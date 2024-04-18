Beetroot Dal with Roast Beetroot and Gram Flour Flatbreads | Rebel Recipes (2024)

A beautifully vibrant and delicious dal made with beetroots and red lentils. Served with gluten-free gram flour crepes, which work perfectly to scoop up.
Have you tried beetroot dal before? The beetroot turns everything beautifully purple and rich and the flavour works really well with the lentils and Indian spices.
This dish is inspired by a dish I ate at Slaw in London–a vibrant purple, creamy and slightly sweet dal which I immediately fell in love with. Of course I had to create my version so here it is–earthy, delicious and beautiful indeed.
I topped my version with roast beetroot, and has creamy coconut yogurt stirred in a served with gram flour crepes. Absolutely gorgeous.
Because I always try to eat organic veg if I can I made sure I added a couple of big bunches of beetroot to my veg box order this week–enough to grate and stir into the lentils and to roast and caramelise a little to top and add texture to the dish.
Tips;
Also great served with rice or a big crunchy slaw.
This dish would also work well swapping the red lentils for Channa dal–but they would need to be soaked overnight first.
Hope you enjoy. Love Niki xx
Prep time: 20 minutes mins
Cook time: 40 minutes mins
2-4 servings
5 from 3 votes
Ingredients
For the roast beetroot
- 2 beetroots chopped into small cubes
- Drizzle olive oil
- Pinch sea salt
For the dal
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tsp black mustard seeds
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1 tsp ground coriander
- 1 tsp chilli flakes
- 1 large onion–roughly chopped
- 1 knob ginger grated
- 4 cloves garlic sliced
- 3 small beetroots peeled & grated
- 200 g red lentils rinsed
- 700 ml water
- 4 tbsp coconut cream or yogurt
- 1-2 tsp sea salt
- Black pepper
- 1/2 tsp garam masala
Optional add ins
- For extra creaminess–2-3 tbsp coconut yogurt or cream
- Fresh coriander
- Chilli flakes
For the gram flour flatbreads
- 50 g gram flour
- Pinch sea salt
- Splash olive oil
- 1/2 tsp apple cider vinegar
- 100 ml water
Instructions
To roast the beetroot
Pre heat your oven to 180c
Add the beetroot to a baking tray–toss with the oil and salt.
Roast for approx 40 minutes or until cooked.
To make the dal
First, add the oil to a large frying pan and heat to a medium heat. Add in the mustard seeds. When they pop, add in the cumin seeds, coriander, turmeric and chilli flakes. Stir for a few seconds, then add the onion. Fry for approx 8-10 minutes on a low to medium heat until soft and browning.
Add in the garlic, ginger, and grated beetroot and stir for another few minutes.
Cook for a further 3-4 minutes, then add the lentils, water and coconut milk/yogurt.
Stir well, then turn down the heat and put the lid on the pan.
Simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add more water if needed.
To make the flatbreads
Add the gram flour and seasoning to a large bowl. Stir to combine. Add in the water, olive oil and vinegar. Mix to a smooth batter. Set aside for 10 minutes.
Add a little oil to the base of a non-stick small frying pan. Add 1/4 cup of the batter to the pan and swirl around the bottom so you get an even crepe.
Cook on a medium heat for approximately 2 minutes until there are bubbles in the crepe and you can lift over to flip easily.
Flip and cook on the other side for 30 seconds to a minute.
Remove from the pan and place on and cover with a clean cloth to keep warm.
Repeat the process with the remaining batter.
To serve
Season well with salt, pepper and garam masala.
Top with the roast beetroot, coconut yogurt, coriander and chilli flakes.
Scoop up with the flatbreads.
Discuss this Recipe with Niki
24 Responses
Thank you for this recipe, Niki, its delicious! I’ve made it loads of times now and it always goes down really well. What a great way to eat more beetroot!
Reply
Love this one!
So happy you liked it!
Love, Niki xxx
Reply
We made this last night and I love it! We make dhal quite a lot because it’s an easy option as we are trying to eat more plant-based. I never would have thought of using beetroot though! I added juice of half a lemon to enhance the flavours and soften the chili a bit. Will definitely make again!
Reply
Wonderful
So happy you liked it.
Much love, Niki xxx
Reply
Hello! What flour can I substitute for the gram flour? and would I need to change the quantities?
Reply
As you wish.
Buckwheat is another good gluten free option
xx
Reply
After eating the beetroot dhal at Slaw before it closed I had to recreate it – to my surprise the kids absolutely love the stuff. It’s a total revelation – anyone wondering whether to try it on the family should go for it! Put together my own similar recipe before finding yours, but really glad to have found your site as there are so many great new recipes to try out!
Reply
Brilliant!
so happy you and the kids like it.
Love
Niki xxx
Reply
Hi Niki. I may be missing something but I can’t see instructions for the roasted beetroot part of this recipe?
Reply
Hi Clare
It’s there now!
Much love
Niki xx
Reply
I made this for tea tonight. It got a big thumbs up from my other half who also asked if I could make it again soon. It was delicious. Thank you!
Reply
Hi Hannah
That’s fantastic news! So happy it went down well.
Love
Niki xx
Reply
Hi. Can you please confirm quantity of cider vinegar in the flatbread recipe please
Reply
Hi Gaby
Amended, its 1/2 tsp
Love
Niki xxx
Reply
Hiya! What you mean with 1/2 apple vinegar? I’m making this tonight!
Reply
Hi Yvonne
Updated, its 1/2 tsp
Love
Niki xxx
Reply
Hey Nikki, this recipe looks great but something is missing for the quantity of apple cider vinegar? 1/2 tsp? 1/2 a cup? Could you please clarify that. Thank you
Reply
Hi Holly
Its just 1/2 tsp.
Enjoy
xxx
Reply
Hi Nikki. Love your recipes. Just wondering how much ACV – is it 1/2 TSP?
Reply
Its just 1/2 tsp
Much love
Niki xx
Reply
Wow trying to eat more veggie dishes and this is just perfect my partner thought it was great she’s me cooking at least once every week thanks again .
Reply
Brilliant!
So happy
Love
Niki x
Reply
We made this tonight. To my surprise the kids ate it -including the 11 year old who doesnt normally eat beetroot. He said he liked the crepes. I would probably reduce the quantity of chilli flakes next time as it overwhelmed the other flavours a little.
Reply
Fantastic!
Absolutely – chilli flakes to your taste.
Love
Niki xxx
Reply
