Best Apple TV VPNs Of 2024 (2024)

How We Work
- Detail related to configure Apple TV with a VPN
- Tips to choose the best Apple TV VPN
- Best Apple TV VPNs available in India
On NordVPN’s Website
Best Apple TV VPN Of 2024
Jennifer Simonson,Rob Watts
Contributor,Editor
Editorial Note: This content has been independently collected by the Forbes Advisor team and is offered on a non-advised basis. This content is not part of the comparison service provided by RunPath Regulatory Services. Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn’t affect our editors’ opinions or evaluations.
Maximizing the streaming experience of Apple TV goes beyond a good internet connection and a vast content library. A VPN can make all the difference by unlocking geographically restricted content and ensuring a private streaming experience. But with so many VPN options flooding the market, choosing the best one for you can be daunting. We looked at the best VPNs on the market for your Apple TV streaming experience.
Featured Partners
1
NordVPN
Lowest Monthly Price
INR 329.07 ($3.99) + 3 months free
Money Back Guarantee
30 days
No. of Servers
5,000+
2
Surfshark
Lowest Monthly Price
INR 197.29 + one month free
Money Back Guarantee
30 days
No. of Servers
3,200+
3
Private Internet Access
Lowest Monthly Price
INR 158.89
No. of Devices
Unlimited
No. of Servers
30,000+
{{ showMobileIntroSection ? 'Read Less': 'Read More' }}
{{ showSummarySection ? hideSummaryText : showSummaryText }}
- The Best Apple TV VPN of 2024
- Proton VPN
- Surfshark
- hide.me
- VPN Unlimited
- TorGuard VPN
- Windscribe
- Forbes Advisor Ratings
- How To Choose the Best Apple TV VPN
- Methodology
The Best Apple TV VPN of 2024
- ProtonVPN: Best overall
- Surfshark: Best VPN with Smart DNS
- Hide.me: Best for leak protection
- VPN Unlimited: Best VPN with a dedicated internet protocol (IP) address
- TorGuard: Best for customizable plans
- Windscribe: Best VPN for budget-conscious users
FEATURED PARTNER OFFER
BEST OVERALL
Proton VPN
On ProtonVPN's secure website
Number of servers
3,035
Simultaneous connections
Up to 10
Dedicated IP
Only for business accounts
Why We Picked It
Proton VPN is the VPN with it all. It uses the strongest VPN security protocols, such as WireGuard and OpenVPN and includes features, such as kill switch, quick connect, domain name server (DNS) and IPv6 leak protection, peer-to-peer (P2P) support, split tunneling, port forwarding and NetShield. It also has a VPN Accelerator that improves speeds by up to 400 percent, which should make streaming content from Apple TV seamless.
The cherry on top, however, is Proton VPN’s commitment to transparency. Not only does it have its no-logs policy rigorously audited by independent third-party professionals, but it also operates on open-source technology. This allows anyone to scrutinize the software codes to reaffirm user trust.
Learn more: Read our full Proton VPN review.
Who should use it:
Apple TV users who want a VPN with all the security and privacy bells and whistles.
Pros & Cons
- VPN accelerator
- Unlimited bandwidth
- High-speed servers (up to 10 Gbps)
- No dedicated IP
- No Smart DNS
- Free version only allows for one connection
FEATURED PARTNER OFFER
BEST VPN WITH SMART DNS
Surfshark
On Surfshark's secure website
Number of servers
3,200
Simultaneous connections
Unlimited
Dedicated IP
Yes
Why We Picked It
Apple TV does not natively support VPNs. One way to get around this is using a VPN that has a Smart DNS feature that allows users to bypass georestrictions without directly installing a VPN. It does this by translating domain names automatically to IP addresses without routing through a separate server. Not only does Surfshark have a Smart DNS feature, but it also provides a straightforward on-site guide to set up Smart DNS for users looking to unblock streaming sites specifically on their Apple TV. This makes the process easy for less technologically advanced users.
For those who prefer to have their VPN directly on their router, Surfshark offers that capability as well. While there isn’t a dedicated app for this, the manual setup is detailed clearly to help users optimize their network for Apple TV streaming.
Learn more: Read our full Surfshark review.
Who should use it:
No tech-savvy Apple TV users who want a VPN with a Smart DNS feature that simplifies the setup process.
Pros & Cons
- Has Smart DNS
- Unlimited connections
- 30-day, money-back guarantee
- No free plan
- Pricing increases upon renewal
FEATURED PARTNER OFFER
BEST FOR LEAK PROTECTION
hide.me
3.4
Our ratings take into account a product's cost, features, ease of use, customer service and other category-specific attributes. All ratings are determined solely by our editorial team.
Number of servers
2,100
Simultaneous connections
10
Dedicated IP
No
Number of servers
2,100
Simultaneous connections
10
Dedicated IP
No
Why We Picked It
Hide.me prioritizes leak protection to keep users’ online activities and IP addresses shielded at all times. One of the standout security features of hide.me is its robust leak protection that safeguards users from potential DNS, WebRTC and IP address leaks. This ensures that your real IP address and activities remain shielded even in the rare event of a VPN connection drop.
Additionally, hide.me uses powerful AES 256-bit encryption, which is often referred to as military-grade, to encrypt all your data and streaming activities. The VPN’s advanced privacy features include split tunneling, StealthGuard, IPv6 Support and WireGuard. All this coupled with a strict no-logs policy help users feel confident that their streaming habits remain confidential.
Learn more: Read our full hide.me review.
Who should use it:
Hide.me is a prime choice for Apple TV users who prioritize leak protection and want to ensure their online activities remain private.
Pros & Cons
- Strong encryption and privacy features
- Free plan
- Does not log payment information
- No Smart DNS feature
- Free version limited to 10GB
- No dedicated IP add-on
FEATURED PARTNER OFFER
BEST VPN WITH A DEDICATED IP ADDRESS
VPN Unlimited
3.3
Our ratings take into account a product's cost, features, ease of use, customer service and other category-specific attributes. All ratings are determined solely by our editorial team.
Number of servers
3,000-plus
Simultaneous connections
5
Dedicated IP
Yes
Number of servers
3,000-plus
Simultaneous connections
5
Dedicated IP
Yes
Why We Picked It
VPN Unlimited is a great choice for Apple TV users for a variety of reasons with one of the most significant being its offering of a dedicated IP address. A dedicated IP address means that users are allocated a unique IP that isn’t shared with other VPN customers. This can be particularly beneficial for Apple TV users because streaming services often block shared IP addresses associated with VPNs due to traffic from multiple users. Certain countries such as China block shared IP addresses altogether. With a dedicated IP, the likelihood of being flagged mistakenly decreases substantially, ensuring a smoother and uninterrupted streaming experience.
A dedicated IP also provides a consistent digital identity, which can result in faster connection times. This can lead to an enhanced overall streaming experience for Apple TV users. It is important to note that VPN Unlimited charges an additional INR 1,239.95 ($14.99) per month for a dedicated personal IP address.
Who should use it:
Those who want a VPN that includes a dedicated IP address.
Pros & Cons
- Has Smart DNS feature
- Lifetime plan available
- 30-day, money-back guarantee
- Limited to five devices
- Split tunneling only available on Android app
FEATURED PARTNER OFFER
BEST FOR CUSTOMIZABLE PLANS
TorGuard VPN
3.3
Our ratings take into account a product's cost, features, ease of use, customer service and other category-specific attributes. All ratings are determined solely by our editorial team.
Number of servers
3,000-plus
Simultaneous connections
8
Dedicated IP
Yes
Number of servers
3,000-plus
Simultaneous connections
8
Dedicated IP
Yes
Why We Picked It
TorGuard is a highly rated VPN that is great for helping Apple TV fans unlock all their favorite programming. Not only does it have more than 3,000 servers in over 50 countries but it also includes advanced security features, such as Stealth proxy and the WireGuard tunneling protocol. One of the distinguishing features of TorGuard that sets it apart from the crowd, however, is its three customizable plans tailored to the specific needs of its users. This allows Apple TV viewers to choose a plan that aligns best with their streaming preferences without paying for features they don’t need. Each plan includes a static IP pool, port forwarding, ad blocking, unlimited speeds, unlimited bandwidth, internal encrypted DNS and 24/7 customer service. The three plans offer a varying number of connections from eight to 30 devices. The Pro and Premium plans both include a dedicated IP while the Premium plan also includes a free router.
For newcomers to the VPN realm, TorGuard offers an abundance of resources. With multiple videos, tutorials, manuals and group discussions, users can navigate any queries they have easily, including how to use TorGuard with Apple TV.
Learn more: Read our full TorGuard review.
Who should use it:
TorGuard is a quality choice for Apple TV users who prioritize customization and flexibility in their VPN platform.
Pros & Cons
- Pro plan includes free dedicated IP
- Highly customizable plans
- Has Smart DNS feature
- No free version
- Shorter than average free trial
FEATURED PARTNER OFFER
BEST VPN FOR BUDGET-CONSCIOUS USERS
Windscribe
3.3
Our ratings take into account a product's cost, features, ease of use, customer service and other category-specific attributes. All ratings are determined solely by our editorial team.
Number of servers
Not published
Simultaneous connections
Unlimited
Dedicated IP
No
Number of servers
Not published
Simultaneous connections
Unlimited
Dedicated IP
No
Why We Picked It
For Apple TV users seeking a balance between cost and functionality, Windscribe VPN is a notable option. It offers a robust free plan. While many VPNs limit their free versions with data caps and restricted devices, Windscribe provides a generous data allowance of 10GB a month and connectivity with an unlimited number of devices. Users who want more data for streaming can pay $2 a month to upgrade their data on the platform’s build-a-plan program. Users can also earn extra data by tweeting and referring friends. The free version, however, restricts server location options to 10 countries instead of the 62 countries that are included in the paid plan.
Learn more: Read our full Windscribe review.
Who should use it:
Budget-conscious Apple TV users who are looking for a VPN that offers a free or low-cost plan.
Pros & Cons
- Unlimited connections even on free plan
- Free plan includes 10GB
- Static IP address add-on
- Does not reveal number of servers
- No Smart DNS
- Only three-day, money-back guarantee
Forbes Advisor Ratings
|COMPANY
|Company – Logo
|FORBES ADVISOR RATING
|Forbes Advisor Rating
|NUMBER OF SERVERS
|SIMULTANEOUS CONNECTIONS
|DEDICATED IP
|Learn More CTA text
|Learn more CTA below text
|LEARN MORE
|ProtonVPN
|4.5
|3,035
|Up to 10
|Only for business accounts
|Learn More
|On ProtonVPNs Website
|Surfshark
|3.6
|3,200
|Unlimited
|Yes
|Learn More
|On Surfshark’s Website
|hide.me
|3.4
|2,100
|10
|No
|View More
|VPN Unlimited
|3.3
|3,000-plus
|5
|Yes
|View More
|TorGuard VPN
|3.3
|3,000-plus
|8
|Yes
|View More
|Windscribe
|3.3
|Not published
|Unlimited
|No
|View More
How To Choose the Best Apple TV VPN
Exploring the world of VPNs for Apple TV can seem overwhelming due to the abundance of options available. To simplify your search focus on four critical aspects. Look for a VPN offering user-friendly interfaces, reasonable pricing, high-speed connections and straightforward setup procedures. If you find a VPN that meets these features, you will be streaming your favorite Apple TV shows in no time:
- Set-up capabilities: The VPN’s set-up capabilities might be the most important feature to look for. Because Apple TV does not support VPN software natively, you need to find a VPN that has a Smart DNS feature or has the capability to be installed onto a router.
- Ease of use: Ease of use is important when selecting a VPN because a user-friendly interface reduces the likelihood of disruptions or frustrations caused by complex configurations resulting in a smoother overall steaming experience. This is especially important for VPN users who are not tech-savvy.
- Speed: Speed is pivotal when selecting a VPN for Apple TV because a fast connection ensures uninterrupted streaming and high-quality playback. Lag or buffering can detract from the viewing experience.
- Price: You do not want to break the bank on a VPN just to stream your favorite shows. There are plenty of affordable yet efficient VPNs on the market.
Featured Partners
1
NordVPN
Lowest Monthly Price
INR 329.07 ($3.99) + 3 months free
Money Back Guarantee
30 days
No. of Servers
5,000+
2
Surfshark
Lowest Monthly Price
INR 197.29 + one month free
Money Back Guarantee
30 days
No. of Servers
3,200+
3
Private Internet Access
Lowest Monthly Price
INR 158.89
No. of Devices
Unlimited
No. of Servers
30,000+
Methodology
To determine which VPN is best for Apple TV, the team at Forbes Advisor tested 20 VPNs. We compared them on 25 factors, considering privacy and security features, speed, number of servers and server locations, cost, simultaneous connectivity, expert experience, customer reviews and customer support. Here’s how we broke down the determining factors when deciding the best VPN for Apple TV:
- Pricing and fees (15%): We examined if the VPN displayed pricing on its website, monthly prices and if the VPN offered a free version or free trial. In addition, we considered the lowest and highest price tiers. Pricing accounts for 15% of the VPN’s score.
- Mobile app (3%): We made note if the VPN had a mobile app giving 1.5% points for a mobile Android app and 1.5% points for a mobile iOS app.
- General features (19%): A large bulk of the score went toward features. Our team examined the inclusion of features, such as anonymous browsing, DNS protection measures, dedicated IP internet kill switch, split tunneling and multifactor authentications (MFAs). These general VPN features that provide users with the security and privacy they seek when using the internet formed 19% of the total score.
- Additional features (12.5%): In addition, our team considered advanced features. Those additional features include the number of continents with servers, a no-logs policy, browser extension and the number of simultaneous connections. These additional features accounted for 12.5% of the total score.
- Reviews and ratings (10%): We considered the VPN’s average rating on third-party review sites including Trustpilot, G2 and Capterra to get a sense of overall customer satisfaction. This accounted for 10% of the score.
- Service and support (5%): It is not uncommon for users of technology to need support to resolve issues or ask questions on how to navigate the VPN. We examined each VPN provider’s level of support and speed at which they respond to customer queries. We gave points to VPNs that had a live chat feature, a knowledge base, phone support and 24/7 customer support. This accounted for 5% of the overall score.
- Speeds (25.5%): The highest score percentage went to the VPN’s speed because speed is so important when streaming content. We compared each VPN’s average download speed and upload speed. A VPN’s average speed accounted for 25% of its score.
- Expert score (10%): Our experts considered additional criteria to determine the best VPNs for Apple TV users. They include standout features, ease of use, popularity and value for money. The expert analysis formed the final 10% to the total score.
Forbes Advisor adheres to strict editorial integrity standards. To the best of our knowledge, all content is accurate as of the date posted, though offers contained herein may no longer be available. The opinions expressed are the author’s alone and have not been provided, approved, or otherwise endorsed by our partners.
{{ showReadFullArticleContent ? 'Hide the article': 'Read the full article'}}
Can I directly install a VPN app on Apple TV?
Apple TV does not natively support VPN apps. However, you can set up a VPN on your router or use features, such as Smart DNS to achieve the same benefits on your Apple TV. This indirect setup still ensures a protected and seamless streaming experience.
Will using a VPN slow down my Apple TV streaming speed?
While any VPN can introduce a slight decrease in speed due to encryption, top-tier VPN services minimize this effect. Choosing a high-quality VPN and a server close to your location can help maintain optimal streaming speeds. Furthermore, some VPNs are optimized for streaming, ensuring minimal buffering. Here is our list of the Best VPN Services of 2024 to help you find a high-quality VPN.
What other devices can I use with my VPN subscription besides Apple TV?
Most VPN services allow for multiple simultaneous connections. This means you can use them on various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, computers and more, all under one subscription. Always check the specific VPN provider’s terms for the number of supported connections.
Are there benefits to using a dedicated IP for Apple TV streaming?
A dedicated IP offers a consistent digital identity that reduces the chances of being mistakenly flagged by streaming services. This ensures a more stable and uninterrupted streaming experience on Apple TV. Such IP addresses also offer faster connection times due to consistent recognition by platforms.
The Forbes Advisor editorial team is independent and objective. To help support our reporting work, and to continue our ability to provide this content for free to our readers, we receive payment from the companies that advertise on the Forbes Advisor site. This comes from two main sources.
First, we provide paid placements to advertisers to present their offers. The payments we receive for those placements affects how and where advertisers’ offers appear on the site. This site does not include all companies or products available within the market.
Second, we also include links to our advertisers’ offers in some of our articles. These “affiliate links” may generate income for our site when you click on them. The compensation we receive from advertisers does not influence the listings or commentary our editorial team provides in our articles or other impact any of the editorial content on Forbes Advisor.
While we work hard to provide accurate and up to date information that we think you will find relevant, Forbes Advisor does not and cannot guarantee that any information provided is complete and makes no representations or warranties in connection thereto, nor to the accuracy or applicability thereof.