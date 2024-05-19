Berkshire Pork Chops Recipe : Heritage Bone-In Chop (2024)

Published: by Paul · This post may contain affiliate links · Leave a Comment
Get ready to enjoy the best pork chop you ever have! Perfectly seared and seasoned outside while tender and juicy on the inside, these Berkshire Pork Chops will have you craving another one tomorrow.
What is Berkshire Pork?
Berkshire Pork is an English heritage breed pig. The adult is mostly a black hog with some white patching on the lower legs and feet. This heritage pork was originally bred in Berkshire County, England. They have been introduced all over the world and are highly renowned for their tasty meat and wonderful fat marbling. The analogy of Berkshire is to pork, as Waygu is to beef is helpful to understand. The Berkshire pork, with its higher fat content, adds to the flavor of the meat. It is unlike the bland white meat we find with commercially produced pork. It reminds you of what we expect from red meat.
Ingredients for Berkshire Pork Chop Recipe
These are as simple as you get.
Berkshire Porterhouse Chops - One Berkshire porterhouse chop can serve up to two people. This high quality meat is typically cut into about 16 oz chops.
Olive oil - for a perfect sear
Rosemary - The flavor goes excellent with big cuts of meat. It gives a hearty flavor.
Salt and Black Pepper- You must properly season the meat for each bit to be perfection.
Instructions for Cooking Berkshire Pork Chop
Step One - Season the pork chop with salt, pepper, and rosemary.
Step Two - Sear the pork chop on high heat in a preheated cast iron skillet. Add your olive oil to the skillet, then when the oil is about to get to it's smoking point, place the pork chop into the skillet and cook for about 2 minutes per side, or until you have a beautiful golden brown sear.
Step Three - Leaving the seared pork chops in the cast iron skillet, place them in the oven at 400 degrees F for about five minutes, or you can continue to cook it over medium high heat. It is done when the internal temperature of the pork chop reaches 135°F.
How to Serve Berkshire Pork Chops
The Berkshire Pork Chop can be served as an elegant entree for a special occasion or you can serve it as a hearty "meat and potatoes" kind of meal. It is delicious and versatile.
I served mine with mashed potatoes and grilled zucchini.
If you are interested in some other great beef and pork recipes, try a few of our favorites.
Recipe
Berkshire Pork Chops Recipe
Paul
Perfectly seared & seasoned while tender & juicy, these bone-in Berkshire Pork Chops will have you craving another one tomorrow.
Prep Time 1 minute min
Cook Time 9 minutes mins
Rest 5 minutes mins
Total Time 15 minutes mins
Course Main Course
Cuisine American
Servings 2
Calories 395 kcal
Equipment
Ingredients
- 1 lb Berkshire pork chop
- 1 teaspoon oil
- ½ tablespoon butter
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon rosemary
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
Instructions
Season pork chop with salt, pepper, and rosemary.
Heat up a cast iron skillet over high heat. Once the skillet is hot add olive oil and butter to the skillet.
Then place the pork chop in the skillet and sear over high heat for 2 min per side.
Then place the entire skillet with pork chop into a preheated oven and cook at 400℉ for about 5 minutes, until the internal temperature of the pork chop reaches 135℉.
Remove the pork chop from the skillet and allow it to rest on a cutting board for 5 minutes. Then slice and serve with your favorite sides.
Nutrition
Calories: 395kcalCarbohydrates: 0.2gProtein: 48.9gFat: 20.6gSaturated Fat: 7.5gPolyunsaturated Fat: 2.7gMonounsaturated Fat: 8.8gTrans Fat: 0.3gCholesterol: 159.5mgSodium: 712.8mgPotassium: 850.5mgFiber: 0.1gVitamin A: 98.7IUVitamin C: 0.01mgCalcium: 18.5mgIron: 1.2mg
