Behold, the best pot brownie recipe on the internet (2024)

Marijuana can be responsibly enjoyed in many forms, from vaporizing to smoking to topical lotions. But for many, the easiest method of dosing legal or medical marijuana is simply eating it—and if done right with the perfect weed brownie recipe, these special brownies can be delicious. Edibles recipes offer a wide range of options, allow users to experience the effects of THC slowly, and they don’t require you to know how to smoke.

When it comes to marijuana edibles, popular among edibles recipes and easy edibles at that, there are some things you need to know before you get started.First, it’s important to remember that your body metabolizes THC differently than when you consume it by smoking or vaporizing it. Dosage may be smaller with an edible than with a traditional smoking method.The length of time it will take for an edible to metabolize in your system will depend upon how much you have eaten that dayand your metabolism.

Because of this, it’s wise to start slowly when consuming pot brownies or any other form of marijuana edible. It’s always easy to eat more, but you’ll have to wait it out if you take too strong of a dose. And when making your butter, the strain of marijuana you pick will impact the effect that your special brownies will have. A Sativa strain will give you a more exciting creative and energetic feeling, while an Indica strain will make you more relaxed. Both strains can severely ruin your day if you eat too much of them, regardless of your preference.

The first real decision you need to make is whether to make a weed brownie recipe from the box or from scratch.When it comes to making pot edibles, we suggest making your treats from scratch. The quality will be higher, and frankly, you’ve already made a financial investment. Treat yourself and do it right, especially when they’re relatively easy edibles to make. Box mixes also normally require you to use oil instead of butter.

How much weed for these special brownies?

The better question is how much weed should you use in making weed butter, because that’s the real difference maker in edibles recipes (and we’ll get to that shortly).

You wouldn’t be making pot brownies or cookies if you didn’t want to get high, but that doesn’t mean you want to get wrecked on these easy edibles. If you want your butter to last longer or keep yourself from accidentally taking too much, use less butter. If your recipe calls for a 1/2 cup of butter, use 1/4 cup of your pot butter and 1/4 cup of standard butter.

This method is useful if you have friends who are snacky, might not think about dosage, or if you simply want to be able to enjoy a whole brownie without worrying about the dose. Just because a high is stronger doesn’t mean it’s better. In edibles recipes, use your discretion.

How to make weed butter

Call us old-fashioned, but we recommend using weed butter as opposed to different oils. There are too many variables at work with the oils, making it difficult to know what to expect when you’re finished. (If you disagree, well, you can just watch this how-to video of Martha Stewart and Snoop in the kitchen. Or you can wait until after your brownies have set in. It’s great either way.)

Weed butter is easy to infuse in a crockpot or standard stovetop pan, but it takes time, effort, and the willingness for your home to smell like weed for a few hours. Also, you’ll need roughly an ounce of marijuana shake, a pound of unsalted butter, and a cheesecloth. We have a complete rundown and recipe for weed butter available hereto help get you started.If you already have a favorite special brownies recipe, you can just swap in this butter, and you’re good to go.



READ MORE:

Here are 6 Amazon products that are definitely not for cocaine

12 legal drugs that will give you a psychedelic trip

How to buy drugs on the deep web

The best weed brownie recipe

This easy edibles recipe we have included for butter is a smooth and flavorful one, but you are still going to taste pot in your brownies. Depending on if you are bothered by that flavor or not, you may want to add frosting to your brownies at the end of the baking process.

1/2 cup of pot butter (Remember, if you want to make a weaker batch simply use a 1/4 cup of weed butter and a 1/4 cup of traditional unsalted butter.)

1 cup white sugar

1/3 cup of unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 cup of all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon of salt

1/4 teaspoon of baking powder

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

2 eggs

1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Grease a pan with cooking spray or by lightly coating a paper towel with cooking oil and rubbing it down. You want your pan to be around 8×8 or 9×9 inches, but if you don’t mind thinner brownies, a larger pan can work. Just make sure you check the brownies after 15 minutes instead of 25 or 30.

3. Mix your cocoa powder, flour, salt, and baking powder together in a mixing bowl and set it aside.

4. Melt your butter down in a saucepan until it is a liquid, being careful not to let it reach a boil. You want your butter melted but not hot.

5. Mix sugar and vanilla into the butter.

See Also Recipes To You Make With Egg Bite Molds

6. Add your sugar, butter, and vanilla to the mixing bowl with your other dry ingredients, along with your eggs.

7. Beat the mixture in your mixing bowl until your mixture is velvety.

8. Pour the brownie batter into your baking pan.

9. Put your brownies in the oven, and let bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Play a record while you wait.

10. When your special brownies are done, allow them to cool so you don’t burn your mouth. Serve them to friends you love dearly, and remember it’s unethical to dose your enemies.

11. If you choose to frostyour brownies, feel free to use any major brand store-bought frosting. Any stoner can tell you that Better Crocker and Duncan Hines have been doing great work in the edibles recipes frosting field for years and deserve your support.

And there you have it! A pretty easy edibles recipe that can make for a great time. Just make sure marijuana is legal in your state or you have a prescription before you get started.