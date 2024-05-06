Best Apple TV VPN in 2024 (2024)

These days, watching TV isn’t as simple as just turning on the TV with a remote. However, the added complexity of streaming services brings with it more entertainment options. Apple TV is a fantastic device for streaming. That said, the problem of content geo-restrictions still remains, and the best solution I’ve found to bypass these blocks is by using the best Apple TV VPN.

Before the tvOS 17 update, Apple TV didn’t support VPN apps, a limitation that only recently changed. However, most VPN services haven’t yet taken advantage of this update, making the search for the best Apple TV VPN quite challenging. I conducted thorough testing of over 50 VPN providers to identify the best VPN compatible with Apple TV.

What is the best VPN to use for Apple TV? In my opinion, ExpressVPN is the best overall VPN for Apple TV thanks to its capable Mediastreamer smart DNS service, fast streaming speeds, widespread server network, and effectiveness in unblocking geo-restricted streaming services and other content. Join me to learn more about the best VPN for Apple TV.

Quick Overview – Best Apple TV VPN My quick overview offers a glimpse into the top VPN solutions for seamless Apple TV streaming. Explore my recommendations for the best Apple TV VPN and make an informed choice: ExpressVPN – Overall Best Apple TV VPN Boasts 3000+ lightning-fast servers across more than 105 countries, delivering top-notch security and robust unblocking capabilities tailored for Apple TV users and many other devices.

Surfshark – The most Affordable VPN for Apple TV Excellent, wallet-friendly VPN for Apple TV, featuring advanced functionality. It provides apps compatible with various streaming devices and supports unlimited simultaneous connections, ensuring access to Disney Plus, Netflix, and more on Apple TV.

NordVPN – Dependable Apple TV VPN with Smart DNS Offers unrivaled access to a wide range of services and streaming platforms alongside significant security benefits. Its impressive speed ensures a seamless streaming experience, backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Private Internet Access – Reliable Apple TV VPN for Families Provides robust security for families alongside swift speeds. With over 30,000 servers worldwide, it imposes no limits on connections and includes round-the-clock support.

CyberGhost – User-Friendly VPN for Apple TV Offers an easy-to-use interface with an extensive server network and ultra-fast speeds ideal for streaming, allowing up to 7 devices to connect at once. This no-logs VPN ensures privacy and is supported by 24/7 customer service.

➔ Get a special CyberGhost offer today: $2.03/mo (Get 4 Months Extra + Save 84% on 2-year plan) Criteria for Choosing the Best VPN for Apple TV | FAQs

Why do You Need a VPN on Apple TV?

The primary reason you need a VPN on Apple TV is for online privacy. When using a VPN, your activity data, such as the shows and movies you watch, is protected. This prevents advertisers from targeting you with ads and protects you from potential phishing campaigns by malicious actors using your data.

Do I need a VPN on Apple TV? I strongly recommend using a VPN on all devices, from smartphones to computers, although it might not seem as crucial for Apple TVs. Since there’s no native browser on the Apple TV, there’s no immediate need to use a VPN to conceal my browsing activity.

I’ve found unique benefits to connecting my Apple TV to a VPN. A significant advantage is the ability to change your IP address. Using the best Apple TV VPN offers significant benefits, including the ability to stream your desired content in ultra-fast HD without experiencing content-based throttling from your internet provider. Moreover, a VPN helps keep your viewing habits more private, even if all you’re doing is watching shows on American Netflix on Apple TV.

Take Netflix as an example. Its privacy policy states that it collects a lot of data about your viewing habits, including which shows you watch, which titles you preview, your search queries, and more. It even collects unique identifiers, not just from your device but also your router and other devices on the same network.

This wouldn’t be much of a concern if Netflix only used this data to enhance its services. However, the fact that Netflix shares information with third parties, including advertisers and service providers, makes me uneasy about the potential uses of my data.

Even though my streaming activity data might seem harmless, there could be undisclosed data collection practices happening. Thus, while using a VPN with Apple TV is optional, I consider it a wise choice.

I always suggest using ExpressVPN which is compatible with all the variants of Apple TV. Apart from that it provides strong protection against malware and viruses using the Threat Protection feature.

5 Best Apple TV VPNs in 2024 [In-Depth Analysis]

Below are my in-depth reviews of the Best Apple TV VPN. These VPNs were selected for their rapid server speeds, network reliability, and compatibility with a range of streaming services. Factors such as security protocols, user interface, and the quality of customer support were also taken into account, to assist you in choosing a reliable VPN, since not all VPNs offer optimal streaming performance.

1. ExpressVPN – Overall Best Apple TV VPN

9.8 Read Review Ultra-fast servers in 105 Countries

Excellent unblocking capability for Netflix, Hulu & more

Best-in-class encryption trusted security, and advanced protection features that block ads, trackers, and harmful sites.

Connect up to 8 devices simultaneously

24/7 customer support through live chat

ExpressVPN is the best Apple TV VPN,thanks to its high performance on Apple TV, fast speeds, and excellent unblocking ability. It offers 3000+ servers spread across 105 countries.

Until June 2023, Apple TV devices did not officially support VPNs. To work around this ExpressVPN offers a highly capable Smart DNS service called Mediastreamer which allows the use of Apple TV with ExpressVPN.

In my testing, it worked on tvOS, 5th gen, and 4th gen, without any problems. However, with the availability of ExpressVPN Apple TV VPN apps through the Apple store, it has become even easier as ExpressVPN is now an official tvOS VPN. The official ExpressVPN tvOS 17 app is now available on the Apple Store.

Its performance on different streaming platforms was phenomenal and allowed me to access geo-restricted versions of Netflix, and Amazon Prime on my Apple TV device without any problems.

My ExpressVPN speed test provided ultimate download speeds of 92.26 Mbps, and upload speeds of 89.45 Mbps on average on a 100 Mbps connection, making it the best VPN for Apple TV 4k streaming.

ExpressVPN provides great speeds on a 100 Mbps connection

ExpressVPN has a strict no-logs policy which has been audited by KPMG, Cure53, and PwC. The Lightway protocol with the AES 256-bit encryption method allows you to have blazing-fast speed with high-end security making it a high-end VPN Apple TV users can use without worry.

Its robust security features include Threat Manager, DNS leak protection, Perfect Forward Secrecy, Split Tunneling, and an ExpressVPN kill switch.

ExpressVPN has reliable apps for Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS and Android. My experience was particularly great while using its mobile apps which is why I consider it to be the best VPN for Android and iOS. Thanks to the Mediastreamer future you can also use ExpressVPN on Kodi, as well as other devices like Roku, and Firestick.

Perhaps the most outstanding feature of this VPNApple TV is its support for eight simultaneous connections on a single subscription.

ExpressVPN is available for reasonable prices. To test out the best VPN Apple TV without commitment, you can use its 30-day money-back guarantee as a month-long ExpressVPN free trial. If you are not satisfied with the service you get, you can always get a refund by canceling ExpressVPN in under 30 days.

VPNRanks readers can enjoy the best ExpressVPN Apple TV offer! Grab the best VPN with Apple TV at $6.67/mo - Grab 3 Free Months + 49% OFF 12-Month Plan.

Check out my ExpressVPN review for more information.

Pros Certified tvOS VPN with official Apple TV app.

Compatible with Apple TV Generations 4th, 5th, tvOS, and more

MediaStreamer feature to easily stream on Apple TV

3000+ servers located in 94 countries, including 14 US states

Unblocks Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, HBO, and more Cons Offers only five multi-logins

Slightly expensive

2. Surfshark – Budget-Friendly VPN for Apple TV

Surfshark is one of the most affordable VPN services and an excellent budget-friendly VPN for Apple TV. It works well on Apple TV and costs much less than other providers of a similar quality. It offers 3200+ servers in 100 countries.

Until recently, Apple TV devices did not have official VPN support. However, thanks to its Smart DNS feature, enabling VPN usage on devices like Apple TV that do not support direct VPN installation is easy.

During my Surfshark Apple TV tests with its Smart DNS, I was able to use Surfshark on Apple TV without any problems because the configuration steps were easy to follow, and once enabled, it worked flawlessly. The official Surfshark Apple TV VPN app will be out soon, making the process even easier.

I also had a great experience unblocking different streaming platforms with Surfshark. I managed to use my Surfshak subscription with my Apple TV to access Netflix, Amazon Prime, and BBC iPlayer.

My Surfshark speed test revealed a download speed of 81.32 Mbps and upload speeds of 76.12 Mbps connection speed of 100 Mbps.

Surfshark provides lightning downloading speed

The Surfshark security features include leak prevention, the WireGuard protocol, an Adblocker, HTTPS encryption, and the ability to circumvent local firewalls. It also offers split tunneling, a capable Surfshark Camouflage Mode, and a stringent no-logging policy.

Thanks to its capable apps, you can use Surfshark on Android, Windows, iOS, and Linux. Its MacOS app allows the use of macOS with Surfhsark as well.

This service can also be manually installed on the best VPN routers for Apple TV. You can also use Surfshark for tablets and my experience using it was so good that I now consider it to be one of the best VPNs for Amazon Kindle Fire Tablet. It supports unlimited simultaneous connections.

Surfshark accepts Ripple, Ethereum, and Bitcoin payments anonymously. It does not save personally identifying information, so you are protected. If you want assistance, you may contact Surfshark’s customer care team 24/7 by live chat.

Surfshark is available for a highly reasonable price All the packages come with a 30-day money-back assurance. You can terminate your subscription whenever you choose and receive a full refund within 30 days.

VPNRanks readers can enjoy a special Surfshark offer! Grab it now at $1.99/mo (Christmas Deal: Grab 4 Months Free + 82% OFF 2-Year Plan).

If you want to know about this Surfshark in detail, check out my Surfshark review.

Pros Streaming optimized servers for all popular platforms (Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and more)

3200+ servers across 65 locations, including 600+ US servers

Smart DNS to stream easily on Apple TV

Cheapest VPN in the industry Cons Some servers offer slow speeds

Customer support is inconsistent

3. NordVPN – Dependable Apple TV VPN with Smart DNS

9.8 Read Review 6000 servers in 60 countries

WireGuard protocol (NordLynx)

6 Simultaneous Connection

DoubleVPN

24/7/365 Live Chat Support

NordVPN is a dependable Apple TV VPN with a capable SmartDNS feature that allows the use of this VPN on devices that do not normally support VPN usage.

It has a server network of over 6000 servers in 60 countries. Thanks to this huge server base, NordVPN can easily unblock Apple TV geo-restricted content anywhere in the world.

Until recently, Apple TV devices lacked official VPN support, but NordVPN’s Smart DNS feature simplified using a VPN on devices like Apple TV, which don’t support direct VPN installation. Now its not a problem thanks to the official NordVPN Apple TV app.

In my testing, NordVPN’s Smart DNS allowed me to use NordVPN on Apple TV effortlessly, thanks to straightforward configuration steps. Once set up, it operated flawlessly. Now with the use of Nord Apple TV VPN apps, it has become even easier.

I also had a successful experience bypassing restrictions on various streaming platforms with NordVPN. Using my NordVPN subscription on my Apple TV, I was able to access Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max without any issues.

According to my NordVPN speed test, the provider can offer a download speed of 83.82 Mbps and an upload speed of 44.64 Mbps on a 100 Mbps connection.

My NordVPN Apple TV experience was great thanks to its fast-speeds during my test.

NordVPN is one of the most secure Apple TV VPNs while streaming. It offers the military-grade 256-bit encryption method, DNS leak protection, obfuscated servers, NordLynx protocol, and a very capable NordVPN kill switch.

Moreover, the Double VPN and Onion over VPN features of NordVPN allow you to secure your traffic by passing it through a VPN server and Tor, giving you an additional layer of security.

NordVPN offers dedicated apps for all major operating systems, including Windows, Linux, Mac, Android, and iOS. With a single subscription, you get six simultaneous connections from which you can cover all your devices.

NordVPN is available at reasonable prices. Once you sign up for the service, you can cancel NordVPN anytime under 30 days and get your refund.

VPNRanks readers can enjoy a special NordVPN offer! Grab it now at $2.99/mo (Exclusive Christmas Deal: Grab 3 Months Extra + 69% OFF 2-Year Plan).

For further details, you can check out my NordVPN review.

Pros Works well with Apple TV

Dedicated Smart DNS feature for Apple TV

Over 5100 servers distributed across 60 countries, including 1970+ servers in the US

Strictly follows a no-logging policy

Double VPN encryption for extra security

Works with Netflix, Disney +, Hulu, and more. Cons The desktop app is a bit slow

Some servers take too long to establish the connection See Also Apple TV VPN: Die 3 besten VPNs für Apple TV

4. Private Internet Access – Reliable Apple TV VPN for Families

9.8 Read Review Does Not Keep Any Logs

24/7 Customer Support

7 Days Money Back Guarantee

35000 + Servers in 84 Countries

+ Servers in Countries SOCKS 5 proxy

Private Internet Access is a reliable Apple TV VPN service for families because of its strong security features. The PIA VPN offers a user-friendly app that enables users to pick their chosen servers from a list of 35000+ servers in 84 countries.

Until recently, Apple TV devices did not officially support VPNs, but Private Internet Access (PIA)’s Smart DNS feature makes it easy to use a VPN on devices like Apple TV that lack direct VPN installation capabilities. During my tests, PIA’s Smart DNS enabled me to effortlessly configure and use PIA on my Apple TV. The setup process was intuitive, and it performed seamlessly once activated.

Additionally, I had a positive experience overcoming restrictions on several streaming services with PIA. With my PIA subscription on my Apple TV, I managed to access Netflix, Disney+, and Showtime without encountering any problems.

The maximum connection speed measured by PIA is 100 Mbps, with download speeds of 65.78 Mbps and upload speeds of 57.16 Mbps.

PIA servers provided adequate speeds for streaming and browsing.

The PIA VPN is an excellent choice if you wish to safeguard your internet surfing activities from various surveillance actors such as ISPs and online snoopers. PIA supports torrenting as well.

PIA provides a comprehensive list of added privacy and security, such as Anti-Tracking Tools, Webcam Blocking, Ad Blocking, Block Location Access, Force HTTPS Encryption, WebRTC Protection, and a Kill Switch.

PIA VPN is based in the United States, which is undesirable due to the fact that US authorities have participated in piracy-intrusive monitoring activities. The United States is a founding member of Five Eyes. However, due to the service’s zero-logs policy, you should not have to worry about information logging.

PIA is available through direct apps on Windows, iOS, Android and MacOS. Its compatibility can be extended to many other devices through its capable SmartDNS feature.

PIA is available at a reasonable price. You will receive a full refund if you cancel your PIA during the first 30 days thanks to its 30-day money-back-guarantee.

VPNRanks readers can enjoy a special PIA offer! Grab it now at $2.11/mo .

You can explore more about the service in my PIA review.

Pros Robust Security and safety

Stringent no logs policy

Personalization features available

Connect up to 10 devices simultaneously

Rapid servers Cons Not dependably functional in China

5. CyberGhost – User-friendly VPN For Apple TV

9.8 Read Review 11651 Servers Servers in 100 Countries

7 Simultaneous Logins

45 Days Money-Back Guarantee

Strict No Logs Policy

24/7 Live Chat Support

CyberGhost is the most user-friendly VPN for Apple TV thanks to its easy-to-use apps and intuitive features. It offers a server network consisting of 11651+ servers in 100 countries.

Apple TV devices did not come with built-in VPN support until June 2023, but CyberGhost’s Smart DNS feature made it easier to employ a VPN on devices like Apple TV, which lack native VPN capabilities.

In my experience, CyberGhost’s Smart DNS enabled a hassle-free setup and use of CyberGhost Smart DNS service on Apple TV, thanks to the clear and simple configuration process. Once configured, it functioned perfectly without any hitches. Now CyberGhost VPN and Apple TV can be used together even more easily thanks to official VPN app support by Apple TV.

Furthermore, I enjoyed a seamless experience in unlocking content on a variety of streaming platforms with CyberGhost. Leveraging my CyberGhost subscription on my Apple TV, I was able to smoothly access Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ without any issues.

My CyberGhost speed test showed a download speed of 75.47 Mbps and an upload speed of 69.34 Mbps, on my 100 Mbps connection.

My CyberGhost Apple TV experience was great thanks to the fast speeds on CyberGhost’s servers.

What makes CyberGhost user-friendly is that it offers a dedicated mode for streaming. This mode offers optimized streaming servers that you can connect to and enjoy bufferless streaming in HD quality on your Apple TV. You can find dedicated servers on its app, categorized for streaming, and gaming. In my experience, using CyberGhost for torrenting is a good idea because of its support for P2P sharing.

CyberGhost includes powerful security features like automatic Wi-Fi protection, 256-bit AES encryption, DNS leak protection, Kill Switch, and more.

CyberGhost offers easy-to-navigate apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. You can also set up CyberGhost VPN on the router and connect your Apple TV to the VPN-enabled connection. CyberGhost supports 7 simultaneous connections at one time.

CyberGhost is available at very reasonable rates, with every plan they offer a 45-day money-back guarantee. No other VPN in this tier offers a refund period of 45 days.

VPNRanks readers can enjoy a special CyberGhost offer! Grab it now at $2.03/mo (Get 4 Months Extra + Save 84% on 2-year plan).

Find out more about this VPN in my in-depth CyberGhost review.

Pros Smart DNS feature for Apple TV streaming

Provides 7000+ servers in over 90 countries

Good unblocking ability

Uses AES-256 encryption

Allows seven simultaneous connections

45-day money-back guarantee Cons Occasionally slow server speeds

How to Choose a VPN for Apple TV: Testing Methodology

In order to better understand what is and isn’t offered, I test each VPN ourselves. The following features are what I look for in each VPN as part of my research to determine which is the best VPN for Apple TV.

Ease of use: Given the inability to directly install a VPN on Apple TV, I’ve selected VPNs that offer alternative methods for connection, such as installing on a router, utilizing Smart DNS features, and sharing connections from a computer.

Given the inability to directly install a VPN on Apple TV, I’ve selected VPNs that offer alternative methods for connection, such as installing on a router, utilizing Smart DNS features, and sharing connections from a computer. Server Network: A quality VPN has servers spread across dozens of regions . This guarantees that no matter where you are, you will be able to locate a quick server nearby.

A quality VPN has servers spread across . This guarantees that no matter where you are, you will be able to locate a quick server nearby. Unblocking: I have searched for VPNs that not only function with Apple TV but also with a number of well-known streaming services, including HBO Max, BBC iPlayer, and Amazon Prime Video.

I have searched for VPNs that not only function with Apple TV but also with a number of well-known streaming services, including Speed: Apple TV requires a VPN with fast server speeds in order to stream content seamlessly. All of the VPNs are more than quick enough to broadcast in HD and, in the majority of situations, 4K.

Apple TV requires a VPN with fast server speeds in order to stream content seamlessly. All of the VPNs are more than quick enough to broadcast in HD and, in the majority of situations, 4K. Privacy : I have identified over 70 VPN logging policies that best safeguard your privacy. This entails avoiding maintaining any identifying records in your logs.

: I have identified over 70 VPN logging policies that best safeguard your privacy. This entails avoiding maintaining any identifying records in your logs. Security: VPNs must offer kill switches, 256-bit AES encryption, and security against DNS leaks . The top VPNs for Apple TV tick each one of these requirements.

VPNs must offer . The top VPNs for Apple TV tick each one of these requirements. Price: You may expect to pay more for premium VPN service. Fortunately, there are excellent VPN providers whose services can be availed for reasonable prices.

Best VPN for Apple TV – Quick Comparison

Here is the quick comparison table for Best VPNs for Apple TV in 2024:

VPNs Apple TV Ranking 1 2 3 4 5 App for Apple TV (tvOS 17 and later only) Yes Coming soon Yes No No Smart DNS setup Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Virtual router setup Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes VPN router setup Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Encryption standard 256-bit AES 256-bit AES 256-bit AES 256-bit AES 128-bit or 256-bit AES Server Countries 3000 + servers in 105 countries 3200 + servers in 100 countries 6000 servers in 60 countries 35000 + servers in 84 countries 11651 + servers in 100 countries Streaming Sites Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, and more Netflix, Paramount+, Crunchyroll, and more BBC iPlayer, HBO Max, Hulu, and more Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and more Supported Devices Windows, Mac, Android, Linux, iOS, Routers, Smart TVs Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux Windows, Mac, iOS, Android Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android Simultaneous Connections 8 Unlimited 6 10 7 Download Speed 92 Mbps 81 Mbps 83 Mbps 65 Mbps 75 Mbps Price $6.67/mo $1.99/mo $4.89/mo $2.11/mo $2.03/mo

How to Setup a VPN on Apple TV?

You can set up a VPN on Apple TV by using three different methods. Here are the ways of how to use VPN on Apple TV : Set Up Apple TV VPN on a Virtual Router

on a Set Up Apple TV VPN on a Physical Router

on a Set up Smart DNS on your Apple TV

How to Set Up Apple TV VPN on a Virtual Router?

Follow these steps to set up a virtual router for Apple TV: To set up an Apple TV VPN on a virtual router, follow these steps: If your physical router doesn’t support VPNs, use a Windows computer to create a virtual router. Install a VPN like ExpressVPN on your Windows computer. Go to the Network & Internet settings and access the TAP adapter settings. Adjust your VPN adapter settings to enable sharing. Connect to the VPN and activate the Wi-Fi hotspot feature on your computer. Your Apple TV can now connect to this hotspot.

How to Set Up Apple TV VPN on a Physical Router?

Follow these steps to set up Apple TV VPN on a physical router: Verify if your router is compatible with a VPN by consulting the DD-WRT router database. It might be necessary to update your router’s firmware first to set up a VPN on your router . Install a VPN client on your router. Many VPN providers, such as ExpressVPN , offer installation guides for popular routers like Asus, DD-WRT, and Tomato. Choose and connect to your preferred VPN server. Note: Not every physical router supports VPN configuration. If you do not want to go through the hassle of a physical setup of an Apple TV VPN on your router, then you can always get a pre-flashed router directly from the VPN you select. ExpressVPN and NordVPN both offer pre-flashed routers to users.

How to Set up Smart DNS on your Apple TV?

Follow these steps to set up Smart DNS on your Apple TV 4th Gen and above: Open the Settings on your Apple TV. Select “Network.“ Based on your internet connection, click on “Wi-Fi” or “Ethernet” tab if you’re connected via an Ethernet cable. Click on the name of your network. Select “Configure DNS.” On the next screen, choose “Manual.” Input the Smart DNS server address provided by your Smart DNS like ExpressVPN ‘s Mediastreamer. Select “Done” to complete the setup.

Can I use a free VPN for Apple TV?

Yes, you can use a free VPN for Apple TV, such as Windscribe Free, which is often recommended. However, be aware that the free version may not effectively unblock geo-restrictions. Many VPN services offer discounts and a 30-day money-back guarantee if the results do not meet your expectations.

Several free VPN Apple TV are available that claim they can provide the security and privacy a user is looking for. However, it’s important to keep in mind that these free VPNs have certain restrictions in terms of speed, data bandwidth, and the number of servers.

To address this issue, I have carefully tested several free VPNs, taking into consideration these factors and restrictions, and have identified some of the best free VPNs, such as Windscribe Apple TV and ProtonVPN. These VPNs not only offer secure free servers but are also verified by many privacy enthusiasts.

Best Apple TV VPN – FAQs

Is there a VPN that works with Apple TV? Yes, ExpressVPN works with Apple TV. The fastest and simplest method to use a VPN on your Apple TV is to download the ExpressVPN app directly onto your tvOS device. Visit the ExpressVPN website for a link to their app or search for ExpressVPN directly in the App Store to download it. Can I use VPN on Apple TV? Yes, you can use a VPN on Apple TV. Starting June 2023, tvOS has been updated to support the download and use of VPN apps like ExpressVPN, similar to using them on your smartphone or computer. Simply visit the App Store on your Apple TV to download a VPN app of your choice. How do I use a VPN on Apple TV? To use a VPN on Apple TV, follow these steps with SmartDNS: Whitelist your IP address with your VPN service. Navigate to “General” > “Network” on your Apple TV. Select “Wi-Fi” and choose the network associated with the whitelisted IP address. Choose “Configure DNS” > “Manual.” Input the SmartDNS server address given by your VPN provider. Is it illegal to use a VPN with Apple TV? Using a VPN with Apple TV is legal. However, using a VPN is against some streaming services’ terms of service policies due to content licensing restrictions. But it’s not against any law. Which VPN works best with Apple TV? ExpressVPN works best with Apple TV, offering an impressive selection of over 3000 servers in 105 countries. Its extensive features, supportive team, and top-tier security and privacy settings make ExpressVPN a comprehensive choice for Apple TV users. How do I download VPN on Apple TV? To download a VPN on Apple TV, the fastest and simplest method is to download a VPN app directly onto your tvOS device. You can find the link to the ExpressVPN app on the ExpressVPN website, or you can directly download the app from the App Store. How do I change my VPN location on Apple TV? To change your VPN location on Apple TV using Smart DNS, follow these steps: Go to the main menu on your Apple TV. Select “Settings” > “Network.” Choose “Configure DNS” > “Manual.” Input the smart DNS server addresses from your VPN provider, which can be found in its app. Click on “Done.” Restart your Apple TV to apply the changes.

Wrapping Up!

Using the best VPN for Apple TV significantly enhances your streaming experience by unlocking geo-restricted content, ensuring your online privacy and security, and enabling access to a wider array of programming from different regions. The importance of selecting the best Apple TV VPN cannot be overstated, as the right choice extends these benefits not just to your Apple TV but to all connected devices.

Among the recommended VPNs for Apple TV, ExpressVPN stands out as my premier choice. Designed with a focus on maximizing online anonymity and freedom, ExpressVPN is versatile, supporting a wide range of devices and platforms. Additionally, it offers an attractive incentive with a 3-month free subscription on its annual plan, making it an exceptional value.