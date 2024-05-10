Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Pro (2024)
// Overview window.pageLevelData.Overview = {"tiles":{"groups":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeSelector","mutiValueAttributeSelector":null,"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"\n\n"},"last":false,"position":1,"even":true,"first":true},{"index":1,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector","mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector":{"groupTitleFromAsset":null,"groupTitleFromAttribute":null,"attributeList":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":"Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector with German-engineered technology delivers the next generation of screen protection for iPhone. UltraGlass is chemically strengthened by double ion-exchange for ultra-impact protection that’s up to 2x stronger than tempered glass protectors.","last":true,"position":1,"even":true,"first":true}],"size":1},"imageValue":null,"paragraphText":null,"imagePosition":"right","imageValueList":null},"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"\n\n
\n Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector with German-engineered technology delivers the next generation of screen protection for iPhone. UltraGlass is chemically strengthened by double ion-exchange for ultra-impact protection that’s up to 2x stronger than tempered glass protectors.\n
\n\n"},"last":false,"position":2,"even":false,"first":false},{"index":2,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector","mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector":{"groupTitleFromAsset":null,"groupTitleFromAttribute":"Up to 2x stronger than tempered glass","attributeList":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":"First-of-its-kind glass. Lithium Aluminosilicate (LAS) provides upgraded strength, flexibility and premium scratch resistance. LAS film can survive drops from 2X the height of conventional aluminosilicate/tempered glass.","last":true,"position":1,"even":true,"first":true}],"size":1},"imageValue":null,"paragraphText":null,"imagePosition":"right","imageValueList":null},"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"\n\n
\n Up to 2x stronger than tempered glass\n
\n First-of-its-kind glass. Lithium Aluminosilicate (LAS) provides upgraded strength, flexibility and premium scratch resistance. LAS film can survive drops from 2X the height of conventional aluminosilicate/tempered glass.\n
\n\n"},"last":false,"position":3,"even":true,"first":false},{"index":3,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector","mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector":{"groupTitleFromAsset":null,"groupTitleFromAttribute":"Double ion-exchange strengthened","attributeList":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":"Chemically toughened using double ion-exchange strengthening that was precisely engineered for impact and scratch protection.","last":true,"position":1,"even":true,"first":true}],"size":1},"imageValue":null,"paragraphText":null,"imagePosition":"right","imageValueList":null},"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"\n\n
\n Double ion-exchange strengthened\n
\n Chemically toughened using double ion-exchange strengthening that was precisely engineered for impact and scratch protection.\n
\n\n"},"last":false,"position":4,"even":false,"first":false},{"index":4,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector","mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector":{"groupTitleFromAsset":null,"groupTitleFromAttribute":"Flawless Touchscreen Experience","attributeList":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":"Precision touch sensitivity through intelligent glass composition that reacts like your phone’s own screen, ensuring every touch is transferred accurately for a flawless touchscreen experience. Incredibly slim at just 0.29mm, you hardly notice the ultra-tough layer of protection.","last":true,"position":1,"even":true,"first":true}],"size":1},"imageValue":null,"paragraphText":null,"imagePosition":"right","imageValueList":null},"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"\n\n
\n Flawless Touchscreen Experience\n
\n Precision touch sensitivity through intelligent glass composition that reacts like your phone’s own screen, ensuring every touch is transferred accurately for a flawless touchscreen experience. Incredibly slim at just 0.29mm, you hardly notice the ultra-tough layer of protection.\n
\n\n"},"last":false,"position":5,"even":true,"first":false},{"index":5,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector","mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector":null,"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"\n\n"},"last":false,"position":6,"even":false,"first":false},{"index":6,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector","mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector":null,"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"\n\n"},"last":false,"position":7,"even":true,"first":false},{"index":7,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector","mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector":null,"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"\n\n"},"last":false,"position":8,"even":false,"first":false},{"index":8,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector","mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector":null,"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"\n\n"},"last":false,"position":9,"even":true,"first":false},{"index":9,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector","mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector":null,"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"\n\n"},"last":false,"position":10,"even":false,"first":false},{"index":10,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector","mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector":null,"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"\n\n"},"last":false,"position":11,"even":true,"first":false},{"index":11,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector","mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector":null,"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"\n\n"},"last":false,"position":12,"even":false,"first":false},{"index":12,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector","mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector":null,"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"\n\n"},"last":false,"position":13,"even":true,"first":false},{"index":13,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector","mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector":null,"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"\n\n"},"last":false,"position":14,"even":false,"first":false},{"index":14,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector","mutiValueAttributeWithImageSelector":null,"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"\n\n"},"last":true,"position":15,"even":true,"first":false}],"size":15}},"sectionTitle":"Overview","sectionId":"Overview","isOverview":true}; // Highlights window.pageLevelData.Highlights = {"tiles":{"groups":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeSelector","mutiValueAttributeSelector":{"groupTitleFromAsset":null,"groupTitleFromAttribute":null,"attributeList":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":"Up to 2x stronger than tempered glass protectors","last":false,"position":1,"even":true,"first":true},{"index":1,"value":"Strengthened with double ion-exchange process","last":false,"position":2,"even":false,"first":false},{"index":2,"value":"Flawless touchscreen experience","last":false,"position":3,"even":true,"first":false},{"index":3,"value":"If you would prefer having a protector professionally applied, please visit an AppleStore and purchase a Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector compatible with Screen Protection Applicator, sold only at AppleStore locations.*","last":false,"position":4,"even":false,"first":false},{"index":4,"value":"Includes Easy Align tray for precise application at home","last":true,"position":5,"even":true,"first":false}],"size":5},"imageValue":null,"paragraphText":null,"imagePosition":null,"imageValueList":null},"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"\n
Up to 2x stronger than tempered glass protectors
Strengthened with double ion-exchange process
Flawless touchscreen experience
If you would prefer having a protector professionally applied, please visit an AppleStore and purchase a Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector compatible with Screen Protection Applicator, sold only at AppleStore locations.*
Includes Easy Align tray for precise application at home
\n\n\n\n"},"last":false,"position":1,"even":true,"first":true},{"index":1,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"listOfAttributes","viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","listOfAttributes":{"groupTitleFromAsset":"Warranty","groupTitleFromAttribute":null,"attributeList":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":"Note: Apple’s one-year limited warranty does not apply to products that are not Apple-branded, even if they are packaged or sold with Apple products. Non–Apple-branded products may have the benefit of a manufacturer’s warranty provided by the product manufacturer. Please see the product box and literature for details. Rights under the product manufacturer’s warranty are in addition to any rights you have under Australian consumer law.","last":true,"position":1,"even":true,"first":true}],"size":1},"imageValue":null,"paragraphText":null,"imagePosition":null,"imageValueList":null},"render":"
\n Warranty\n
\n
\n
\n Note: Apple’s one-year limited warranty does not apply to products that are not Apple-branded, even if they are packaged or sold with Apple products. Non–Apple-branded products may have the benefit of a manufacturer’s warranty provided by the product manufacturer. Please see the product box and literature for details. Rights under the product manufacturer’s warranty are in addition to any rights you have under Australian consumer law.\n
\n
Manufacturer Note
\n Manufacturer Note\n
\n
\n
\n * This application-included screen protector is not available online.\n