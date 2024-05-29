Ben Franklin: The US Founding Father who travelled the globe (2024)

Soon, he no longer needed his father's permission to travel – so he did, logging 42,000 miles over the course of his long life. (He lived until he was 84.) As deputy postmaster, he travelled the entire length of the US Northeast and at age 70, just before setting sail for France, he embarked on an arduous, and ultimately unsuccessful, journey to Montreal to convince the Canadians to join the American Revolution. At age 76, he considered travelling through Italy before realising the stagecoach ride would probably kill him.

In addition to all this, he crossed the Atlantic eight times, during an age when reaching one's destination was not guaranteed. He spent a third of his life abroad, living in London and Paris and visiting Canada, Ireland, Scotland, Germany, the Netherlands and – for three glorious days – the Portuguese island of Madeira. The region's wine was one of those small pleasures that Franklin cherished; amass enough of these, he believed, and the result was outsized happiness.

Franklin could be co*cky about his travels, bragging to friends about his mileage count and his iron stomach that never failed him even when other passengers were hurling overboard. And Franklin was a fussy traveller. He knew what he liked and what he didn't. Had TripAdvisor existed then, he would have been every hotelier's worst nightmare. In France, he argued with innkeepers over matters small and smaller, even as he charmed the French with his bon mots and folksy demeanour. In England, he described a Portsmouth hotel as a "wretched inn", where even the stationery was shoddy. He called the town of Gravesend "a cursed bitingplace" whose inhabitants expertly relieved travellers of their money. "If you buy anything of them, and give half what they ask, you pay twice as much as the thing is worth," wrote Franklin in his journal in 1726, before delivering the coup de grâce: "Thank God, we shall leave it tomorrow."

For Franklin, travel was not optional. If he didn't take his annual summer excursion, he grew irritable. "I am as well as I can be without my usual journey," goes a typical letter to his wife, Deborah, "but I begin to feel the want of it, and shall set out in a few days." Travel enabled Franklin to cast his gaze beyond Puritan Boston and still-parochial Philadelphia. It was also "one way of lengthening life," as he said. With the right mindset, two weeks in Paris felt like six months anywhere else.