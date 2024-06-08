Beer-Battered Vegan Fish and Chips (With Hearts of Palm) - LFD Recipes (2024)

Vegan’s resourcefulness for finding plant-based meat replacements that are almost identical to the real thing always amazes me.

Like these jackfruit carnitas tacos that are 100% vegan for example.

But of all the vegan meat replacements, fish is the last thing I thought I would find a worthy replacement for.

The flaky texture of fish is completely unique – or so I thought.

But it turns out there’s actually some amazing fish substitutes out there that mimic the look and feel of fish perfectly!

So naturally, I had to try these out for myself and what better way to do that than with some delicious fish and chips?