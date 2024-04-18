Best Car Phone Holder 2022 (2024)

The best car phone holders make sure your phone is secure and within reach while safely operating your vehicle. When you're on the go, your phone is more than just a tool for keeping in touch. It's your road trip DJ, your trusty navigator, and for safety's sake, you need to mount it up securely. Your hands need to be on the wheel, not your phone, and you don't need to be looking down for directions at highway speeds. We've gathered up a list of some excellent options for universal car phone holders and mounts for your needs.

Should you go magnetic with a car phone holder?

Sifting through the best universal car mounts means getting an idea of how you want actually to mount your phone in the car. Whether it's the windshield, air vent, dash, 12V socket, or cupholder, the options do vary considerably. You will need to look at your phone's size and weight before you do, to be sure it fits and can handle the weight, even more so if your phone has a case on it.

With that in mind, you don't get as portable as the Maxboost Car Mount, especially when combined with the magnetic-mount-compatible Spigen Style Ring POP that you can carry with you. If you do like wireless charging, bear in mind that it may not be as valuable if you need to plug into your car's infotainment system via USB to use Android Auto. If you can use it wirelessly, having a mount with a Qi charger is pretty convenient.

However, having some flexibility would be nice, both in how I want to mount the phone and how I want to angle it. The one that has stood out there is the iOttie Easy One Touch 5, with its easy one-touch release and user-friendly design. It even has a telescoping arm that you can use to put it almost wherever you want.