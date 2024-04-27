Best Baked Vanilla Cheesecake Recipe - The Recipe Rebel (2024)

The Recipe Rebel / Desserts
written by Ashley Fehr
4.63 from 91 votes
Prep Time 20 minutes mins
Total Time 2 hours hrs 35 minutes mins
Servings 16
Last updated on January 26, 2024
This post may contain affiliate links.
This really is the Best Vanilla Cheesecake Recipe! It’s light, creamy, luscious, and perfect topped with fresh berries.
You know, I actually can’t remember the last time I made a baked cheesecake. I make No-Bake Cheesecake, and Mini Baked Cheesecakes, but a whole baked cheesecake?! Seems like a lot of work, right?
But when I saw The Ultimate Cheesecake in the April edition of Canadian Living, I was intrigued. The recipe promised a perfect, crackless baked cheesecake with no water bath.
What?!
And so The Best Vanilla Cheesecake was born! It’s light, creamy, perfect…and it doesn’t require a water bath. Win!
The secret is loads of sour cream or yogurt and a low oven temperature. It is seriously luscious and perfect with all kinds of toppings!
Ingredients Needed:
- Crust: we’re making a simple homemade crust with graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, and sugar.
- Cream Cheese: use full fat blocks of cream cheese for the best texture.
- Granulated Sugar: all cheesecakes need a sweetener.
- Eggs: helps hold the cheesecake together.
- Lemon Juice: no, this is not a lemon cheesecake. You can’t taste it, but the lemon juice is necessary.
- Vanilla Extract: gives the Vanilla Cheesecake its flavor.
- Salt: cuts the sweetness and brings out the flavor.
- Sour Cream or Greek Yogurt: using sour cream will give a little more tang than yogurt will, but I love how it complements a dollop of sweetened whipped cream and some fresh summer berries. Choose whichever you prefer.
How to Make Baked Vanilla Cheesecake
This Vanilla Cheesecake takes a quick 20 minutes to prep! See the detailed recipe down in the recipe card.
- Make the crust: In a bowl, mix graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, and sugar. Press into the bottom and up the sides of a greased springform pan, then bake at 325ºF until firm. Remove from the oven, then drop the temperature of the oven to 275ºF.
- Prepare the filling: In a bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth, then add sugar, eggs, lemon juice, vanilla, and salt. Beat on low until smooth, then add the sour cream.
- Assemble and bake: Pour the filling into the crust, smooth the top, then bake until the outer 2 inches are set. It will still be jiggly at this point! Do not worry.
- Cool slowly: Turn the oven off and let the cheesecake sit for 1 hour, then remove from the oven and let it sit for 15 minutes on the counter. Carefully run a knife around the edge to loosen the cheesecake, cool to room temperature, then chill further in the fridge for at least 8 hours.
Baked Vanilla Cheesecake FAQs
What is the difference between a baked and unbaked cheesecake?
Other than the fact that one is baked and the other isn’t, the main difference between the two is that a baked cheesecake contains eggs while a no-bake cheesecake does not. Because of this, a no-bake cheesecake tends to have a softer texture and very little structure. A baked cheesecake is still creamy and moist, but holds up a little better thanks to the eggs.
What temperature should cheesecake be baked at?
I bake my Vanilla Cheesecake at 275ºF for roughly 2 hours or until the outer 2 inches are set but the center is still jiggly. Please do not be alarmed — it will only be fully set when it is thoroughly chilled.
Why are cheesecakes baked in a water bath?
The purpose of a water bath is to help regulate the temperature of the cheesecake as it bakes for that perfect smooth and creamy texture. However, since we’re baking this one at a low temperature, there isn’t really a need for the water bath. Fewer steps for the win!
How to store:
Finished cheesecake will last in an airtight container in the fridge for 3-4 days. It can also be wrapped tightly and stored in the freezer for up to 1 month. When you’re ready to serve, simply thaw it in the fridge and it’s ready to go!
Tips and Notes
- Pre-bake the crust. Pre-baking firms the crust up so it doesn’t get soggy once you add the filling.
- Don’t over-mix the filling. Over-beating the eggs will incorporate too much air and can result in cracks on the top of your cheesecake.
- Use a springform pan. A springform pan is the key to removing the cheesecake without damaging it.
- Make sure your pan is 9″ across. This recipe is designed for a 9″ pan. A different size will alter the baking time.
- If you use a smaller pan, you can adjust the time and bake the leftover crust and filling in muffin cups for about 20 minutes to make mini cheesecakes.
- Cool slowly! You’ll cool the cheesecake for 1 hour in the oven, set it out on the counter until it’s room temperature, then chill it in the fridge for at least 8 hours. Be patient. This time is essential to the perfect texture and no cracks!
- Cheesecake texture. We love a soft, creamy cheesecake, so that’s exactly what this one is. If you prefer a drier, firmer cheesecake, this may not be the one for you!
Serving Suggestions
This Vanilla Cheesecake is absolutely delicious on its own, but you can also decorate it with a number of different toppings!
- Drizzles. Top it off with a drizzle of melted chocolate, fudge sauce, or caramel sauce.
- Fresh fruit. Raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, you name it! If your berries aren’t quite sweet enough, slice them and toss them in a bowl with a teaspoon of sugar. Let that marinate for 20 minutes until they start to release some of their juices, then add them on top of the cheesecake.
- Jam. Add a dollop of your favorite raspberry jam, strawberry jam, Strawberry Sauce, or lemon curd.
- Crunchies. Sprinkle on crushed candy bars, chopped nuts, crushed pretzels, or anything your heart desires.
Ingredients
Crust!
- 2 ½ cups graham cracker crumbs
- ⅓ cup butter melted
- 1 tablespoon sugar
Filling
- 24 oz full fat cream cheese (3 8 oz or 250 gram packages)
- 1 ½ cups granulated sugar
- 4 large eggs
- 4 teaspoons lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- a pinch of salt
- 2 cups sour cream or Greek yogurt
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F and lightly grease a 9″ Springform pan.
In a medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, melted butter and sugar. Press into the prepared pan and up the sides about 1 inch up the sides. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until firm no longer moist. When done, reduce the oven heat to 275 degrees F.
Meanwhile, prepare your filling. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add sugar, eggs, lemon juice, vanilla and salt and beat on low speed until smooth. **DO NOT overmix. Overbeating the eggs will result in too much air which will result in cracks.
Add sour cream and beat on low until combined.
Pour into crust and smooth the top. Bake at 275 degrees F for about 2 hours or until the outer 2 inches are set but the center is still jiggly.
Turn off the oven and let sit in the warm oven for 1 hour. Remove from the oven and let sit for 15 minutes before carefully running a knife around the edge of the pan to loosen the cheesecake.
Let cool to room temperature before chilling in the fridge completely (chill at least 8 hours before serving), then remove from the pan and serve.
Baked cheesecakes store perfectly in the fridge for a few days, and the freeze wonderfully as well!
Notes
*This recipe has updated since the original version, reducing the sour cream to 2 cups from 3 cups. It is still rich and creamy, but this should help with any problems readers may have had with it being too soft. We like a soft cream cheesecake. If you like a dry, firm cheesecake, this is not the recipe for you.
*There should never be a problem with having too much batter. Please measure your Springform pan and ensure it is at least 9″ across. If you are using a smaller pan, you can bake the leftover crust and filling in muffin cups for about 20 minutes.
Nutrition Information
Calories: 327cal | Carbohydrates: 36g | Protein: 7g | Fat: 17g | Saturated Fat: 9g | Cholesterol: 89mg | Sodium: 366mg | Potassium: 234mg | Sugar: 25g | Vitamin A: 555IU | Vitamin C: 0.9mg | Calcium: 141mg | Iron: 0.8mg
Reader Interactions
Comments
Sarah says
I made this before using the original recipe. It blew everyone’s minds. Truly so good.
I made it this time using only 2 cups of sour cream and using ‘RealLemon’ brand lemon juice instead of fresh squeezed. I found it wayyyy too sweet using less sour cream and learned you should NOT use anything other than fresh squeezed lemon juice.
Perhaps if you want to use just 2 cups of sour cream then cut the sugar down to one cup?
I will definitely make this again but using the original recipe which was incredible.
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Thanks for the feedback, Sarah!
Reply
Katie says
I’ve been using this 9” recipe for so long I can’t thank you enough!
How long to bake a 7”??
😃😃😃😃😃
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Hi Katie, I would probably just keep a close eye on them in the oven and watch for signs of doneness, instead of watching the clock as it can vary so much and I haven’t tested a smaller batch.
Reply
Jessica Ruth says
What should I do differently if I use a premade graham cracker crust? Is it not possible?
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Hi Jessica, I haven’t tried it myself but I don’t see why not. You won’t have to pre-bake it. Let me know how it goes if you decide to experiment!
Reply
Ruby says
Hi, I made this cheesecake once and it turned out perfect. I made it 2 times today and the first time I made the mistake of putting in a 4th cream cheese by mistake and it raised up and over and burned. I went and bought more cream cheese and sour cream. Made it a second time. Followed the recipe exactly and same thing is happening. Wondering if it’s my oven. Any other ideas. It’s for Thanksgiving. Can’t figure it out and I’m ready to cry. Difference in cream cheese maybe. Absolutely at a loss to figure it out
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Great to hear Ruby! Thank you!
Reply
StarDust says
It has worked beautifully for me with no change to the original 3c. sour cream.
Best cheesecake I’ve ever had.
Making it for Thanksgiving this year.
Thanks for sharing this awesome recipe!
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Great to hear! Thank you!
Reply
Janice Bernal says
Delicious!! I topped it with strawberry pie filling!
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Great idea! Thanks Janice!
Reply
Danie McGrane says
Love it
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Thanks Danie!
Reply
« Older Comments