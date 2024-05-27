Best Air Fryer Steak Bites Recipe with Mushrooms in 10 minutes (2024)

Home » Recipes » Air Fryer » Air Fryer Steak Bites with Mushrooms (or without)
by Todd + Diane
Have you tried air fryer steak bites? You’re in for a real treat because air fried steak bites are a great way to enjoy juicy steak for a quick and easy dinner. These are perfect as small nibbles or appetizers too if you are having a party and need a no-fuss bite.
Easy Steak Bites Recipe in the Air Fryer
We had a small steak in the freezer and thought about making a stir fry out of it. That’s kind of our go-to dinner. Something simple with a little protein and some veggies is our reliable quick and easy weeknight diner. Then we thought about the air fryer and wanted to cook something different. Voila! Air fryer steak bites came to mind and OMG, it was the best dinner decision ever. These steak bites are nicely charred on the outside and perfectly cooked on the inside. It blew our minds how simple and wonderfully cooked the steak bites were.
Video: Air Fryer Steak Bites with Mushrooms Recipe
Tips on How to Make Air Fryer Steak Bites
- Types of steaks, how big you cut them and the power of different models of air fryer varies so much. Results can vary to where a 1 minute of extra air frying can take these steak bites from rare to medium. So your first batch will be your “test batch”. After your first batch, you’ll know more of the exact timing for your preferred texture.
- Make sure that you cut your steak pieces as evenly as possible.
- Mushroom cuts should be cut as evenly as possible too.
- You must pre-heat your air fryer! This will make sure that the bites will get a quick sear. Starting with a cold air fryer will just cook the bites too long and make them rubbery.
- Try to flip/turn the steak bites around 3 times to ensure even cooking. This will ensure that all sides of the bites are seared.
- Let the steak rest and enjoy an amazing air fried steak and mushrooms dinner!
- Serve with some air fryer vegetables like asparagus, broccoli or green beans and you’re set!
- All recipe details are in the recipe box below
Best Cut of Steak to Air Fry for Bites?
You can use your favorite cut that you’re used to eating. That way, you’re already familiar with the flavor, texture and toughness of the steak. It also depends on your budget and how much you’re willing to spend.
- We prefer ribeye, sirloin, tri-tip with a good amount of fat and marbling but these are a little more expensive. The texture and flavor can’t be beat.
- Some great budget friendly cuts of steak are usually chuck shoulder steaks (aka London Broil steaks). These have a tendency to be a little more firm. But if you’re used to these cuts of steak then go ahead and try a batch.
- Also, make sure to season your steaks well with salt and pepper. Well seasoned steak is part of what makes great steak bites.
Why were the steak bites tough and chewy?
Beef cuts vary so much and some are more tough than others. This air frying method is a quick method and sometimes not always enough cooking time to break down the meat fiber in tougher cuts. The hot circulating air makes the steak bites sear great on the outside while keeping the center as rare as you like.
- Did you overcook the steak bites? Overcooking in the air fryer can easily cause the meat to shrink, lose too much moisture and become chewy.
- It might have not been the best quality of meat. Buy steak grade meat.
Air Fried Steak Bites and Mushrooms Are Perfect Together
Our obsession with mushrooms is pretty obvious with our sautéed mushrooms in wine recipe. So with a small handful of mushrooms thrown in with the steak bites, dinner was served in less than 30 minutes! If you love steak bites, these are perfect for you. Not a fan of mushrooms? Not a problem because you can add some par-boil potatoes or other veggies in with the steak. Obsessed with mushrooms like we are? Then we can definitely be friends because steak and mushrooms are one of our favorite pairings.
Great Steak Seasonings
If you love seasoning beyond the basic salt and pepper, try using some steak seasonings on these bites. The options are endless and a little sprinkle of a good quality steak seasoning will make these air fryer steak bites even more flavorful.
Air Fryer Steak Bites & Mushrooms
Yield: 3 Servings
Prep Time: 10 minutes mins
Cook Time: 18 minutes mins
Total Time: 28 minutes mins
Some air fryers may cook faster or slower so adjust your times accordingly. The size you cut the steak bites will also great affect cooking times.
For the types of steak, use your favorite. Depending on the budget, we prefer ribeye, sirloin, tri-tip, and chuck shoulder steaks(aka London Broil steaks).
4.82 from 32 votes
Ingredients
- 1 lb. (454 g) steaks , cut into 1/2” cubes (ribeye, sirloin, tri-tip or what you prefer)
- 8 oz. (227 g) mushrooms (cleaned, washed and halved)
- 2 Tablespoons (30 ml) Butter , melted (or olive oil)
- 1 teaspoon (5 ml) Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon (2.5 ml) garlic powder , optional
- flakey salt , to taste
- fresh cracked black pepper , to taste
- Minced parsley , garnish
- Melted butter , for finishing – optional
- Chili Flakes , for finishing – optional
Equipment
Instructions
Rinse and thoroughly pat dry the steak cubes. Combine the steak cubes and mushrooms. Coat with the melted butter and then season with Worcestershire sauce, optional garlic powder, and a generous seasoning of salt and pepper.
Preheat the Air Fryer at 400°F/205°C for 4 minutes.
Spread the steak and mushrooms in an even layer in the air fryer basket. Don't overcrowd the basket/tray. Cook in batches if needed.
Air fry at 400°F/205°C for 6-8 minutes. Shake and flip the steak and mushrooms. Check to see how well done the steak is.
If you want the steak more done, add an extra 3-5 minutes of cooking time, or until cooked to your preference (time depends on your preferred doneness, thickness of the steak, size of air fryer).
Garnish with parsley and drizzle with optional melted butter and/or optional chili flakes. Season with additional salt & pepper if desired. Serve warm.
Notes
- Recipes were tested in 3-4 qt air fryers. If using a larger air fryer, the recipe might cook quicker so adjust cooking time.
- If cooking in multiple batches & not pre-heating before first batch, the first batch will take longer to cook.
- Remember to set a timer to shake/flip/toss the food as directed in recipe.
Nutrition Information per Serving
Calories: 401kcal, Carbohydrates: 3g, Protein: 32g, Fat: 29g, Saturated Fat: 14g, Cholesterol: 112mg, Sodium: 168mg, Potassium: 661mg, Sugar: 1g, Vitamin A: 255IU, Vitamin C: 1.6mg, Calcium: 11mg, Iron: 3.1mg
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: American
Calories: 401
What else to serve with air fried steak tips?
Adding some grilled cauliflower steaks or roasted cauliflower are always a good low carb option. We also have a super popular garlic butter mushroom with onions recipe for an extra portion of mushrooms to your steak bite meal.
- This recipe was originally published in 2019 and re-published with updated video.
31 comments on “Air Fryer Steak Bites with Mushrooms (or without)”
-
Alan — May 22, 2022 @ 11:58 pm Reply
Looks yumm
-
Nicole Sullivan — May 11, 2022 @ 3:48 am Reply
Super delicous recipe. We have a newer air fryer, the instapot vortex and just an FYI, 18 miutes with this machine is too long. We took the meat out after 9 minutes, and it could have come out earlier. We will be making this recipe again, because it is so good!
-
Grace — February 28, 2022 @ 10:54 pm Reply
This was such a neat recipe. The air fryer cooked the steak bites just the way I like it.
-
K — September 28, 2021 @ 6:09 pm Reply
The cook time is WAY off. I would suggest 2-3 minutes. I did 8 because I had a feeling it was off and ended up with overcooked steak. If you like medium rare definitely do 2-3 minutes instead
-
Ceci Ellis — September 17, 2021 @ 10:36 am Reply
I’ve made this a few times now and love it. I use a lean sirloin and a bit less olive oil and it makes for a tasty lower fat meal which my husband doesn’t complain about being my “diet food”. The steak and mushrooms come out cooked just right. I have a Foodie XL and the steak and mushrooms fit perfectly in the basket.
-
Todd + Diane — September 18, 2021 @ 3:19 pm Reply
Thanks for sharing Ceci and so happy that you love the recipe.
-