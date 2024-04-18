Best Car Phone Holder 2022 (2024)

Best Car Phone Holder 2022 (1)

The best car phone holders make sure your phone is secure and within reach while safely operating your vehicle. When you're on the go, your phone is more than just a tool for keeping in touch. It's your road trip DJ, your trusty navigator, and for safety's sake, you need to mount it up securely. Your hands need to be on the wheel, not your phone, and you don't need to be looking down for directions at highway speeds. We've gathered up a list of some excellent options for universal car phone holders and mounts for your needs.

Best Car Phone Holder 2022 (2)Brand power

iOttie Easy One Touch 5

iOttie's Easy One Touch 5 is a great option that's easy to articulate however you like, thanks to a telescopic arm. It also comes in four mount styles, including a cupholder one, so you have options.

Best Car Phone Holder 2022 (3)Best for rental cars

Maxboost Car Mount

Maxboost's car mount slides into a vent on one side, and securely sticks to a phone with the four magnets — even with a case on — and comes in a two-pack.

Best Car Phone Holder 2022 (4)Turning it around

Beam Electronics Universal Car Vent Mount

This car vent mount keeps things basic — the soft padded interior nestles a phone with or without a case. You can even turn it sideways and switch to landscape.

Best Car Phone Holder 2022 (5)Most popular

See Also
The Best Car Phone Holders 2023 | Tried & Tested | UK ReviewsUniversal Car Phone Holder - Auto Telefoonhouder - Universeel - Met Zuignap en 360... | bolThese are the best car phone holders you can buy right nowThe best car phone holders

iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2

The iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 is a durable and dependable choice with a secure locking mechanism and wireless charging on your dash or windshield.

Best Car Phone Holder 2022 (6)Make the most of the CD player

Koomus Pro CD Slot Car Mount

Koomus makes use of your car's CD player as a steady and damage-free mounting option that's conveniently located right on your center console.

Best Car Phone Holder 2022 (7)Staying in the rotation

Aukey Car Phone Mount 360 Degree Rotation

This mount comes in either a windshield or dashboard option. You can rotate the base to adjust the angle with the ball joint before you attach your phone on the magnetic mount.

Best Car Phone Holder 2022 (8)New twist on an old fav

Nite Ize Steelie Orbiter Dash Kit

Nite Ize's Orbiter uses a flat metal plate that sticks to the back of the phone. Then, it's secured to the dashboard ball mount with a magnet.

Best Car Phone Holder 2022 (9)Flexible placement

Scosche Universal Power Mount

See Also
Best car phone holders 2022

This mount is a little old school — it plugs into the car's 12V socket and uses a flexible neck to easily adjust the viewing angle to your preference.

Should you go magnetic with a car phone holder?

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Sifting through the best universal car mounts means getting an idea of how you want actually to mount your phone in the car. Whether it's the windshield, air vent, dash, 12V socket, or cupholder, the options do vary considerably. You will need to look at your phone's size and weight before you do, to be sure it fits and can handle the weight, even more so if your phone has a case on it.

With that in mind, you don't get as portable as the Maxboost Car Mount, especially when combined with the magnetic-mount-compatible Spigen Style Ring POP that you can carry with you. If you do like wireless charging, bear in mind that it may not be as valuable if you need to plug into your car's infotainment system via USB to use Android Auto. If you can use it wirelessly, having a mount with a Qi charger is pretty convenient.

However, having some flexibility would be nice, both in how I want to mount the phone and how I want to angle it. The one that has stood out there is the iOttie Easy One Touch 5, with its easy one-touch release and user-friendly design. It even has a telescoping arm that you can use to put it almost wherever you want.

Be an expert in 5 minutes

Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android

Best Car Phone Holder 2022 (10)

Ara Wagoner

Ara Wagoner was a staff writer at Android Central. She themes phones and pokes YouTube Music with a stick. When she's not writing about cases, Chromebooks, or customization, she's wandering around Walt Disney World. If you see her without headphones, RUN. You can follow her on Twitter at @arawagco.

More about automotive

Android Auto vs. Apple CarPlay: Which is best for you?Android Auto review: Everything you need to drive

Latest

New update to Google Workspace makes finding comments way easier
See more latest►

Most Popular
Brightest LED smart bulbs 2024: The best lights for dark spaces

By Samuel Contreras, Chris Wedel

Best waterproof phones 2024

By Jeramy Johnson, Namerah Saud Fatmi

Android phones with the best battery life 2024

By Harish Jonnalagadda

OnePlus 12 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24

By Christine Persaud

Is the OnePlus 12 waterproof?

By Judy Sanhz

OnePlus 12 vs. OnePlus 12R

By Christine Persaud

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: Battle of the flagships

By Harish Jonnalagadda

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs. OnePlus 12: Which should you buy?

By Rajat Sharma

Best prepaid cell phones 2024

By Samuel Contreras, Namerah Saud Fatmi

Fitbit Charge 6 vs. Sense 2: The best fitness tracker or its deluxe sibling?

By Michael L Hicks

What's an eSIM and why is it important for the future of mobile?

By Samuel Contreras

Best Car Phone Holder 2022 (2024)
Top Articles
Keto Cream Cheese Sausage Balls Recipe - Low Carb Snack or Appetizer
Easy Mushroom Gravy Recipe - Gimme Some Oven
Sukisinxx Leaked
Paulaturbay3
Latest Posts
Homemade Hollandaise Sauce - Mighty Mrs | Super Easy Recipes
Chicken Shawarma Recipe
Article information

Author: Jerrold Considine

Last Updated:

Views: 6501

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (78 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jerrold Considine

Birthday: 1993-11-03

Address: Suite 447 3463 Marybelle Circles, New Marlin, AL 20765

Phone: +5816749283868

Job: Sales Executive

Hobby: Air sports, Sand art, Electronics, LARPing, Baseball, Book restoration, Puzzles

Introduction: My name is Jerrold Considine, I am a combative, cheerful, encouraging, happy, enthusiastic, funny, kind person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.