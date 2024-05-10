Beginner’s Guide to Herbal Tinctures: Benefits and Recipes (2024)

Hi, I’m Emily Kyle and I teach people just like you how to use cannabis to find joy, enhance productivity, improve relationships, and naturally support your overall health and wellness.

We totally understand, the burn is unplesant to say the least. Even a little bit under the tongue can be uncomfortable. We have several different ways you can reduce the amount of alcohol from a tincture outlined here. One of the easiest ways to dilute your tincture is to place a few drops in a cup of hot water or tea. The warm water liquid will naturally evaporate the alcohol.

One concern many people have when using alcohol-based tinctures is how the alcohol will affect them. If you are using just a very small amount, it is unlikely you will feel the effect or experience and adverse reactions from consuming the alcohol. Think of using vanilla extract, just a few drops is enough to use, without consuming too much.

As always, please consult your doctor or other qualified medical professional. For the purpose of this guide, we are only recommending herbal tinctures for oral use.

I have not tried this myself, but simply swap your choice of vinegar, like white vinegar or apple cider vinegar, or glycerine in place of alcohol.

This is a great question and perfectly understandable. If you cannot have alcohol, know that there are many other types of herbal remedy preparations. From herbal tea to essential oils to oil infusions , there are certainly other ways to capture the medicinal properties of different herbs without the use of alcohol.

Lemon balm is an antiviral that is used to treat viral infections, including cold sores, and to treat the flu and other viral illnesses.

Traditionally, lemon balm tincture is used to treat depression, and is thought to relieve stress and enhance feelings of well-being.

Peppermint tincture is a useful addition to the medicine cabinet, as the herb is used to treat indigestion and other common stomach ailments .

The tincture can be applied directly to the wound, or added to a cream-based salve .

Like chamomile, lavender is a natural stress-reliever that is used to relieve and enhance feelings of well-being.

Chamomile tincture is also used to lessen pain, including the pain of menstrual cramps and headaches.

Chamomile is a traditional remedy for sleeplessness and headaches, and is often used to relieve stress.

An echinacea root tincture is often used at the onset of minor illnesses, such as the common cold, to prevent or shorten the duration of the illness.

Like above, different forms of cannabinoids can have different effects. This process focuses on making a CBDA tincture which highlights the precursor to CBD, CBDA. This method is unique because it does not include the process of decarboxylation.

Different cannanbinoids can produce different results, for example, THC is intoxicating, while its precursor THCA is not. This THCA tincture is perfect for anyone who wants to experiment with THCA without the high.

Making a root tincture is an excellent way to capture the magical properties of any root. Whether it be cannabis root, echinacea root, or valerian root, the process is still the same.

This recipe follows a particular method for making a tincture called the quick was extraction technique, or QWET. Also known as a freezer tincture, this method aims to reduce the amount and taste of chloropyll in the final infusion.

The Green Dragon tincture is a traditional, long-soak cannabis tincture recipe. If you're new to working with cannabis, this is the perfect tincture recipe to start with.

This is a great way to reap the plant medicine without any discomfort.

You can also add a few drops of a tincture to your favorite drink or recipe.

You may need to evaporate some of the alcohol to make this a comfortable experience.

The most common way to use a tincture is to place a few drops under the tongue for sublingual absorption .

Once prepared, a tincture can be used in various ways, from recipes and edibles to topical preparations.

Property prepared tinctures have a long shelf life and can keep well for three years or more if stored properly.

I love to use amber dropper bottles like this because they are dark and typically come with a measured dropper.

Dark glass bottles are preferred because they block any light which may affect the potency of the tincture.

It is best to store your finished tincture in a glass container in a cool, dry place.

Reduce the burn: If you want to reduce some of the alcohol to concentrate the potency, follow this guide for how to safely evaporate the alcohol from a tincture.

How long to soak? I’ve seen traditional, long-soak tinctures steep anywhere between a few days to up to 6 months, or longer, in some cases. Rodales Recommendation is to shake a tincture several times daily over a 2 week period before straining.

Starting amount: You do not need to use the full 1/2 ounce (14 grams) of herbs called for in this recipe. You can use as much or as little as you want. For a small, starter batch, start with just 3.5 grams.

It is recommended to move this tincture into a dark jar, if possible. Store your final tincture in a dark bottle in a cool, dark space.

You now have an herbal tincture. You can choose to evaporate off some or all of the alcohol now, if desired.

After straining, some people help the leftover plant matter to be re-used in other recipes, like homemade soap. Discover all of the ways to use the leftover plant material from a tincture here.

Alternatively, you could securely attach a piece of cheesecloth to the mouth of the jar and strain the liquid into a new, clean jar or tincture bottles.

After your tincture has been left to sit for your desired amount of time, it is time to separate the plant material from the infused alcohol. You can use a fine mesh strainer to strain off the alcohol into another clean jar.

Place the jar in a cool, dark location like a cupboard, and leave it to infuse for anywhere from 24-hours to 6 months. See notes for timing. Shake occasionally.

Pour your desired amount of alcohol over the herbs. If you're following the Folk Method, you only need to add enough alcohol to completely cover the plant matter. Screw the lid on tightly and shake gently.

If you haven't already, dry your herbs, unless you're following a recipe that specifically calls for fresh herbs. If you're choosing to measure ingredients, weigh out one ounce of dried herbs.

Are you ready to make your own herbal tincture at home? It is surprisingly easy! Discover how easy it is to make an alcohol-based tincture with your favorite herbs at home.

In fact, almost everything can be found at home or in your favorite local stores.

The beauty of making a tincture at home is that it is very simple and does not require any fancy equipment.

Sometimes, a combination of both alcohol and water are used as the liquid base. This is to obtain both the water-soluble and non-water-soluble constituents. However, alcohol under 200-proof already contains water, so you do not need to add more.

A more potent alcohol, like high-proof alcohol , is suitable for herbs like cannabis which contain cannabinoids to be extracted.

When shopping for alcohol, know that the alcohol content of a product can range from 25-90% alcohol, with the remainder being water content.

The type of alcohol recommended will vary based on the herb you are working with and the constituents you wish to gain during the extraction process.

Using an alcohol base for your tincture is the most effective way to extract the active ingredients of the plant and preserve them for a long period of time.

As you progress on your herbalism journey, you will develop your own preferred methods of measurement with time and experimentation.

When making a cannabis tincture , I recommend weighing the amount of cannabis in grams and then only using as much alcohol as needed to cover the surface area of the plant material.

From the popular herbalism book, Illustrated Encyclopedia of Herbs , Rodale’s recommendation is to combine 4 ounces of powdered or finely cut herb with 1 pint of spirits in a glass jar with a tight-fitting lid.

The second approach involves weighing the herbs and alcohol, or at least sticking to a ratio.

The first approach is called the Folk Method. In this method, you simply add your desired amount of herbs to a jar and cover with alcohol – no measuring involved.

When it comes to preparing an herbal tincture, there are two ways to approach deciding how much to use.

Water is the enemy of most herbal preparations. It can cause mold, severely reduce the shelf life, and reduce the medicinal effect of the tincture.

For example, making a cannabis tincture with flower buds will have a much different (intoxicating) outcome than making a cannabis tincture with roots .

It’s also important to make sure you are working with the right parts of a plant, as different parts of the plant can serve different medicinal purposes.

It is important to note that dry herbs are more potent, or concentrated, than fresh plants, meaning you may be able to use less.

Some plants, like St. John’s Wort, can be taken right from the herb garden and made into a tincture using fresh material.

This process removes excess moisture from the plant material and helps to preserve the plant for long-term use or storage.

Drying can be as simple as leaving your fresh herbs in a brown paper bag for a few days and allowing the plant to naturally wilt.

It is your choice whether you want to use fresh or dried herbs for your tincture, as each herb has a different purpose and use.

The more herbs you use, and the less liquid you use, the more portent your final product will be.

Remember, the ratio of the herbs to liquid determines the strength of the tincture.

This also means you control how strong you want your tincture to be.

The beauty of making your own tinctures at home is that you are in control of what and how much of each ingredient you put in.

If you do not like the thought of using alcohol, you can opt to make tea or an oil infusion instead.

The final product is an easy way to consume your chosen plant medicine in small doses.

Basically, by soaking your desired herbs in alcohol, you are creating an extract that contains the medicinal benefits of that herb.

Constituents is the word used to describe the properties responsible for the medicinal action of plants.

The most common method for tincture making is to use alcohol to make an extract. Alcohol helps to capture and concentrate, or extract, the desired constituents of the herbs.

There are different names for all the different types of tinctures:

In this guide, you will learn everything there is to know about making alcohol tinctures and herbal extracts at home, the benefits of tinctures , and get my favorite herbal tincture recipes to get you started – cannabis and beyond.

As my understanding of the power of the cannabis plant has grown, so has my desire to learn more about other medicinal herbs.

I also didn’t realize that we all have a common modern-day form of a tincture sitting in our kitchen cabinets – vanilla extract.

I didn’t realize this was one of the most common ways to make herbal medicine up until the early 1900s, or that this method can still be used today to make your own herbal tinctures at home.

In fact, I was so zoned in on the “cannabis” part, that I didn’t even stop to understand the history and the significance behind the “tincture” part of the process.

If you’re like me and other members of my Well With Cannabis Community , making a cannabis tincture was the first introduction to tincture making.

Are you just dipping your toe into the world of tinctures? Have you seen a cannabis tincture work its magic and now are intrigued by the potential of other herbal tincture recipes? If so, you’re in the right place! This beginners guide to herbal tinctures will cover the basics so you can feel confident exploring the different types of medicine you can create at home.

