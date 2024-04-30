Best Apple TV VPNs Of 2024 (2024)

Why We Picked It

Proton VPN is the VPN with it all. It uses the strongest VPN security protocols, such as WireGuard and OpenVPN and includes features, such as kill switch, quick connect, domain name server (DNS) and IPv6 leak protection, peer-to-peer (P2P) support, split tunneling, port forwarding and NetShield. It also has a VPN Accelerator that improves speeds by up to 400 percent, which should make streaming content from Apple TV seamless.

The cherry on top, however, is Proton VPN’s commitment to transparency. Not only does it have its no-logs policy rigorously audited by independent third-party professionals, but it also operates on open-source technology. This allows anyone to scrutinize the software codes to reaffirm user trust.

Learn more: Read our full Proton VPN review.

Who should use it:

Apple TV users who want a VPN with all the security and privacy bells and whistles.

