Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Pro (2024)

Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector with German-engineered technology delivers the next generation of screen protection for iPhone. UltraGlass is chemically strengthened by double ion-exchange for ultra-impact protection that’s up to 2x stronger than tempered glass protectors.







Up to 2x stronger than tempered glass







First-of-its-kind glass. Lithium Aluminosilicate (LAS) provides upgraded strength, flexibility and premium scratch resistance. LAS film can survive drops from 2X the height of conventional aluminosilicate/tempered glass.







Double ion-exchange strengthened







Chemically toughened using double ion-exchange strengthening that was precisely engineered for impact and scratch protection.







Flawless Touchscreen Experience







Precision touch sensitivity through intelligent glass composition that reacts like your phone’s own screen, ensuring every touch is transferred accurately for a flawless touchscreen experience. Incredibly slim at just 0.29mm, you hardly notice the ultra-tough layer of protection.









Up to 2x stronger than tempered glass protectors









Strengthened with double ion-exchange process









Flawless touchscreen experience









If you would prefer having a protector professionally applied, please visit an AppleStore and purchase a Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector compatible with Screen Protection Applicator, sold only at AppleStore locations.*









Includes Easy Align tray for precise application at home









Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector









Easy Align tray









Cleaning cloth









Dust removal sticker









Material: Clear film







Part Number







UPC or EAN No.: 745883848300





Australian consumer law



Warranty







Note: Apple’s one-year limited warranty does not apply to products that are not Apple-branded, even if they are packaged or sold with Apple products. Non–Apple-branded products may have the benefit of a manufacturer’s warranty provided by the product manufacturer. Please see the product box and literature for details. Rights under the product manufacturer’s warranty are in addition to any rights you have under Australian consumer law.







Manufacturer Note







* This application-included screen protector is not available online.







Part Number

UPC or EAN No.: 745883848300









Warranty

Note: Apple's one-year limited warranty does not apply to products that are not Apple-branded, even if they are packaged or sold with Apple products. Non–Apple-branded products may have the benefit of a manufacturer's warranty provided by the product manufacturer. Please see the product box and literature for details. Rights under the product manufacturer's warranty are in addition to any rights you have under Australian consumer law.









