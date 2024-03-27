Best Authentic Pfeffernusse Cookie Recipe (2024)

As an Amazon Associate, I earn commissions from qualifying purchases (disclosure policy).

Baked with the perfect combination of cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and black pepper (or pfeffer), Pfeffernusse Cookies are my family’s favorite traditional German cookies.Bursting with warm, holiday spices, these German spice cookies are tender and warm and the best dunking cookie as they cool!

I love the spices of the holidays, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice and especially family traditions that taste delicious.And these deliciously spiced cookies are in our cookie jar every Christmas.

If you’re looking for another dessert recipe, check out Joy’s Classic Sugar Cookies that are crunchy and buttery, and my Eggnog Gooey Butter Cookies are a must with their chewy texture and delicious flavor. Christmas Simmering Spices are wonderful for a hostess gift. And these Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies are the best on any cookie exchange table!

Pfeffernusse Pronunciation

How do you say this crazy named cookie? The “P” is silent, sorta, a little “puff of P” at the beginning is more authentic. <feffer – noosa> is the more typical German pronunciation, I grew up calling them pfeffernuss (feffer – noos), no “a or e” on the end.

History behind Pfeffernüsse Cookies

This pfeffernüsse cookie recipe comes from my dad’s mom, born in the late 1800’s. Check out that typed (on an old-fashioned typewriter) recipe; I think my mom typed this, but even still, it’s probably at least 50 years old. (see image below).

They’re traditionally made in Germany for Christmas and other special holidays. The aroma of a fresh batch always reminds me of my dad and grandmother. Grandma’s recipe makes a lot, I typically cut the recipe in half, after-all she had 6 boys, I have 2! You can read more about her in my post for the best pasta salad.

I made these cookies alongside my mom since I can remember, I don’t remember Christmas without these traditional German cookies. My dad loved them when they sat in an airtight container for 3-5 days before eating, they get hard, like a biscotti and are perfect for dipping in your tea or coffee. When the German spiced cookies age in a sealed airtight container, the flavors intensify, making them even more fantastic!

I prefer them softer, freshly baked. Warm and chewy, with warm spices dancing in your mouth! These are not peppery at all, just the best combination of spices in a Christmas cookie, a no butter cookie to be exact!

Are these Authentic Pfeffernusse Cookies?

About as authentic and traditional as I know. My grandparents were 100% German, tracing our heritage back to Prussian royalty, these pfeffernusse cookies were my grandmother’s family recipe, makes them authentic.

Some might argue that traditional pfeffernusse are coated in a powdered sugar glaze, while others like me insist that they should be coated in powdered sugar. So just like Italian sauces vary by region, so do these no butter cookies!

Primary Ingredients

The measurements and instructions are all in the free printable recipe at the end of the post.

Flour | I use organic unbleached white flour, but any flour will work. For a gluten-free option, use a GF flour blend.

Sugar | The sweetness of pure cane sugar is essential for this German spiced cookie.

Eggs | Eggs help bind your ingredients together in addition to giving the final product a great taste.

Baking Powder | This is a leavening agent to help your dough rise when baking.

Spices | The combination of cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, black pepper (pfeffer), allspice, and ginger give this pfeffernusse cookies recipe its memorable flavor.

Powdered Sugar | You only need enough to roll your cookies in, but they look so lovely when finished this way.

Instructions

Beat your eggs and sugar together in a mixing bowl. Add all the spices.

Whisk the baking powder and flour together and slowly mix into the batter until incorporated.

Knead the batter with a mixer for a couple of minutes, using the paddle attachment.









Arrange small scoops of dough onto a baking sheet. Typically about walnut sized or slightly smaller, you can use a small cookie scoop or a tablespoon. The dough will be dryer than a typical dough, but should hold together when pressed and formed into balls.

Bake for 15 minutes. Cool for a few minutes and coat with powdered sugar. (optional)









Variations

Instead of coating with powdered sugar, you can make a glaze with powdered sugar and milk or try my browned butter glaze or try my amazing basic vanilla buttercream glaze .

or try my amazing . Top these pfeffernusse cookies with a metallic luster dust for an extra special look, or mix a little into the powdered sugar to add pop and sparkle to your cookies.

Ground red pepper is another pretty topping if you want more spice and color, it’s a little sweeter than regular black peppercorns.

Have you ever tried baking with anise ? Anise is a ground herb that tastes a little like black licorice. It goes well with this recipe. If you prefer the licorice notes, you can add a bit of extract or ground anise to the spices.

? Anise is a ground herb that tastes a little like black licorice. It goes well with this recipe. If you prefer the licorice notes, you can add a bit of extract or ground anise to the spices. Honey can replace the sugar! Because honey is so sweet, you’ll only need 1-¾ cups, though I have never made them with honey, so let me know if you try this!

can replace the sugar! Because honey is so sweet, you’ll only need 1-¾ cups, though I have never made them with honey, so let me know if you try this! My grandmother’s recipe called for diced, candied orange or lemon peel — gag (sorry!). My mom never put that in, but if you like candied fruit, then dice and toss in 4 tablespoons of your favorite.

Gluten-Free Pfeffernuss Cookies

A gluten-free flour blend or almond flour will work wonders in this recipe if you can’t have gluten. While I have not made these gluten-free I think that they would turn out fabulous!

TFC Pro Tips

Pro Tip 1 | Don’t skimp on your spices in this recipe! This dessert is known for its combination of spices. So, be brave and put in the black pepper, it’s really a tiny amount!

Pro Tip 2 | To make the German spiced cookies the same size, use a scoop.

To make the German spiced cookies the same size, use a scoop. Pro Tip 3 | If you want to get ahead for the holidays, you can make this recipe in advance. Freeze the dough or the cookies after they’re baked.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does pfeffernusse mean? Pfeffernusse is directly translated to mean pepper nut, but anyone in Germany will know you’re referring to the spiced cookie. Are pfeffernusse cookies German gingerbread? Almost! Pfeffernuss are rounded and dusted or glazed with sugar, but the spices are similar. How do you store pfeffernusse cookies? Keep them in a sealed container. They are usually eaten a few days after making them to give the flavors time to deepen. If you don’t eat them after 1-2 days, they will be soft. After 4 days, they will be crunchy! Both ways are delicious! Are these no butter cookies? They are! A unique no butter cookie that is still soft, but has no dairy in them, the eggs provide lift and flavor. Can I make a smaller batch of pfeffernusse cookies? Yes, in fact, I typically make half a recipe, the measurements easily cut in half.

Recommended Equipment

Since these no butter cookies are like German gingerbread, they benefit from having a good stand mixer, helping blend and knead the cookie dough together.

Sturdy half sheet pans are a must, the USA brand is my favorite!

And don’t forget the parchment paper making it easier for clean up.

