Best Bluetooth speakers 2024: Top models for great sound (2024)

Best Bluetooth Speakers: Quick Menu 1. The list in brief

2. Best overall

3. Best Sonos speaker

4. Best spatial audio speaker

5. Best HomePod Speaker

6. Best home portable

7. Best for festivals

8. Best budget

9. Best under $100

10. Best for bass

11. Best light-up speaker

12. Best for day sacks

13. Best waterproof speaker

14. Best for parties

15. Best for travel

16. How to choose

17. How we test

The best Bluetooth speakers market is bursting with options. From the best smart speakers that also include Bluetooth connectivity to portable speakers that you can carry around in a day sack, narrowing down the list of speakers for every kind of activity is a huge undertaking.

As Tom's Guide audio editor with more than 30 years of listening and testing all kinds of audio products — from budget speakers to Hi-Fi systems that cost as much as a luxury car — I've listened to hundreds of speakers and I know what makes the grade when it comes to balancing great sound, durability and features. Whether you’re on a budget or looking to splurge on something a bit more powerful with Wi-Fi smarts, you can rest assured that each of the options listed below has a thumbs up from me and our team of audio experts.

While all the models here offer superb value for money, it's important to remember that certain features will increase the cost. Built-in digital assistance (e.g., Alexa, Google Assistant) or AirPlay and multiroom support, for example, will add to the price so it's worth considering how you're likely to use a Bluetooth speaker before making any buying decision.

Below, I've selected the top models for all kinds of activities. Read on to find out which models rank among the best Bluetooth speakers I've tested.

The best Bluetooth speakers available now

Why you can trust Tom's Guide Our writers and editors spend hours analyzing and reviewing products, services, and apps to help find what's best for you. Find out more about how we test, analyze, and rate.

The quick list

Best multi-room speaker 1. Denon Home 150 Best multiroom speaker overall The Denon Home 150 has all the right Wi-Fi smarts for listening to music, and has bigger bass than most when used as part of a surround sound home theater setup. Read more below Best Sonos speaker 2. Sonos Era 100 Best Sonos speaker The Sonos Era 100 offers bigger, clearer sound and improved Bluetooth connectivity, and it lets you play from all the top streaming services as well as a turntable. Read more below Best for spatial audio 3. Sonos Era 300 Best speaker for spatial audio The Sonos Era 300 smart speaker delivers amazing spatial audio in a compact package and lets you stream from numerous audio sources — including your turntable. Read more below Best HomePod 4. Apple HomePod 2 Best for Apple's ecosystem The Apple HomePod 2 delivers amazing sound quality, and works incredibly well within Apple’s ecosystem — such as the Apple TV 4K, iPhone and iPad. Read more below Best portable 5. Sonos Move 2 Best Bluetooth portable with Wi-Fi smarts The Move 2 lets you go anywhere, with a 24-hour battery packed into a portable (albeit fairly hefty) design. Auto Trueplay tunes the speaker's audio output for wherever you're listening, inside or out. Read more below Best for festivals 6. Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 Best for festivals The UE Megaboom 3 excellent sound, can handle the elements, plays for a long time on a charge and can pair with other UE speakers for stereo sound. Read more below

Load the next products... Best budget 7. Anker Soundcore 3 Best budget Anker's Soundcore 3 is big on sound and battery life, but lightweight enough to be easily portable, and at just $50, is something of a bargain. Read more below Best under $100 8. Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Best waterproof speaker under $100 One of the most well-rounded Bluetooth speakers under $100, and its IP67-rating means it ranks as one of thebest waterproof speakerstoo. Read more below Best for bass 9. JBL Flip 6 Best for bass The JBL Boombox 3 looks like a giantJBL Charge 5with a handle on top. It stands out for its size and sound quality and with 24 hours of battery life has all the right credentials to keep the party going. Read more below

Best Bluetooth speakers rated and ranked

Best home speaker overall with Bluetooth

1. Denon Home 150 Best-sounding small speaker with multiroom smarts Specifications Size and weight : 4.72 x 7.36 x 4.72 inches; 3.74 pounds Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Battery life (rated): N/A Durability: Not specified Voice control: Alexa Reasons to buy + Great sound + Bass performance belies speaker size + Responsive touch controls and proximity sensor + Easy Wi-Fi integration and set up + Bluetooth support Reasons to avoid - No battery - No room tuning

As one of the most versatile wireless speakers around, the Denon Home 150 is much more than a Bluetooth speaker and comes with plenty of Wi-Fi smarts and Alexa voice control, too. It needs to be connected to a power outlet but can form part of a multi-room music or home theater system paired with other HEOS platform speakers. It has integrated app support for all the best music streaming services.

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or old-school wires; whatever kind of connectivity you go for, it has a big sound that's great with all kinds of music. Throw in the Home 150's versatility as a set of surround sound speakers in a home theater setup, flexible wireless and wired connectivity options, hi-res audio file support, and this is one of the best entry-level speakers we've heard.

Read our full Denon Home 150 review

Best Sonos entry-level speaker with Bluetooth

2. Sonos Era 100 Best entry-level Sonos speaker with stereo sound Specifications Size and weight : 7.2 x 4.7 x 5.1 inches; 4.4 pounds Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Battery life (rated): N/A Durability: Not specified Voice control: Alexa, Sonos Voice Assistant Reasons to buy + Dual tweeters for stereo sound + Larger woofer pumps out more bass than Sonos One + Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth wireless support + USB-C line in for external audio sources + Alexa and Sonos Voice enabled Reasons to avoid - No Google Assistant support - More expensive than Sonos One - No battery

The Era 100 is the successor to the extremely popularSonos Onesmart speaker, and the revamped design adds Bluetooth to the roster of connectivity upgrades and stereo sound. As with all smart speakers by Sonos, the Era 100 enables listeners to stream music from dozens of streaming services via its robust system control app, along with the ability to connect to other Sonos speakers and products on your home network. Along with built-in support for Alexa and Sonos voice assistants, the Era 100 can also connect to external sources such as one of thebest turntables.

During testing, we found that bass depth was better than the Sonos One, and there’s plenty of coherent energy on display, even at lower volume levels. Midrange clarity had just the right balance, and radio voices and vocal clarity were always convincing and expertly conveyed with whatever song or radio show we streamed. The stereo soundstage is perhaps a bit narrow even with the Era 100’s twin tweeter arrangement, but nevertheless it's a strong performance and a great Bluetooth addition to Sonos’ ecosystem.

Read our full Sonos Era 100 review

Best spatial audio speaker overall with Bluetooth

3. Sonos Era 300 Best-sounding speaker for spatial audio content Specifications Size and weight : 6.3 x 10.2 x 7.3 inches; 9.9 pounds Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Battery life (rated): N/A Durability: Not specified Voice control: Alexa, Sonos Voice Assistant Reasons to buy + Amazing spatial audio + Lots of connectivity options + A plethora of streaming audio sources Reasons to avoid - Unusual design may not appeal to all

With Bluetooth support now added to Sonos' Era speaker series, this smart speaker really does bring you the best of both worlds. If you are looking for a single speaker to wrap you in sound, the Sonos Era 300 is worth the investment. This smart speaker features support for Dolby Atmos spatial audio, meaning that compatible music tracks will feel like they're enveloping you from all sides. It sounds amazing, and all from a speaker that's slightly smaller than a shoebox. And, because it's Sonos, you can stream Dolby Atmos tracks from both Apple Music and Amazon Music Unlimited (sorry, no Spotify yet).

We also like that the Era 300 is both retro- and future-proof: A USB-C port in the back lets you hook it up to your turntable, and both Wi-Fi 6 support means it'll work with the next generation of wireless routers, too. Our biggest quibble with the Era 300 is that you need to connect it to a Sonos soundbar if you want to use its spatial audio capabilities when watching movies.

Read our full Sonos Era 300 review

Best HomePod speaker with Bluetooth support

4. Apple HomePod (2nd Generation) Apple's best smart speaker with Bluetooth and spatial audio Specifications Size and weight: 6.6 inches (height), 5.6 inches (diameter); 5.2 pounds Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Battery life (rated): N/A Durability: Not specified Voice control: Siri Reasons to buy + Great sound quality + Integrates well with other Apple products + Smart home features Reasons to avoid - Locked to Apple's ecosystem - More expensive than other smart speaker rivals

While it largely locks you into Apple's ecosystem, the HomePod 2 delivers some of the best sound we've heard from a smart speaker. Thanks to a beefier woofer and redesigned tweeters, it pumps out some impressive audio no matter what audio connectivity you're using. And, it's also compatible with Dolby Atmos, so you can play spatial audio tracks — from Apple Music only, of course.

Its gorgeous circular touchscreen is larger than the original, and while its smart features mean you can automate smart home scenes using HomeKit, its Bluetooth connectivity means that its not looked out to playback devices that aren't already part of your home network, so anyone can connect to it and play music or podcasts etc. You can also link a HomePod 2 (or two) to anApple TV 4Kfor audio output, which really makes watching movies that more exciting. This is one smart speaker that sounds as good as it looks.

Read our full Apple HomePod review

Best portable speaker with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

5. Sonos Move 2 Best portable home speaker with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Specifications Size and weight: 9.4 x 6.3 x 5 inches; 6.6 pounds Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Battery life (rated): 24 hours Durability: IP56 Voice control: Alexa, Google Assistant, Sonos Assistant Reasons to buy + Powerful, balanced sound profile + Can pair with another Move 2 for true stereo over Wi-Fi + 24 hours of battery life Reasons to avoid - Too heavy to carry far

The Sonos Move 2 might not be as portable as the Roam (below), but it ranks as one of thebest smart speakersand is one of thebest Bluetooth speakerson the market. The Move takes the well-tuned sound and rich feature set found in the Sonos One and lets you take it on the go, with a 24-hour battery packed into a portable (albeit fairly hefty) design.

In our review, we found the Move delivers a crisp sound with satisfying bass and clear vocals. The speaker works with all major streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music, it sports Apple AirPlay 2 support and can seamlessly switch from Bluetooth to Wi-Fi on the fly. Alexa and Google Assistant support allow you to do anything from check the weather to control your smart home, while the Sonos Voice Assistant offers hands-free playback even when you're on Bluetooth.

But the best part? The Move's Auto Trueplay tunes the speaker's audio output for wherever you're listening, whether you're having a rooftop party or rocking out in your bedroom.

Read our full Sonos Move 2 review

Best portable Bluetooth speaker overall that's just right for festivals

6. Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 The best portable Bluetooth speaker overall Specifications Size and weight: 8.9 x 3.4 x 3.4 inches, 2 pounds Wireless connectivity: Bluetooth Battery life (rated): 20 hours Durability: IP67 Voice controls: No Reasons to buy + Big bass and full vocals + Good battery life + Can pair with older Megaboom and Boom models for stereo sound Reasons to avoid - Big and heavy for a portable - No speakerphone

Thanks to its excellent sound quality, long battery life and travel-ready ruggedness, the UE Megaboom 3 is the best Bluetooth speaker you can buy right now. This big, bold portable speaker pumps out rich 360-degree sound complete with detailed highs and satisfying low-end, and maxes out at 100 decibels of noise. It's one of ourbest outdoor speakersthanks to an IP67-rated design, which means it can survive drops, shower splashes, and can even be submerged for short periods without skipping a beat.

The Megaboom 3 is on the bigger side compared to other portable speakers, and unlike many of its competitors, it doesn't have Alexa or Google Assistant support, or any other smart features. But if that’s not a deal breaker, the Megaboom 3's sound quality and ruggedness can't be beat for the price. You can also pair it with older Megaboom and Boom models for a stereo sound experience.

Read our full UE Megaboom 3 review

Best budget Bluetooth speaker

7. Anker Soundcore 3 Best value small battery-powered Bluetooth speaker See Also The 6 Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers - Winter 2024: Reviews Specifications Size and weight: 6.75 x 2.25 x 2.25-inch; 13 ounces Wireless connectivity: Bluetooth Battery life (rated): 24 hours Durability: IPX67 Voice controls: No Reasons to buy + Big sound from small design + Good battery life + Useful Soundcore app and EQ modes Reasons to avoid - Sound hardens up at higher volumes - Rubberized case marks easily

The Anker Soundcore 3 is an amazing little Bluetooth speaker and makes the top of our list as one of thebest cheap Bluetooth speakersaround. For just over $50, this tiny powerhouse delivers loud, well-balanced sound within an IPX7-rated design that can survive water and dust, while the robust rubberised outer case takes care of protection from everyday knocks. The speaker lasts up to a whopping 24 hours, thanks to Anker's best-in-class battery technology, and the Soundcore 3's dual tweeter drivers and central mid/bass woofer allied to a passive bass driver and Anker's BassUp technology, ensure you'll get powerful sound in any setting.

The Soundcore's compact design makes it perfect for tossing into your bag for a quick road trip, and SharePlay allows multiple Soundcore speakers to be synced for an even bigger sound. It's also available in blue, red and silver colors for a little extra ($56) cost in addition to the standard slick black we tested.

Read our full Anker Soundcore 3 review

Best waterproof speaker under $100

8. Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 An impressive portable Bluetooth speaker for under $100 Specifications Size and weight: 4.1 x 3.8 inches, 14.8 ounces Wireless connectivity: Bluetooth Battery life (rated): 14 hours Durability: IP67 rated Voice controls: No Reasons to buy + Impressive bass for its size + Waterproof design + Can pair two together + 14 hours battery life Reasons to avoid - No USB-C connector

The UE Wonderboom 3 is one of the most well-rounded Bluetooth speakers under $100, and its IP67-rating means it ranks as one of the best waterproof speakers too. Balanced sound and a portable design make it a great companion, while the Outdoor Boost feature does its job. And for most people 14 hours of battery life is plenty.

If you think you need beefier sound or a longer battery life, the Megaboom 3 might be worth the investment. It also can be paired with additional UE speakers for stereo sound. Charging the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 is our only real disappointment. Going from dead, the speaker took over two hours to reach the chime that indicates a full charge. This is probably due to Micro-USB charging, which is rather outdated, and we wish it had USB-C charging like most of my other devices. Otherwise, the UE Wonderboom 3 is one of the best options for the price.

Read the full UE Wonderboom 3 review

Best portable Bluetooth speaker for bass

9. JBL Boombox 3 Big sound and long battery life in a chunky portable Specifications Size and weight: 19.0 x 10.1 x 7.9 inches; 14.7 pounds Wireless connectivity: Bluetooth Battery life (rated): 24 hours Durability: IP67 Voice controls: No Reasons to buy + Large-scale sound + Booming bass + Rugged design and long battery life Reasons to avoid - Heavy for a portable - Treble can sound harsh

The JBL Boombox 3 is one of the larger portable Bluetooth speakers around. Its deep bass and vocal clarity fills large open spaces with a big sound that's perfect for larger outdoor parties, and the IP67-rated beast makes it perfect for outdoors events and pool parties.

As the name suggests, this isn’t the first Boombox in the series, and JBL has built on its predecessors with a new three-way speaker system made up of two tweeters, two mid-range drivers and a racetrack-shaped subwoofer.

Its size and shape feels like a bit of a throw-back to those nineties boombox days. But unlike the bulky models of the era, the JBL measures 19.0 x 10.1 x 7.9-inches and weighs an entirely portable 14.7 pounds. Battery life is entirely practical too, and runs to 24 hours for all-day sounds from a 6.5 hour charge. It comes in two color options: black or a more conspicuous squad colors design. Among big portable Bluetooth speakers that are rugged enough to withstand the elements, the JBL Boombox 3 stands out for its sound quality.

Read our full JBL Boombox 3 review

Best light-up Bluetooth speaker

10. Tribit StormBox Blast Big boombox-style bass and bling at a great price Specifications Size and weight: 14.4 x 4.1 x 3.1 inches; 11.6 pounds Wireless connectivity: Bluetooth Battery life (rated): 30 hours Durability: IPX7 Voice control: No Reasons to buy + Expansive sound + Booming bass + Battery lasts all day Reasons to avoid - Treble can sound harsh at high volumes

While it costs about $200, the StormBox Blast is not nearly as expensive as some of ourbest Bluetooth speakerslike the powerfulUE Hyperboomor theJBL Boombox 3, but it sounds nearly as good, making it something of a bargain compared to other extra-large portable Bluetooth speakers.

If you’re looking for a big speaker that can withstand the elements, the Tribit StormBox Blast has a lot going for it. It fills whatever space you are in with bassy sound and vocals sound clear. You can boost the bass further with the XBass button on the speaker, and you can link two StormBox Blasts together for an even bigger sound. It can play all day without needing a recharge, and it’s waterproof so you don’t have to worry about it falling into the pool or getting rained on for a while. And it puts on a light show if you want some visuals to go with your audio.

Read our full Tribit StormBox Blast review

Best compact portable speaker for day sacks

11. Sonos Roam Sonos' best go anywhere pocket speaker Specifications Size and weight: 6.6 x 2.4 x 2.4 inches, 15 ounces Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Battery life (rated): 10 hours Durability: IP67 rated Voice controls: Yes (Alexa and Google Assistant) Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Extensive connectivity + Auto TruePlay sound tuning Reasons to avoid - No Bluetooth multipoint - Middling battery life

Building on the success of theSonos Movewhich ranks as one of ourbest smart speakers, the Sonos Roam is a connected smart speaker at home and powerful Bluetooth beast on the road. It’s much more portable and more affordable than the Move, though, and its auto Trueplay feature adjusts the sound to suit your surroundings wherever you’re listening.

It is available in five color options including sunset (orange) as pictured, and although we wish the battery lasted more than 10 hours, it juices up quickly via USB-C or wireless charging. When you return back from your latest excursion, the Sonos Roam should rejoin your larger Sonos system on its own. It also gives you the option to hand off your current soundtrack to the nearest Sonos speaker. Or you could stick to Roam, bringing your voice assistant and streaming services room-to-room, or as far as your Wi-Fi can reach.

Read our full Sonos Roam review

Best waterproof speaker

12. JBL Charge 5 The best Bluetooth speaker with full waterproofing Specifications Size and weight: 8.7 x 3.8 x 3.7 inches, 1.8 pounds Wireless connectivity: Bluetooth Battery life (rated): 20 hours Durability: IP67 Voice controls: No Reasons to buy + Decent sound, particularly with vocals + Impressive bass performance + Good battery life with useful top-up facility for other devices Reasons to avoid - Basic control app

The JBL Charge 5 makes only a few changes to the Charge 4's formula, but thanks to the new model's improved sound output and even greater ruggedness, it's a deserving member of the best dorm room speakers club. Its IP67 rating, signaling high dust resistance and full waterproofing, is about as good as you'll get on a portable Bluetooth speakers and along with the UE Megaboom 3 is one of ourbest outdoor speakers.

JBL's app isn't as advanced as the UE Megaboom 3, but the Charge 5 can show off a few tricks of its own. Chief among them being able to act as a power bank for phones and tablets. Running out of juice when you're streaming music in the yard or at a park? Just plug it into the Charge 5 and the speaker will give you a top-up.

Read our full JBL Charge 5 review

Best Bluetooth speaker for parties

13. Ultimate Ears Hyperboom The best Bluetooth speaker for parties Specifications Size and weight: 14.3 x 7.5 x 7.5 inches, 13 pounds Wireless connectivity: Bluetooth Battery life (rated): 24 hours Durability: IPX4 Voice controls: No Reasons to buy + Powerful sound + Goes loud + Good battery life Reasons to avoid - Most expensive model on test - Bulky size and heavy to carry

Looking to go big? The UE Hyperboom is the best Bluetooth speaker for large gatherings, thanks to its massive size and big, booming audio output. This 14-inch tall speaker offers a big and balanced sound that's especially ideal for barbecues and outdoor parties.

The Hyperboom is as rugged as it is big, with IPX4 water resistance for surviving splashes. And you'll get 24 hours of battery life for keeping the outdoor tunes going all day and night long. Pair that with seamless Bluetooth connectivity and plenty of volume, and you have the ultimate speaker for filling a large outdoor space with great sound.

Read our full UE Hyperboom review

Best portable speaker for travel

14. Tribit StormBox Micro Best Bluetooth speaker for travel Specifications Size and Weight: 3.9 x 3.9 x 1.4-inch, 8 ounces Wireless connectivity: Bluetooth Battery life (rated): 8 hours Durability: IP67 Voice controls: No Reasons to buy + Small and lightweight + Decent bass for a small speaker + Water resistant Reasons to avoid - No app - Limited battery life

If you're looking for a Bluetooth speaker that offers practical portability at a great price, theStormBox Micro is currently discounted to $49 at Amazon. Although it has been around for a while it's a very worthwhile on-the-go option and has plenty of great features, including IP67-rated to protect it from water (to a depth of 1 meter for up to 30 mins) and against dust and dirt.

Unlike a lot of very small speakers, it also sounds great, producing clear vocals and some surprisingly strong bass. For something tiny enough to clip onto a satchel or bike handlebars, that’s very good indeed. The only drawbacks are the lack of an app (although you can pair with two devices at once) and a relatively low battery life, which sees the StormBox Micro run dry after 8 hours.

Read our full Tribot StormBox Micro review

How to choose the best speaker for you

4 things to consider when choosing a Bluetooth speaker

1. Mains or battery power: There are a couple things you’ll want to consider when shopping for a Bluetooth speaker, the first of which is whether you want it to be rechargeable or mains powered. While a number of wired speakers provide excellent Bluetooth listening, you can’t take them far from a power socket. Stick to a speaker with a rechargeable battery for on-the-go audio.

2. Voice control: With that, you’ll need to decide if a Bluetooth speaker with a voice assistant is the best for you. If you plan to use your speaker in your backyard, it could be useful to have Google Assistant’s or Alexa’s powers at your disposal. That way you can change the music using your voice, rather than controlling the audio through your phone. These smart features will not work beyond your home’s Wi-Fi, so opt for a non-smart Bluetooth speaker for the beach or other outdoorsy locales.

3. Power output: Sound quality should always be a priority when considering one of the best Bluetooth speakers, but it's important you know what to look out for. Maker's specifications may highlight the frequency range, which indicates the range of sounds a speaker is able to produce, but these figures are often presented in an inconsistent manner between brands that mean comparisons between one maker's claims and another should be taken with a pinch of salt — this is particularly true with rated power output claims.

That's why we assess performance in real-world situations, taking into consideration how a product is likely to be used and listening to it in different environments to fully evaluate its sound output.Bass quality is important to many, and although small speaker cabinets can defy belief and achieve a bigger sound than their size might suggest, generally speaking, the larger the speaker drivers, the more powerful a speaker is likely to sound. And those with passive bass radiators or bass ports are likely to sound even bigger still.

4. Pricing considerations: Obviously, price is a big consideration when looking for the best Bluetooth speakers. Although there are always exceptions, big-name brands will always command a bit extra, but generally speaking, the less you spend on a Bluetooth speaker the greater the chance that sound and features will be compromised. Going for a budget option isn't always the best choice, as any money you save on your purchase won't do you much good if you're constantly needing to recharge your audio gear, or the sound quality is poor.

As the saying goes: timing is everything; and right now many of our favorite models can be found discounted at online retailers, meaning you can bag a bargain for even less. Bookmark ourtech dealspages to keep on top of the biggest bargains.

How we test the best Bluetpoth speakers

How we test the best Bluetooth speakers

Every product on this list is considered the best Bluetooth speaker for one or more standout features, however each must meet basic requirements during our testing to be considered. We spend several hours listening to music, making calls and toting around every speaker to make sure it sounds great across all music genres, provides solid call quality and withstands minor bumps or splashes.

To determine sound quality, we listen to many tracks across multiple music genres as possible, including hip-hop, rock, jazz, classical, and electronic, while evaluating volume, clarity and fullness. Movies, podcasts, and video games are also considered, when necessary.

If a speaker offers smart features, we enable the supported voice assistant to see how it fares against other top rated smart speakers. We’ll use it to control smart home devices, browse playlists and get answers to other common queries.

We also test battery life, exhausting each speaker’s battery after a full charge to see how long it can last under realistic conditions. A smart speaker connected to Wi-Fi should last at least 10 hours, while a standard Bluetooth speaker should last around 20. Most people want to know how much play time they can expect when their speaker comes along on a day trip.

Once testing is completed, we rate the best Bluetooth speakers based on our five-point system (1 = worst, 5 = best). Products that hit nearly every mark are awarded an Editor's Choice badge.

Find out how we test for more information on our reviewing procedures.

Contributions from: Michael Gowan, Kate Kozuch, Mike Prospero

