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":10,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":10,"value":{"text":"Apple Watch Series 2","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Apple Watch Series 2","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":11,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":11,"value":{"text":"Apple Watch Series 1","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Apple Watch Series 1","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":12,"last":true,"first":false}],"size":12}},{"header":"Apple TV Models","products":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":{"text":"AppleTV4K (3rdgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"AppleTV4K (3rdgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":1,"last":false,"first":true},{"index":1,"value":{"text":"Apple TV 4K (2ndgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Apple TV 4K (2ndgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":2,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":2,"value":{"text":"Apple TV 4K (1stgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Apple TV 4K (1stgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":3,"last":false,"first":false},{"index":3,"value":{"text":"AppleTVHD","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"AppleTVHD","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"position":4,"last":true,"first":false}],"size":4}},{"header":"iPod Models","products":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":{"text":"iPod touch (7thgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPod touch (7thgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"position":1,"last":true,"first":true}],"size":1}}]}; // QuestionAndAnswers // FeaturedApp // Features // BandSizeGuide // PDPBillboard // FootnotesText window.pageLevelData.FootnotesText = The playlist consisted of 358 unique audio tracks purchased from the iTunes Store (256-Kbps AAC encoding). Volume was set to 50%, and Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency were turned off. Testing consisted of full Beats Studio Buds battery discharge while playing audio until the first Beats Studio Buds stopped playback. With Active Noise Cancellation turned on, listening time was up to 5 hours. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage and many other factors.

2. Testing conducted by Apple in April 2021 using pre-production Beats Studio Buds and Charging Case, and software paired with iPhone 11 Pro Max units and pre-release software. The playlist consisted of 358 unique audio tracks purchased from the iTunes Store (256-Kbps AAC encoding). Volume was set to 50%, and Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency were turned off. Testing consisted of full Beats Studio Buds battery discharge while playing audio until the first Beats Studio Buds stopped playback. The drained Beats Studio Buds were charged to 100 per cent, then audio playback was resumed until the first Beats Studio Buds stopped playback. This cycle was repeated until both the Beats Studio Buds and charging case were fully discharged. With Active Noise Cancellation turned on, listening time was up to 15 hours. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage and many other factors.

3. Testing conducted by Apple in April 2021 using pre-production Beats Studio Buds and Charging Case, and software paired with iPhone 11 Pro Max units and pre-release software. The playlist consisted of 358 unique audio tracks purchased from the iTunes Store (256-Kbps AAC encoding). Volume was set to 50%, and Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency were turned off. 5-minute charge testing conducted with drained Beats Studio Buds that were charged for 5 minutes, then audio playback was started until the first Beats Studio Buds stopped playback. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage and many other factors.

4. Beats Studio Buds are sweat and water resistant for non-water sports and exercise. Beats Studio Buds were tested under controlled laboratory conditions, and have a rating of IPX4 under IEC standard 60529. Sweat and water resistance are not permanent conditions and resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge wet Beats Studio Buds; refer to https://support.apple.com/en-uk/HT209542 for cleaning and drying instructions. The charging case is not sweat or water resistant.

5. Press and hold feature customisation requires an iPhone running iOS 14.6 or later, or an Android device with the latest version of the Beats app installed.

6. One-touch pairing requires iOS 14.6 or later.

7. Fast Pair requires location enabled. Full access to features requires an Android 6.0 or newer device with Google Play Service enabled and Google Account.

8. Siri may not be available in all languages or in all areas, and features may vary by area. Internet access is required. Mobile data charges may apply.","even":true,"position":1,"last":true,"first":true}],"size":1},"imageValue":null,"paragraphText":null,"imagePosition":null,"imageValueList":null},"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"







