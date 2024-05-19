Berkshire Pork Chops Recipe : Heritage Bone-In Chop (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Get ready to enjoy the best pork chop you ever have! Perfectly seared and seasoned outside while tender and juicy on the inside, these Berkshire Pork Chops will have you craving another one tomorrow.

What is Berkshire Pork?

Berkshire Pork is an English heritage breed pig. The adult is mostly a black hog with some white patching on the lower legs and feet. This heritage pork was originally bred in Berkshire County, England. They have been introduced all over the world and are highly renowned for their tasty meat and wonderful fat marbling. The analogy of Berkshire is to pork, as Waygu is to beef is helpful to understand. The Berkshire pork, with its higher fat content, adds to the flavor of the meat. It is unlike the bland white meat we find with commercially produced pork. It reminds you of what we expect from red meat.

Ingredients for Berkshire Pork Chop Recipe

These are as simple as you get.

Berkshire Porterhouse Chops - One Berkshire porterhouse chop can serve up to two people. This high quality meat is typically cut into about 16 oz chops.

Olive oil - for a perfect sear

Rosemary - The flavor goes excellent with big cuts of meat. It gives a hearty flavor.

Salt and Black Pepper- You must properly season the meat for each bit to be perfection.

Instructions for Cooking Berkshire Pork Chop

Step One - Season the pork chop with salt, pepper, and rosemary.

Step Two - Sear the pork chop on high heat in a preheated cast iron skillet. Add your olive oil to the skillet, then when the oil is about to get to it's smoking point, place the pork chop into the skillet and cook for about 2 minutes per side, or until you have a beautiful golden brown sear.

Step Three - Leaving the seared pork chops in the cast iron skillet, place them in the oven at 400 degrees F for about five minutes, or you can continue to cook it over medium high heat. It is done when the internal temperature of the pork chop reaches 135°F.

How to Serve Berkshire Pork Chops

The Berkshire Pork Chop can be served as an elegant entree for a special occasion or you can serve it as a hearty "meat and potatoes" kind of meal. It is delicious and versatile.

I served mine with mashed potatoes and grilled zucchini.

