Besan Condensed Milk Burfi Recipe - Easy Milkmaid Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe - Print Recipe

Besan Milkmaid Burfi Recipe – Easy and delicious Indian sweet made with gram flour, condensed milk, cardamom and nuts.

What is besan milkmaid burfi?

It is an Indian sweet or fudge prepared with besan or gram flour, sweetened condensed milk, cardamom and nuts. There are many traditional burfi recipes and this one is the easier among them all. It is rich, delicious and easy to make during festivals such as Diwali, Rakha Bandhan and Holi. The texture of the burfi will be slightly hard and it is delicately flavored with cardamom.

How long can I store them?

They stay well for a few days at room temperature.

Step by step preparation:

Heat 4 tablespoons of ghee or clarified butter in a heavy-bottomed pan.

Add 1 cup of chickpea flour or gram flour to the pan and mix well.

Keep on stirring and roast for 10 minutes on a low flame, till nice aroma comes out of it.

Add cardamom powder and measured condensed milk and mix until well combined.

Keep stirring and cook for a couple of minutes or until it forms a thick mixture.

Remove the pan from the flame and let the mixture cool down a bit.

When it is still warm add powdered sugar and knead until soft and combined.

Transfer the mixture into a greased tray or tin and garnish with chopped almonds and pistachios.

Cut into desired shapes.

If you are looking for more Indian dessert recipes then do check the below recipes.

Few more Indian sweets:

Date Coconut Rolls

Ranga Alur Puli

Chocolate Peda

Kesar Peda

Sooji Mawa Laddu

Akhrot Ka Halwa

Microwave Besan Laddu

Churmundo

Gur Para

Beetroot Halwa

Makkan Peda

Haven’t subscribed to my channel yet?Subscribe Nowto my YouTube channel for video updates!

How to make besan condensed milk burfi recipe below: