Beer-battered Brussels Sprouts Recipe | yupitsvegan.com (2024)

Print Recipe Jump to Recipe

As I mentioned in my post about teriyaki (vegan) meatballs, more than anything else, the Super Bowl is an excuse for my to bring my vegan finger foods A-game. I’m sure that a lot of you are the same way 🙂 Most things are delicious when deep-fried, but there’s something extra fun about these beer-batteredBrussels sprouts. They’re crispy on the outside, and the inside is tender without being mushy. Paired with a homemade maple-mustard sauce, these disappeared really quickly.

Beer-battered Brussels sprouts served up with a smoky, sweet and salty maple-mustard sauce!

As far as the nutrition facts for this recipe, uh, I’ll just briefly point out that at least these will give you a serving of vegetables for the day – leafy greens at that! No guilt here, the Hawks are in the big game and that’s reason to celebrate!

Idon’t make fried foods at home very often(I believe my previousfried recipe on the blog was the Chipotle-style tofu sofritas in July 2014, and that was pan-fried, not deep fried). So I don’t own a dedicated fryer or anything like that. I simply take my largest skillet and fill it with a couple of inches of oil, and use a thermometer to control the oil temperature. Making sure that the oil is very hot, and that you don’t crowd the pan (thus reducing the oil temperature upon adding the ingredients to it), is essential if you want to minimize the amount of oil that you actually end up eating.

Mymost-fried food is probably gobi manchurian, a spicy Indochinese fried cauliflower dish… but I’m really pleased with the fried Brussels sprouts results and think I’llcontinue having these from time to time.

I’m sure you’ll enjoy the beer-battered Brussels sprouts paired with any sauce you like, but in particular I recommend the maple-mustard sauce recipe I included, or a creamy sauce, like a vegan chipotle mayo. You want something with some body and not too aggressive of a flavor. As far as what beer is best in this batter, most beer works, but I suggestlager. I would avoid anything withmore pronouncedbitter undertones (such as coffee stout…) since the Brussels sprouts already add a bitter note.

Print Pin 5 from 2 votes Crispy vegan beer-battered Brussels sprouts served with a sweet and salty maple-mustard sauce. Course Appetizer Cuisine American, nut-free, soy-free, vegan, vegetarian Keyword beer-battered brussels spouts Prep Time 15 minutes Cook Time 15 minutes Total Time 45 minutes See Also The Top 12 Thermomix Recipes to Freeze Servings 8 side servings Calories 139kcal Author Yup, it's Vegan Ingredients For the beer-battered Brussels sprouts: 1 lb Brussels sprouts (450g) stemmed and halved, with the outer layer of leaves removed

vegan beer batter (below)

neutral oil for frying (I suggest peanut oil or organic canola oil)

dipping sauce for serving (suggestion below) For the beer batter: 2/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/3 cup white rice flour or cornstarch

1/2 tsp salt (or to taste)

1/4 tsp ground black pepper

12 oz beer (1 bottle) For the maple-mustard sauce: 2 and 1/2 tbsp prepared mustard (I use spicy brown mustard)

2 and 1/2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp vegan Worcestershire sauce (or use soy sauce, optional) Instructions To prepare the maple-mustard sauce: Whisk together all of the ingredients in a bowl, and adjust seasonings to taste. To blanch the Brussels sprouts: Prepare a bowl of ice water, and bring a pot of water to a boil.

Once the water is boiling, add the Brussels sprouts. Leave them in the water until they turn bright green. This took about 5 minutes for me but can vary depending on the size of your Brussels sprouts. Make sure not to overcook them.

Remove the sprouts from the pot and transfer them immediately into the ice water to stop the cooking process.

Set the sprouts in a colander to drain, or gently pat them dry with paper towels. You want them to be as dry as possible before you batter them. For beer-battering and frying the Brussels sprouts: Add about 2 inches of oil in a large, heavy pan on the stovetop, and heat the oil until over medium heat until hot - about 365 degrees Fahrenheit.

Mix together the flours, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Pour in the beer and stir just until combined. Do not over-mix. If the batter seems too thin to coat the Brussels sprouts, add a little more flour as needed.

Add the Brussels sprouts to the batter (I do this in a few batches) and coat them. Then transfer them to the hot oil, making sure to leave plenty of space between them and not crowd the pan (otherwise, they'll come out greasy and not crispy).

Cook for 3-5 minutes, or until crispy and golden brown. Use tongs or a heat-safe slotted spoon to transfer them to a plate lined with paper towels. (Optional) sprinkle the beer-battered Brussels sprouts with coarse salt immediately after they come out of the fryer.

Enjoy immediately. Notes I haven't tried it, but gluten-free all-purpose flour would probably work. Same goes for gluten-free beer. Nutrition Serving: 1eighth recipe | Calories: 139kcal | Carbohydrates: 18g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 4g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g | Monounsaturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 164mg | Potassium: 321mg | Fiber: 3g | Vitamin A: 4000IU | Vitamin C: 33mg | Calcium: 50mg | Iron: 0.5mg See Also Mexican Casserole - Recipe Diaries20 Healthy Easy Dinner RecipesRecipe This | My 7 Day Slimming World Speed Foods Soup Week61 Budget Vegan Slimming World Recipes for the Whole Family

Fried Brussels sprouts technique adapted from We are Not Martha. This post contains an affiliate link; see my advertisem*nt policy for details.

Love this recipe for beer-battered Brussels sprouts but looking for something healthy? Check out my recipe for bakedBrussels sprout tater tots! Or roast them and stick ’em on a Brussels sprout banh mi with mango sauce.