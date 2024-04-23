Besan Condensed Milk Burfi Recipe - Easy Milkmaid Recipes (2024)

Besan Milkmaid Burfi Recipe – Easy and delicious Indian sweet made with gram flour, condensed milk, cardamom and nuts.

Besan Condensed Milk Burfi Recipe - Easy Milkmaid Recipes (1)

What is besan milkmaid burfi?

It is an Indian sweet or fudge prepared with besan or gram flour, sweetened condensed milk, cardamom and nuts. There are many traditional burfi recipes and this one is the easier among them all. It is rich, delicious and easy to make during festivals such as Diwali, Rakha Bandhan and Holi. The texture of the burfi will be slightly hard and it is delicately flavored with cardamom.

How long can I store them?

They stay well for a few days at room temperature.

Besan Condensed Milk Burfi Recipe - Easy Milkmaid Recipes (2)

Step by step preparation:

Besan Condensed Milk Burfi Recipe - Easy Milkmaid Recipes (3)

  • Heat 4 tablespoons of ghee or clarified butter in a heavy-bottomed pan.
  • Add 1 cup of chickpea flour or gram flour to the pan and mix well.

Besan Condensed Milk Burfi Recipe - Easy Milkmaid Recipes (4)

  • Keep on stirring and roast for 10 minutes on a low flame, till nice aroma comes out of it.

Besan Condensed Milk Burfi Recipe - Easy Milkmaid Recipes (5)

  • Add cardamom powder and measured condensed milk and mix until well combined.

Besan Condensed Milk Burfi Recipe - Easy Milkmaid Recipes (6)

  • Keep stirring and cook for a couple of minutes or until it forms a thick mixture.

Besan Condensed Milk Burfi Recipe - Easy Milkmaid Recipes (7)

  • Remove the pan from the flame and let the mixture cool down a bit.
  • When it is still warm add powdered sugar and knead until soft and combined.

Besan Condensed Milk Burfi Recipe - Easy Milkmaid Recipes (8)

  • Transfer the mixture into a greased tray or tin and garnish with chopped almonds and pistachios.
  • Cut into desired shapes.

How to make besan condensed milk burfi recipe below:

Besan Condensed Milk Burfi Recipe - Easy Milkmaid Recipes (9)

Besan Condensed Milk Burfi Recipe

Besan Condensed Milk Burfi Recipe - Easy Milkmaid Recipes (10)Hari Chandana Ponnaluri

An Indian sweet made with chickpea flour, sweetened condensed milk, ghee and cardamom powder.

5 from 2 votes

Print Recipe Pin Recipe

Prep Time 5 minutes mins

Cook Time 15 minutes mins

Total Time 20 minutes mins

Course Dessert, Sweet

Cuisine Indian

Servings 12

Calories 152 kcal

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Chickpea Flour / Besan
  • ¾ cup Sweetened Condensed Milk
  • 3 tbsp Powdered Sugar
  • 4 tbsp Melted Ghee (You can replace ghee with coconut oil)
  • ¼ tsp Cardamom Powder
  • Almonds and Pistachios for garnish

Instructions

  • Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan.

  • Add the chickpea flour and mix.

  • Keep on stirring and roast for 10 minutes on a low flame, till nice aroma comes out of it.

  • Add cardamom powder and condensed milk and mix well.

  • Keep stirring for a couple of minutes or until it forms a thick mixture.

  • Turn off the flame and let it cool down.

  • When it is still warm add the powdered sugar and knead until soft and combined.

  • Transfer the mixture into a greased tray and garnish with chopped almonds and pistachios.

  • Cut into desired shapes and store in an airtight container.

Nutrition

Calories: 152kcalCarbohydrates: 18gProtein: 4gFat: 7gSaturated Fat: 4gCholesterol: 19mgSodium: 31mgPotassium: 156mgFiber: 1gSugar: 13gVitamin A: 51IUVitamin C: 1mgCalcium: 59mgIron: 1mg

Nutrition values are estimates only.

Tried this recipe?Mention @iamharichandana or tag #blendwithspices!

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Besan Condensed Milk Burfi Recipe - Easy Milkmaid Recipes (11)Sowmia pragash says

    Rice and yummy burfis… Lovely share

    Reply

  2. Besan Condensed Milk Burfi Recipe - Easy Milkmaid Recipes (12)SEEMA SHARMA says

    Great…

    Reply

  3. Besan Condensed Milk Burfi Recipe - Easy Milkmaid Recipes (13)Meghna says

    Besan Condensed Milk Burfi Recipe - Easy Milkmaid Recipes (14)
    Hi… I tried this barfi recipe today and it turned out really delicious. I am very bad at cooking but this was so easy to make, even I could do it. Thank you so much.

    Reply

    • Besan Condensed Milk Burfi Recipe - Easy Milkmaid Recipes (15)Hari Chandana Ponnaluri says

      Hi Meghna, Thanks a lot for trying the recipe and your feedback. I am so glad you loved it. Have a great day!

      Reply

  4. Besan Condensed Milk Burfi Recipe - Easy Milkmaid Recipes (16)Neeta Bhargava says

    I have just seen the recipe and I am excited to make it. I am sure it will turn out nice. The recipe is really simple and easy to make. Thank you for sharing it.
    With regards
    Neeta Bhargava

    Reply

    • Besan Condensed Milk Burfi Recipe - Easy Milkmaid Recipes (17)Hari Chandana Ponnaluri says

      Thank you very much! 🙂

      Reply

  5. Besan Condensed Milk Burfi Recipe - Easy Milkmaid Recipes (18)Em Bee says

    Besan Condensed Milk Burfi Recipe - Easy Milkmaid Recipes (19)
    Great recipe. As usual I modified like I do with almost every recipe I try. I added and stirred in quite a bit of dry fruit before adding condensed milk (raisins, almonds, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds etc). Did not use sugar but added a tbs Honey to make it soft as my extra ingredients were making it too dry.
    Net result, amazing. Thanks for the recipe. Will be used quite often. Easy and taste to die for.

    Reply

    • Besan Condensed Milk Burfi Recipe - Easy Milkmaid Recipes (20)Hari Chandana Ponnaluri says

      Thank you so much for trying the recipe and feedback. Super glad it turned out amazing. Happy cooking! 🙂

      Reply

