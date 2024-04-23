Besan Condensed Milk Burfi Recipe - Easy Milkmaid Recipes (2024)

Home » sweets » Besan Condensed Milk Burfi Recipe – Milkmaid Recipes
Last Updated: | First Published on: by Hari Chandana Ponnaluri
Jump to Recipe - Print Recipe
Besan Milkmaid Burfi Recipe – Easy and delicious Indian sweet made with gram flour, condensed milk, cardamom and nuts.
What is besan milkmaid burfi?
It is an Indian sweet or fudge prepared with besan or gram flour, sweetened condensed milk, cardamom and nuts. There are many traditional burfi recipes and this one is the easier among them all. It is rich, delicious and easy to make during festivals such as Diwali, Rakha Bandhan and Holi. The texture of the burfi will be slightly hard and it is delicately flavored with cardamom.
How long can I store them?
They stay well for a few days at room temperature.
Step by step preparation:
- Heat 4 tablespoons of ghee or clarified butter in a heavy-bottomed pan.
- Add 1 cup of chickpea flour or gram flour to the pan and mix well.
- Keep on stirring and roast for 10 minutes on a low flame, till nice aroma comes out of it.
- Add cardamom powder and measured condensed milk and mix until well combined.
- Keep stirring and cook for a couple of minutes or until it forms a thick mixture.
- Remove the pan from the flame and let the mixture cool down a bit.
- When it is still warm add powdered sugar and knead until soft and combined.
- Transfer the mixture into a greased tray or tin and garnish with chopped almonds and pistachios.
- Cut into desired shapes.
If you are looking for more Indian dessert recipes then do check the below recipes.
Few more Indian sweets:
- Date Coconut Rolls
- Ranga Alur Puli
- Chocolate Peda
- Kesar Peda
- Sooji Mawa Laddu
- Akhrot Ka Halwa
- Microwave Besan Laddu
- Churmundo
- Gur Para
- Beetroot Halwa
- Makkan Peda
Haven’t subscribed to my channel yet?Subscribe Nowto my YouTube channel for video updates!
How to make besan condensed milk burfi recipe below:
Besan Condensed Milk Burfi Recipe
Hari Chandana Ponnaluri
An Indian sweet made with chickpea flour, sweetened condensed milk, ghee and cardamom powder.
5 from 2 votes
Print Recipe Pin Recipe
Prep Time 5 minutes mins
Cook Time 15 minutes mins
Total Time 20 minutes mins
Course Dessert, Sweet
Cuisine Indian
Servings 12
Calories 152 kcal
Ingredients
- 1 cup Chickpea Flour / Besan
- ¾ cup Sweetened Condensed Milk
- 3 tbsp Powdered Sugar
- 4 tbsp Melted Ghee (You can replace ghee with coconut oil)
- ¼ tsp Cardamom Powder
- Almonds and Pistachios for garnish
Instructions
Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan.
Add the chickpea flour and mix.
Keep on stirring and roast for 10 minutes on a low flame, till nice aroma comes out of it.
Add cardamom powder and condensed milk and mix well.
Keep stirring for a couple of minutes or until it forms a thick mixture.
Turn off the flame and let it cool down.
When it is still warm add the powdered sugar and knead until soft and combined.
Transfer the mixture into a greased tray and garnish with chopped almonds and pistachios.
Cut into desired shapes and store in an airtight container.
Nutrition
Calories: 152kcalCarbohydrates: 18gProtein: 4gFat: 7gSaturated Fat: 4gCholesterol: 19mgSodium: 31mgPotassium: 156mgFiber: 1gSugar: 13gVitamin A: 51IUVitamin C: 1mgCalcium: 59mgIron: 1mg
Nutrition values are estimates only.
Tried this recipe?Mention @iamharichandana or tag #blendwithspices!
Reader Interactions
Comments
Sowmia pragash says
Rice and yummy burfis… Lovely share
Reply
SEEMA SHARMA says
Great…
Reply
Meghna says
Hi… I tried this barfi recipe today and it turned out really delicious. I am very bad at cooking but this was so easy to make, even I could do it. Thank you so much.
Reply
Hari Chandana Ponnaluri says
Hi Meghna, Thanks a lot for trying the recipe and your feedback. I am so glad you loved it. Have a great day!
Reply
Neeta Bhargava says
I have just seen the recipe and I am excited to make it. I am sure it will turn out nice. The recipe is really simple and easy to make. Thank you for sharing it.
With regards
Neeta Bhargava
Reply
Hari Chandana Ponnaluri says
Thank you very much! 🙂
Reply
Em Bee says
Great recipe. As usual I modified like I do with almost every recipe I try. I added and stirred in quite a bit of dry fruit before adding condensed milk (raisins, almonds, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds etc). Did not use sugar but added a tbs Honey to make it soft as my extra ingredients were making it too dry.
Net result, amazing. Thanks for the recipe. Will be used quite often. Easy and taste to die for.
Reply
Hari Chandana Ponnaluri says
Thank you so much for trying the recipe and feedback. Super glad it turned out amazing. Happy cooking! 🙂
Reply