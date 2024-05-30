Beluga Black Lentil Burgers - Vegan Family Recipes (2024)

I've just recently discovered beluga black lentils. Please let me know, if I'm late to the party..or just come and join me :) Beluga lentils get their name from looking like beluga caviar. I have never and never plan on eating caviar, however, I can see where these shiny black beads get their name from.

I've never had much luck in getting my kids or Hubbs to eat lentils. What better way to get them to eat it than in a lentil burger? I combined the beluga lentils together with sweet potato to make a delicious protein and fiber packed burger. #1 and Hubbs loved them. #1 didn't even want to eat the bun or additional toppings. He just wanted to eat one patty after another. Glad he's not in diapers anymore!

At the bottom of the recipe I posted why these beluga lentil burgers are so good for you. This is a new addition to my posts that I hope to continue adding to all future ones. I'm still on the fence about if I like these better than theSimple and Sweet Potato Burgers. Let me know what you think.

Beluga Black Lentil Burgers

Prep time: 30 minutes

Bake time: 25 minutes

Makes 12

Ingredients:

1 large Sweet Potato (steamed)

½ cup uncooked Beluga Lentils aka Urad Dal Lentils(I can't always find them at the store and hate having to look for hours so these work nicely)

3 large Garlic cloves (crushed)

1 small Carrot (grated)

½ cup vegan Bread Crumbs(I liked these whole wheat ones)

½ cup fresh Parsley (chopped)

½ teaspoon Salt

¼ teaspoon Pepper

1 teaspoon Cumin

Olive Oil

Directions:

Preheat oven to 440F (225C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. Steam sweet potato until you can easily pierce it with a fork. Set aside and let cool Bring lentils to a boil in double the amount of water, then simmer for 20-30 minutes. Meanwhile grate carrots, crush garlic and chop parsley. Place somewhat cooled sweet potatoes into a large mixing bowl and mash with a fork. Mix in carrots, garlic, parsley, and spices. Add cooked beluga lentils and bread crumbs. Form roughly 12 patties, 3" to 4" in size. These won't all fit on one baking sheet. Brush or drizzle with olive oil and bake for 15 minutes. Remove patties quickly from oven, flip patties, brush top side with olive oil again and bake for an additional 10 minutes. Remove patties from oven when edges are slightly crisp. Using a spatula, carefully lift each patty off of baking sheet and place onto burger buns. Serve with avocado, tomatoes, and onion. Notes: 1) Depending on the size of your sweet potato and your bread crumbs consistency, you may need to add more or less bread crumbs than what the recipe calls for. I suggest slowly adding it to the mixture until desired consistency is reached. 2) Try serving with a traditional guacamole instead of plain avocado for additional flavor. 3) Do make sure you add olive oil. This not only will make the patty crisp but will boost the amount of vitamins and minerals you absorb exponentially. What makes it so good?

Beluga Black Lentils aka Urad Dal Lentils: packed with protein and fiber - 1 cup cooked has 24g of protein and 18g of fiber . Let's compare that to Quinoa which has 24g Protein but only 12g of fiber. Lentils it is! get their rich dark color from high concentrations of the powerful antioxidant anthocyanin provide almost all essential amino acids great source of iron for children and pregnant women

Sweet Potato: packed with insane amounts of Vitamin A and Beta-Carotene , your skin will glow and thank you for it :) low glycemic index of only 17 will keep blood sugar levels in check great source of potassium Clickherefor more nutrition information on sweet potatoes than you can handle.

