Best Bread Machine Cinnamon Roll Recipe (2024)

When you ask most kids what their favorite Christmas tradition is, they'll reply with the usual...

opening presents

decorating the tree

attending parties

making holiday crafts

But not my daughter. When asked, her answer is always the same...eating homemade cinnamon rolls on Christmas morning.

Since I only make them a few times each year, these ooey-gooey treats are like a sweet memory on a plate for her. As she eats them, she slips into a gentle sugar coma and remembers Christmases past. We munch, we reminisce, we linger long at the table savoring the meal and each other.





(This post contains affiliate links. Please see my disclosure policy for full details.)

If asked, she'd tell you that these are the best cinnamon rolls ever! And I'd have to agree. (But maybe with a little less punctuation because I'm 37 and with age comes a measure of self-control...or so I've been told.) They are the best. But not just because they taste like Cinnabon goodness, but also because you can make them the day before in the bread machine, serve half of them for breakfast the following morning, and freeze the rest for another day!!!!!!

Make it once and serve it twice. That right there is kitchen gold!

To make these Cinnabon knock-offs...

Add the following ingredients into your bread machine in this order: 1 cup milk, 1/4 cup hot-to-the-touch water (not boiling), 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1 stick of softened butter, 2 beaten eggs, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 cup sugar.

Next, add 5 cups of flour creating a mound. Use your finger to create a well in the center of the flour. Pour 3 teaspoons of active dry yeast into this well.

Follow the directions of your bread machine for the "dough" setting.

When the bread machine has completed the dough cycle, turn the finished dough out onto a floured surface. It should be slightly tacky and elastic, but not sticky.

Knead the dough for 5-10 minutes. Form into a large ball and set in a greased bowl. Cover the bowl lightly with a cloth and let sit until the dough has doubled in size.

While the dough is rising, prepare your cinnamon filling. Soften 1 stick of butter and set aside. In a small bowl, combine 1 cup packed brown sugar and 4 tablespoons cinnamon. Sift together with a fork until completely combined.

When dough has doubled, turn it out onto a floured surface and roll it into a large rectangle (approximately 14 x 24 inches). Sprinkle flour onto your rolling pin as needed to prevent sticking. Be sure not to over flour the dough.

Coat the rolled dough surface with softened butter.

Sprinkle cinnamon-sugar mixture over the butter. It's gonna seem like you're adding a loooooootof sugar. If it looks excessive, it's probably just perfect!

Starting at one of the short ends of the rectangle, begin to roll the dough into a large log.

Use a serrated bread knife or unflavored dental floss to slice the rolled log into 1 inch-wide disks.

Place disks onto one large, greased jelly roll pan or two greased 9x13 casserole dishes.

At this point, you can cover the rolls for 45 minutes to let them rise and then bake them immediately, OR cover them with plastic wrap and store overnight in the refrigerator to be baked in the morning, OR cover them in heavy foil to be placed in the freezer for a later date. I usually store one casserole dish's worth in the fridge for the following morning and freeze the other one for up to three months.

Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. If baking refrigerated rolls, remove the plastic wrap cover and set them out on the counter 30-40 minutes prior to baking in order that they may rise completely. If baking frozen rolls, keep the foil on and set them out on the counter the night before to allow them to defrost and rise overnight.

While the rolls bake, mix together 4 ounces of softened cream cheese, 1 stick of softened butter, 2 cups powdered sugar, 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract, and 1/8 teaspoon of lemon extract (optional). Since I only bake one casserole dish's worth of rolls at a time, I cut all of these ingredients in half and make the frosting fresh when I make the other casserole's worth of rolls at a later date.

When the rolls are done, remove them from the oven and allow them to cool slightly for a few minutes. Then, top with dollops of cream cheese frosting. Spread the frosting smoothly onto each roll. Serve warm and enjoy!

Rolls

1 c. milk

1/4 c. hot-to-the-touch water (not boiling)

1 t. vanilla extract

1 stick of softened butter

2 beaten eggs

1/2 t. salt

1/2 c. sugar

5 c. white flour

3 t. yeast

Cinnamon Filling

1 stick of softened butter

1 c. packed brown sugar

4 T. cinnamon

Cream Cheese Frosting

4 oz. softened cream cheese

1 stick of softened butter

2 c. powdered sugar

1 t. of vanilla extract

1/8 t. of lemon extract (optional)

Best Bread Machine Cinnamon Rolls

Add the first 7 ingredients into the bread machine in the order that they are listed. Next, add the flour on top creating a mound of flour. Use your finger to create a well in the center of the flour. Pour the yeast into the well.

Follow the directions of your bread machine for the "dough" setting.

When the dough setting is complete, the dough should be slightly tacky and elastic, but not sticky. Turn the finished dough out onto a floured surface. Knead the dough for 5-10 minutes. Form into a large ball and set into a greased bowl. Cover the bowl lightly with a cloth and let sit until the dough has doubled in size.

While the dough is rising, prepare the cinnamon filling. Soften the butter and set aside. In a small bowl, combine the sugar and cinnamon. Sift together with a fork until it's completely combined.

When the dough has doubled, turn it out on a floured surface and roll it into a large rectangle (approximately 14 x 24 inches). Sprinkle flour onto your rolling pin as needed to prevent sticking. Be sure not to over flour the dough. Coat the entire dough surface with softened butter. Sprinkle cinnamon-sugar mixture over the butter.

Starting at one of the short ends of the rectangle, begin to roll the dough into a large log. Use a serrated bread knife or unflavored dental floss to slice the rolled log into 1 inch-wide disks.

Place disks onto one large, greased jelly roll pan or two greased 9x13 casserole dishes.

At this point, you can cover the rolls for 45 minutes to let them rise and then bake them immediately, OR cover them with plastic wrap and store overnight in the refrigerator to be baked in the morning, OR cover them in heavy foil to be placed in the freezer for a later date.

Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. If baking refrigerated rolls, remove the plastic wrap cover and set them out on the counter 30-40 minutes prior to baking in order that they may rise completely. If baking frozen rolls, keep the foil on and set them out on the counter the night before to allow them to defrost and rise overnight.

Mix all of the frosting ingredients. When rolls are done, remove them from the oven and allow them to cool slightly for a few minutes. Then, top with dollops of cream cheese frosting. Spread the frosting smoothly onto each roll. Serve warm and enjoy!