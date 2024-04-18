Beetroot Dal with Roast Beetroot and Gram Flour Flatbreads | Rebel Recipes (2024)

Have you tried beetroot dal before? The beetroot turns everything beautifully purple and rich and the flavour works really well with the lentils and Indian spices.

This dish is inspired by a dish I ate at Slaw in London–a vibrant purple, creamy and slightly sweet dal which I immediately fell in love with. Of course I had to create my version so here it is–earthy, delicious and beautiful indeed.

I topped my version with roast beetroot, and has creamy coconut yogurt stirred in a served with gram flour crepes. Absolutely gorgeous.

Because I always try to eat organic veg if I can I made sure I added a couple of big bunches of beetroot to my veg box order this week–enough to grate and stir into the lentils and to roast and caramelise a little to top and add texture to the dish.

Tips;

Also great served with rice or a big crunchy slaw.

This dish would also work well swapping the red lentils for Channa dal–but they would need to be soaked overnight first.

Hope you enjoy. Love Niki xx