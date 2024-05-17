Best Bluetooth speakers 2024: tried and tested for every budget (2024)

Best Bluetooth speakers: quick menu 1. The list in brief

Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest, most versatile and budget-friendly ways to get music playing. These wire-free wonders come in so many shapes and sizes that their various use cases are near-endless, from sticking them in the corner of your office to popping one in a backpack and taking it with you to the park.

Ok, the sound is rarely audiophile-grade quality, but brands such as JBL have realised that people do care about sound quality alongside other user-friendly features, meaning the level of audio has improved over the last few years.

We’ve heard everything from large room-filling Bluetooth speakers to dinky travel options, and many have impressed by offering great value for money, lengthy battery life, waterproofing and even engaging, competent audio quality. Naturally, there are plenty of speakers that haven't made the grade, which is why our team of experienced reviewers have created this guide recommending only the best Bluetooth speakers that are worth considering for your budget.

Every single model has been tested by our team of expert reviewers both in the real world and in our dedicated test rooms to ensure they’re worth your time. You can find out more aboutour testing process or else keep scrolling to see our pick of the best Bluetooth speakers currently available.



IP ratings explained: how waterproof are your speakers?

Written by Written by Harry McKerrell I'm a staff writer who has listened to and reviewed dozens of products during my time at What Hi-Fi?. Hi-fi loudspeakers and fancy amps are all well and good, but I love a great Bluetooth speaker that can offer a fast, fuss-free and often fantastically affordable sonic solution to your everyday needs. I've had hands-on experience with every model on the list below, putting them through their paces to ensure you know exactly which speaker to go for. Good sound quality, durability, waterproofness, features and connectivity; we've assessed them all to put you fully in the picture before buying.

Best Bluetooth speaker overall

The JBL Charge 5 has become one of the most enduringly impressive Bluetooth speakers we've ever tested, wowing us not only with the quality of its sound but with the longevity it continues to display. After multiple What Hi-Fi? Award wins, JBL's bottle-shaped speaker is still the best in its class.

The IP67-rated Charge 5 is fully dustproof and waterproof and can be submerged in water up to a meter for around 30 minutes before doing itself any damage. Thanks to its 10W tweeter and racetrack-shaped driver, it's imperious and forthright sounding, trouncing the competition at this £200 / $200 / AU$300 price point. The arrival of the slightly more expensive Charge 5 Wi-Fi (£230 / $230 / AU$330) has made things a little more complex, but the invigorating, cohesive listen of the standard Charge 5 model remains very tough to beat.

That new Charge 5 Wi-Fi model does offer a slightly more refined sound alongside more flexible wi-fi-enabled capabilities such as AirPlay 2 and Alexa Multiroom, but the more affordable Charge 5 remains a superb portable speaker that offers enjoyable sound in a neat, durable package. With a Charge 6 surely on the horizon soon, expect prices to fall if and when the sixth-gen model is finally unveiled to the world.

Read our full JBL Charge 5 review

Top Tip Top Tip Andy Madden Which JBL speaker to choose has been made trickier by the emergence of the Charge 5 Wi-Fi, a wi-fi enabled speaker model that earned five stars during testing. The big bonus of the Wi-Fi model is that you can use features such as AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect, giving you the freedom to continue using your phone or source player without affecting your music. The Charge 5 Wi-Fi does also sound a little better, but bear in mind that we tested it at £230 / $230 / AU$330, a significant advance on the standard Charge 5's current £130ish ($160 / AU$250.

Best portable Bluetooth speaker

2. JBL Flip 6 Fun, compact and affordable, JBL continues its strong run with the classy Flip 6.l flip 6 Specifications Power: 30W Bluetooth : 5.1 Battery Life : 12 hours Features : Waterproof (IP67), PartyBoost Connections: USB-C for charging App: Yes Dimensions (hwd): 17.8 x 6.8 x 7.2cm Weight : 544g Finishes : 9 (pink, blue, green, teal, white, camo, red, grey, black) Reasons to buy + Clear, precise and enjoyable sound + Punchy bass for size + Useful equaliser feature Reasons to avoid - Can be critical of recording and source quality

Anyone who finds the considerable heftiness of the Charge 5 above to be a little too much for them should consider stepping down to the five-star JBL Flip 6. When we say "stepping down", incidentally, we mean that with regard mainly to price and size, as while it may be a slimmer model, the Flip 6 remains a consummate pro at delivering everything you'd expect from a JBL portable companion.

The Flip's durability is up there with the Charge 5's (IP67 water- and dust-proof), while the sound offers space, zeal and musicality in spades.Ok, it won't hit the breadth of sound that its bigger brother can, never mind those higher volumes, but that's what you sacrifice if you want a smaller form factor.

If you desire more from the midrange and less from the treble, you can tweak it thanks to a new EQ feature in the app, which adds significant value. For a nominal price hike over the launch price of the soon-to-be-redundant Flip 5, there’s certainly more detail here, too.

If you need more oomph and drive, the larger JBL Charge 5 is the speaker for you, but for a more compact and admirably musical performer, the Flip 6 is the way to go. All in all, another winner courtesy of JBL.

Read our full JBL Flip 6 review

Best budget Bluetooth speaker

3. Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 Small and mighty, the Stormbox Micro 2 is possibly the most wallet-friendly Bluetooth speaker we’ve tested. Specifications Power: 10W Bluetooth : 5.3 Battery Life : 12 hours Features : Waterproof (IP67) Connections : USB-C for charging App: Yes Dimensions (hwd): 9.98 x 9.98 x 4.29cm Weight : 315g Finishes : 1 (black) Reasons to buy + Enjoyable sound for the size + Goes louder than you'd expect + Plenty of extra features Reasons to avoid - Can sound unwieldy at higher volumes - Only one colour choice

If all you need from your ideal Bluetooth speaker is portability alongside affordability, you'd struggle to improve on the small, satchel-friendly Tribit Stormbox Micro 2. A great and inexpensive alternative to the Flip 6 above, the Micro 2 fits flat in your hand in contrast to the cylindrical form of the Flip.

Sporting a utilitarian but not unattractive woven finish design, the Micro 2 pumps out genuinely enjoyable audio and a rather impressive battery life of around 12 hours during testing. Better yet, its IP67 rating allowed one of our team to test it in the shower without causing any lasting damage. Again, the Stormbox Micro 2's compact size and robust construction make it well-suited for venturing far beyond the confines of a bathroom or kitchen.

The audio is certainly a big plus point, too, going bigger, punchier and louder than you’d expect from such a diminutive unit, doing justice to most tracks in terms of tempo, rhythm and dynamics. The Stormbox's Midrange is particularly pleasing, and we'd even go so far as to say that it's as good as anything else we’ve seen at this price.

Fine, the Stormbox Micro 2 can suffer from distortion at louder volumes, but it's still one of your best-value options if you’re really on a tight budget.

Read our full Tribit Audio Stormbox Micro 2 review

Best mid-price Bluetooth speaker

One of the weightiest and most refined little speakers we’ve ever heard. Specifications Power : 60W Bluetooth : 5.1 with AAC, aptX Adaptive Battery Life : 18-48 hours Features : Alexa voice control, Waterproof (IP67), stereo pairing mode, speakerphone Connections : USB-C charging App: Yes Dimensions (hwd): 4.6 x 13.3 x 13.3cm Weight : 558g Finishes : 8 (black, gold, grey, green, anthracite, pink, jade green, red) Reasons to buy + Expansive sound, weighty bass + Competent Alexa integration See Also The Best Large and Loud Bluetooth Speakers of 2024 + Stunning build and finish Reasons to avoid - Not exactly a budget option

This is definitely the Bluetooth speaker for those among us who don't like to follow the herd. You can have your JBLs and your Tribits, as the Bang & Olufsen A1 (2nd Gen) is for anyone who prioritises luxury, style and a bit of personality from their electronics. This is the speaker for those people who could choose an Audi, VW or BMW, but go for an Alfa Romeo instead.

Admittedly, saying that the A1 sports similar dimensions to a large floury bap doesn't sound that luxurious, yet it's a beautiful, very well-made bap, only bested in the looks department by the rather stunning Dali Katch G2 below.

The Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) supports Qualcomm’s latestaptX AdaptiveBluetooth 5.1 codec and features Alexa built-in, as long as you're connected to the wi-fi when you want to speak to her. That's a smart feature that most of the rivals on this list don't have, by the way.

Sonically, we consider this to be one of Bang 7 Olufsen's best models, presenting a pleasingly comfortable yet authoritative performance that you could easily listen to all day. Throw in its classy, well-made design, easy-to-use operation and the bonus of Alexa, and suddenly things start to make a whole lot of sense.

Incidentally, look out for discounts around sales periods, as we've seen certain colourways plummet considerably during Black Friday, Prime Day and the festive period.

Read our full

Best premium Bluetooth speaker

5. Dali Katch G2 What Hi-Fi? Awards winner. The Dali Katch G2 is simply one of the best sound-per-pound Bluetooth speakers on the market. Specifications Power: 30W Bluetooth : 5.0 with aptX / aptX HD / AAC Battery Life : 30 hours Features : True Wireless Stereo mode, EQ Connections : 3.5mm aux, dedicated mains charging port and adapter with UK, EU and US plugs App: No Dimensions (hwd): 13.8 x 26.9 x 4.7cm Weight : 1100g Finishes : 3 (blue, caramel, black) Reasons to buy + Excellent sonic clarity and precision + Impressive bass weight + Classy build and finish Reasons to avoid - No daisy-chaining for multiple Katch G2s

Now this is how you make a premium Bluetooth speaker. A step up from the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 in terms of price, sound and style, the Dali Katch G2 proves that you don't need to sacrifice a premium look and feel for portability or sonic prowess: the G2's compact dimensions, retractable travel handle and 30-hour battery mean it could easily become your go-to travel speaker. If you've got the money, of course - a current RRP of roughly £349 / AU$749 isn't exactly budget.

The rather lovely Katch oozes a sort of continental class, finished to the highest quality and with a luxurious aesthetic that really can rival some of the best dedicated domestic speakers in the style stakes. Our white and caramel unit slots in perfectly to the aesthetic of a clean conservatory or cosy living room, and when it came time to take some hands-on pics, the G2 proved itself to be the ideal model thanks to its timeless beauty from every angle.

And the sound! The G2 is still picking up Awards in 2023 thanks to its unbeatable sonic chops at this level, delighting us with phenomenal clarity, impressive bass weight and a real adeptness at understanding the music played through it. That's now three What Hi-Fi? Awards for the Katch 2 (in 2021, 2022 and 2023), and it'll take some beating to stop it picking up any more.

If you've got the money and want to push beyond even what most JBL speakers on this list are offering, this is our go-to recommendation. For musicality at this size, the Dali Katch G2 is the king of the hill.

Read our full Dali Katch G2 review

Best multi-room Bluetooth speaker

6. Sonos Era 100 Sonos' much-heralded Era 100 is the smaller of the new Era range - but in no way is it any less mighty. Specifications Power : N/A Bluetooth : 5.0 with SBC, AAC Battery Life : N/A (mains-powered) Features : Stereo pairing, Sonos voice control, Amazon Alexa voice control, Trueplay tuning, Adjustable EQ, multi-room Connections : USB-C line-in, wi-fi, AirPlay 2 App: Yes Dimensions (hwd): 18.25 x 12 x 13.05cm Weight : 2020g Finishes : 2 (black, white) Reasons to buy + Large, open sound presentation with crisp detail + Fantastic, simple-to-use app + Great sense of rhythm, timing and tone + Vast catalogue of streaming features Reasons to avoid - Adapter for wired connection costs extra - Apple HomePod 2 is more natural with voices

It isn't just traditional, portable Bluetooth speakers on this list. The Era 100 is, alongside the Award-winning Era 300, one of the best speakers that Sonos has made in quite some time, and thanks to its Bluetooth capabilities, it's eligible for a spot on this rundown

The Era 100 is a certified five-star performer, combining updated specs and features with an overhauled design to deliver one of the most sonically satisfying speakers Sonos has ever made at this level. Reconceived from the ground up, the Era 100 sports brand-new drivers in the shape of two angled tweeters with customer waveguides alongside a woofer that's 25 per cent larger than the Sonos One, with each unit powered by its own Class D amplifier.

This, alongside a faster processor, translates into a much better sound than Sonos managed with the Sonos One, and while the One was mono only, the Era 100 can pump out a satisfying stereo experience. The bass profile feels deep, full and substantial, while the clarity and detail across the spectrum make for a cohesive, balanced listen. Even the timing is excellent!

The Era 100 is more of a stationary, use-at-home unit, but that Bluetooth connectivity does afford you more flexibility in terms of how you use it.With such ambitious levels of performance, we think it's one of the finest wireless Bluetooth speakers you'll find at this price.

Read our full Sonos Era 100 review

Best smart Bluetooth speaker

7. Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation) An ultra-budget Alexa-powered smart speaker that's more than capable of punching above its weight. Specifications Power : N/A Bluetooth : Yes Battery life : N/A (mains-powered) Features : Alexa voice control, smart-device compatible, on-surface touch control, snooze alarm Connections : Wi-fi App: Yes Dimensions (hwd): 10 x 10 x 8.9cm Weight : 340g Finishes : 3 (charcoal, deep sea blue, glacier white) Reasons to buy + Impressively expansive sound + Great Alexa integration + Pleasing, understated aesthetic Reasons to avoid - Sound distortion at the higher ranges - Very Amazon-focused

No, the Echo Dot isn't a traditional Bluetooth speaker according to our usual criteria. It's not portable as it requires a plugged-in connection to the wall, plus it relies on wi-fi for Alexa to work at all. You can (and will), however, utilise Bluetooth to connect your iPhone to the Echo Dot, especially if you want to play music stored locally, qualifying it as a Bluetooth speaker on more than a mere technicality.

Either way, the Echo Dot (5th Generation) truly earns its place on this list thanks to its all-round excellence and hugely attractive price tag. It may be cheap, but nothing about the Dot feels tacky or cut-price, and whereas once Alexa was a one-note performer capable of answering basic questions about the weather and knowing the capital of France, now she's as bursting with skills and knowledge as Keanu Reeves after he's been uploaded with various handy computer programs. The Dot's AI assistant is more helpful than ever, stuffed with so many tricks that you'll often find yourself falling into the trap of speaking to Alexa as though "she" were a real person.

Audio has come a long way, too. Amazon's so-called “best-sounding Echo Dot yet” lives up to its billing thanks to a single 44mm front-firing speaker (4mm larger than the previous gen’s 40mm), offering audio that feels, for the size, weighty, listenable and surprisingly versatile.

Read our full Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation) review

Best home Bluetooth speaker

8. Audio Pro Addon C3 Portability, multi-room skills and excellent sound quality in an impressive package. Specifications Power : 25W Bluetooth: 4.0 Battery Life : 9-15 hours Features : Spotify, AirPlay, multi-room Connections : 3.5mm aux input, ethernet, wi-fi App: Yes Dimensions (hwd): 11.5 x 21.5 x 13.5cm Weight : 2100g Finishes : 3 (black, white, grey) Reasons to buy + Mature, refined sound + Impressive timing + Tight, textured bass Reasons to avoid - Control app could be slicker - Starting to get on in years

The Audio Pro Addon C3 is essentially the wi-fi-enabled, multi-room version of Audio Pro's Addon T3. It has the same minimalist looks that the Scandinavian company is known for, complete with textured surfaces and an embossed leather carry handle, but the wireless tech adds a whole new dimension to your listening.

The Addon C3 supports all the main streaming services, though, includingTidal,Spotify,QobuzandApple Music, with playback controlled via the Audio Pro Control app for iOS and Android. It’s not quite the seamless experience offered by Sonos’ equivalent, but it's not seriously flawed, either.

Set-up is a painless process whether you choose a Bluetooth or wi-fi connection. When setting up a multi-room system, the app searches for other Audio Pro speakers in the vicinity on the same network, and you can then drag-and-drop from here to group or separate speakers, either in stereo pairs or multi-room zones, or else make manual adjustments to bass and treble.

Sonically, it's a belter of a speaker and a fine addition to any home set-up. The sound offered is mature, refined and textured, with an open, detailed delivery backed by a really impressive sense of rhythmic drive. At this price, the only thing we could really find to gripe about was a slightly clunky control app, but that's hardly the most fatal of fatal flaws.

What you get from the Addon C3 is real versatility, with a speaker that's almost as happy being carried around outside as the JBLs while also offering some great multi-room skills into the bargain.

Read our full Audio Pro Addon C3 review

How to choose the best Bluetooth speaker for you

When choosing a Bluetooth speaker, the first thing you should ask yourself after setting a budget is what you want from it. Does the speaker need to be portable and versatile enough to use both indoors and outdoors? Or are you happy with a mains-powered speaker that can fill a big room with brilliant audio?

Sound, of course, should play a huge part in your decision, because there's absolutely no guarantee that two models of a similar price will end up sounding the same in terms of quality, audio presentation and general timbre. Some Bluetooth speakers will be peppy and exciting, while others will prioritise pulsating bass to get the party started.

Size and power, too, should be a consideration. The Tribit Micro 2 is a handy little speaker to take into the shower or clip onto your rucksack during a hike, but you'll find it practically useless if you plan to rave away your nights to the sound of the best house, dance and electronic floor-fillers every weekend. A bigger option, like the JBL Charge 5, or models that allow daisy-chaining, will be more appropriate for ravers or users that prioritise loudness.

If you're choosing portability, you'll want to think about battery life and other aspects such as how waterproof, dustproof and rugged the design is. How durable a Bluetooth speaker is can quickly become a determining factor, especially if you want to, say, take one to the park or the beach and on holidays.

Generally, the more you spend the more features you get, such as multi-room functionality, higher-quality Bluetooth codec support (for aptX or aptX HD, for example), and the ability to answer calls hands-free. Some portable Bluetooth speakers even allow you to charge a smartphone or tablet using their own built-in battery. Naturally, you should only consider treating a buying decision as a box-ticking exercise based on the features you think you'd benefit from.

Once you've narrowed down your search, it's time to draw up a shortlist of contenders. There should be something for everyone here...

How we test Bluetooth speakers

At What Hi-Fi? we review hundreds of products every year at our state-of-the-art testing facilities in London and Reading. We have complete control over the testing process, and we also review products as a team as opposed to individually, ensuring no opinion goes unheard and that our final verdicts are consistent. Our expert, trusted team has over 100 combined years of reviewing experience.

Besides the sound quality of a Bluetooth speaker, which we test with every genre of music from classical to pop, we also scrutinise other aspects of its design. These include its battery life, the robustness of its Bluetooth connection, how easy it is to use and set up, and finally, how well built and rugged it is – especially if it will be used outdoors. Our review philosophy doesn't change whether we're evaluating a portable budget Bluetooth speaker or a more premium model with extra streaming features.

All new Bluetooth speakers are judged on a performance-per-pound basis and, as part of our tried-and-tested process, put up against the current class leader(s) at its respective price point to see how they compare and to help us settle on a star rating.

There's no input from PR companies or our sales team when it comes to the verdict, withWhat Hi-Fi?proud of having delivered honest, unbiased reviews for nearly five decades.

FAQ

What's the difference between wireless and Bluetooth speakers? Bluetooth speakers are wireless in that they don't require a wire to connect to an audio source; they use the Bluetooth streaming protocol. However, Bluetooth speakers don't necessarily also support wi-fi, which is a necessary feature of what we term 'wireless speakers'. A wireless speaker can connect to an audio source via the internet (i.e. your home wi-fi) – by way of Apple AirPlay or Google Chromecast, for example – whether or not it also has Bluetooth. While this will depend on the kit you are using and your wi-fi limitations at home, transmitting audio over wi-fi rather than Bluetooth comes with certain benefits: wi-fi doesn't have as limited a signal range as Bluetooth, generally facilitates better sound quality and is capable of transmitting higher-quality audio. The standard Bluetooth codecs (SBC and AAC) are not widely capable of transmitting CD-quality (or higher) files, and even the higher-quality codecs like aptX are lossy (i.e. data gets lost during the transmission). However, Bluetooth-only speakers are generally more portable, as they don't require an internet connection or being plugged into the mains, and often more affordable than wi-fi-enabled wireless speakers.

How many watts is good for a home Bluetooth speaker? There isn't a simple answer here, as a higher wattage number doesn't necessarily equal good sound quality, but it does determine how loud your speaker can go. Basically, you'll want a speaker that's going to be able to fill your intended space with a good amount of sound. So, if you're looking for a small, portable Bluetooth speaker to use casually on the table in a small space, a relatively low-powered speaker output (10W or thereabouts) will get that job done for you without any problems. However, if you've got a big, spacious room or the outdoors that you want to fill with sound at decent volumes, a bigger speaker with a higher watt output (25W to 50W) will likely serve you best.

How does a Bluetooth speaker work? Bluetooth is a short-range, low-powered, low-bandwidth streaming protocol used to connect compatible devices together wirelessly. Bluetooth uses radio waves just like wi-fi does but at a different scale. A Bluetooth speaker relies on this short-range Bluetooth connection to connect to a Bluetooth-supporting audio source and accept audio data from it. Both the speaker and source device need to have compatible Bluetooth codecs to send this information between them – SBC and AAC are the standard codecs. A wireless speaker operates similarly but instead relies on a wi-fi network connection to accept audio data transmitted from an audio source. Pairing a Bluetooth speaker and Bluetooth device is easy: you simply put the speaker in 'pairing mode' (usually by pressing a button), go into a device's Bluetooth settings and 'scan' for available speakers and then select your speaker.

Is JBL a good brand? Better than Bose? At What Hi-Fi?, we have reviewed many products from both JBL and Bose and find that many of JBL's current speakers provide excellent audio quality and great value, earning them many five-star reviews. Bose speakers tend to satisfy on the features and design front, and while we used to see budget and great-sounding speakers from Bose a few years ago, recent models have seen costs rise. These pricier models don't always offer the same performance-per-pound value as their rivals. In the audio world, it is tough to compare how good one brand is to another on the whole, especially when it comes to big brands that have many products in their arsenal. While we do recommend a fair few JBL speakers on the above list, don't assume that everything JBL makes is better than everything Bose makes.

Recent updates

February 2024 :Added FAQ section to help with buying decisions and frequently asked questions.

:Added FAQ section to help with buying decisions and frequently asked questions. November 2023 :What Hi-Fi?Award winners labelled after the 2023Awards Best Buys and Product of the Year announcements.

:What Hi-Fi?Award winners labelled after the 2023Awards Best Buys and Product of the Year announcements. September 2023: Added references and comparisons to newly-released JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi to the 'best overall' Charge 5 entry.

