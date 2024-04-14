Beautiful courgette carbonara | Jamie Oliver pasta recipes (2024)

- Healthy recipes
- Healthy snacks
- Healthy lunches
- Healthy chicken recipes
- Healthy fish recipes
- Healthy vegetarian recipes
- Main Ingredient
- Chicken
- Pasta
- Vegetables
- Fish
- Beef
- Eggs
- View more…
- Special Diets
- Vegan
- Vegetarian ideas
- Gluten-free
- Dairy-free
- Budget recipes
- One-pan recipes
- Meals for one
- Breakfast
- Desserts
- Quick fixes
- View more…
- Baking recipes
- Cakes
- Biscuit recipes
- Gluten-free bakes
- View more…
- Family recipes
- Money saving recipes
- Cooking with kids
- School night suppers
- Batch cooking
- View more…
- Special occasions
- Dinner party recipes
- Sunday roast recipes
- Dinner recipes for two
- View more…
- 5 Ingredients Mediterranean
- ONE
- Jamie’s Keep Cooking Family Favourites
- 7 Ways
- Veg
- View more…
- Nutrition
- What foods are good for gut health?
- Healthy eating tips
- Special diets guidance
- All about sugar
- Learn about portion size
- View more
- Features
- Cheap eats
- Healthy meals
- Air-fryer recipes
- Family cooking
- Quick fixes
- View more
- How to’s
- How to cook with frozen veg
- How to make the most of your oven
- How to make meals veggie or vegan
- View more
- More Jamie Oliver
- YesChef x Jamie Oliver
- Cookbook Club
- Jamie Oliver Group website
- Jamie Oliver Cookery School
- Ministry of Food
- Vegepedia
Beautiful courgette carbonara
Made the proper Italian way with penne
Made the proper Italian way with penne
“Carbonara is a classic pasta sauce made with cream, bacon and Parmesan and is absolutely delicious. I've added gorgeous courgettes for a summery twist. Try to buy the best ingredients you can, as that’s what really helps to make this dish amazing. I’m using a flowering variety of thyme but normal thyme is fine to use. When it comes to the type of pasta, you can serve carbonara with spaghetti or linguine, but I’ve been told by Italian mammas (who I don’t argue with!) that penne is the original, so that’s what I’m using in this recipe. Before you start cooking, it’s important to get yourself a very large pan, or use a high-sided roasting tray so you can give the pasta a good toss. ”
Serves 6
Cooks In20 minutes
DifficultyNot too tricky
Jamie at HomeItalianPorkCourgetteMains
Nutrition per serving
-
Calories 459 23%
-
Fat 14.3g 20%
-
Saturates 5.4g 27%
-
Sugars 6.5g 7%
-
Salt 0.8g 13%
-
Protein 20.4g 41%
-
Carbs 66g 25%
-
Fibre 4.2g -
Of an adult's reference intake
Tap For Method
Ingredients
- 6 medium green and yellow courgettes
- 500 g penne
- 4 large eggs
- 100 ml single cream
- 1 small handful of Parmesan cheese
- olive oil
- 6 slices of back bacon
- ½ a bunch of fresh thyme , (15g)
- a few courgette flowers , (optional)
Tap For Method
The cost per serving below is generated by Whisk.com and is based on costs in individual supermarkets. For more information about how we calculate costs per serving read our FAQS
Tap For Ingredients
Method
- Put a large pan of salted water on to boil.
- Halve and then quarter any larger courgettes lengthways. Cut out and discard any fluffy middle bits, and slice the courgettes at an angle into pieces roughly the same size and shape as the penne. Smaller courgettes can simply be sliced finely.
- Your water will now be boiling, so add the penne to the pan and cook according to the packet instructions.
- To make your creamy carbonara sauce, separate the eggs and put the yolks into a bowl (saving the whites for another recipe). Add the cream and grate in half the Parmesan, and mix together with a fork. Season lightly with sea salt and black pepper, and put to one side.
- Heat a very large frying pan (a 35cm one is a good start – every house should have one!) and add a good splash of olive oil. Cut the pancetta or bacon into chunky lardons and fry until dark brown and crisp.
- Add the courgette slices and 2 big pinches of black pepper, not just to season but to give it a bit of a kick. Pick, chop and sprinkle in the thyme leaves (reserving any flowers), give everything a stir, so the courgettes become coated with all the lovely bacon-flavoured oil, and fry until they start to turn lightly golden and have softened slightly.
- It’s very important to get this next bit right or your carbonara could end up ruined. You need to work quickly. When the pasta is cooked, drain it, reserving a little of the cooking water. Immediately, toss the pasta in the pan with the courgettes, bacon and lovely flavours, then remove from the heat and add a ladleful of the reserved cooking water and your creamy sauce. Stir together quickly. (No more cooking now, otherwise you’ll scramble the eggs.)
- Get everyone around the table, ready to eat straight away. While you’re tossing the pasta and sauce, grate in the rest of the Parmesan and add a little more of the cooking water if needed, to give you a silky and shiny sauce. Taste quickly for seasoning.
- If you’ve managed to get any courgette flowers, tear them over the top, then serve and eat immediately, as the sauce can become thick and stodgy if left too long.
Related recipe
Lemony prawn courgetti
Related features
11 beautiful budget-friendly pasta recipes
Five ways with pappardelle
Related video
© 2024 Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited
- Terms of Use
- Privacy Policy
- Cookies
- Jamie Oliver Group
- Contact
- Sitemap
© 2024 Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited