Best Cheese Sauce Recipe (for Fries) (2024)

By Laura
Posted Aug 27, 2021, Updated Feb 24, 2024
This is the best cheese sauce recipe ever. It only takes 5 minutes and 6 ingredients to make the most delicious, creamy cheese sauce for fries, soft pretzels, broccoli, etc.
During three of my six pregnancies, my most-craved food combination was cheese fries and kale salad (haha)! So, I created this recipe for the best cheese sauce ever! You’ll never buy the canned sauce again once you try this homemade recipe.
It’s the most delicious cheese sauce for homemade fries, soft pretzels (or pretzel bread), broccoli, etc. and perfect to whip up whenever the craving strikes without having to go to a restaurant.
Cheese Sauce: Ingredients & Substitutions
Let’s discuss the ingredients in this recipe, as well as possible substitutions.
- Salted butter. Unsalted butter can be used in this recipe in place of salted butter.
- All-purpose flour. to make it gluten-free, use an all-purpose gluten-free flour.
- Whole milk. I don’t suggest using a lower fat milk because the fat content makes it extra creamy. You could use heavy cream, half and half or 2% milk (if you had to).
- Cheddar Cheese. I suggest a sharp variety for the best flavor, but you can use your favorite.
- American cheese. This ingredient makes this recipe taste like the sauces you get at your favorite fast food restaurants. You can omit it and add ¼ cup more cheddar cheese if you prefer, but you’ll loose the “take out” flavor.
How to Make Cheese Sauce
This cheese sauce recipe is easy to make in 5 minutes with only 6 ingredients! We’ll walk through the process step-by-step and don’t forget to watch the video.
To begin we make a roux by melting the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat.
Then, once the butter is melted, add the flour and salt and whisk to combine.
Cook until mixture is bubbly and just lightly browned (about 30-60 seconds) Then, whisk in the milk until smooth and continue cooking until mixture is slightly thickened.
Add the cheese (both cheddar and American) and whisk until they are melted and mixture is thick and smooth.
Serve
Serve this homemade cheese sauce with homemade fries (or frozen), broccoli, pretzel bread, soft pretzels, use it to make nachos, etc.
Store or Freeze
Store this recipe in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days or in the freezer for up to 2 months. It will thicken as it cools. Gently warm it in the microwave or on the stovetop to reheat and serve again.
Homemade Cheese Sauce Recipe FAQs
What cheese melts best for sauce?
I prefer using a mixture of sharp cheddar and American cheese for the best flavor and texture.
How do you make cheese sauce stay melted?
Keep it warm, it thickens as it cools.
How do you make cheese sauce more flavorful?
I love the flavor of this recipe. However to “spice it up” you could add hot sauce, smoked paprika, garlic, onions, crumbled bacon, etc.
Cheese Sauce Recipe
Laura
This is the best cheese sauce recipe ever. It only takes 5 minutes and 6 ingredients to make the most delicious, creamy cheese sauce for fries, soft pretzels, broccoli, etc.
Course condiment, sauce, Side Dish
Cuisine American
Servings 8 servings
Calories 111
Prep Time5 minutes minutes
Cook Time5 minutes minutes
Total Time10 minutes minutes
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon salted butter
- 1 Tablespoon all-purpose flour
- ¼ teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1 cup whole milk
- 4 ounces shredded Cheddar cheese (1 cup)
- 2 slices American cheese
Instructions
In a small saucepan melt butter over medium heat.
Add flour and salt and whisk to combine.
Cook until mixture is bubbly and just lightly browned (about 30-60 seconds)
Whisk in milk until smooth, then continue cooking until mixture is slightly thickened.
Add cheddar and American cheese and whisk until melted and mixture is thick and smooth.
Serve immediately.
Notes
Ingredient Substitutions
- Salted butter. Unsalted butter can be used in this recipe in place of salted butter.
- All-purpose flour. to make it gluten-free, use an all-purpose gluten-free flour.
- Whole milk. I don’t suggest using a lower fat milk because the fat content makes it extra creamy. You could use heavy cream, half and half or 2% milk (if you had to).
- Cheddar Cheese. I suggest a sharp variety for the best flavor, but you can use your favorite.
- American cheese. This ingredient makes this recipe taste like the sauces you get at your favorite fast food restaurants. You can omit it and add ¼ cup more cheddar cheese if you prefer, but you’ll loose the “take out” flavor.
Serve
Serve this homemade cheese sauce with fries (homemade or frozen), broccoli, pretzel bread, soft pretzels, use it to make nachos, etc.
Store/Freeze
Store this cheese sauce recipe in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days or in the freezer for 2 months. It will thicken as it cools. Gently warm it in the microwave or on the stovetop to reheat and serve again.
Nutrition
Serving: 2Tablespoons | Calories: 111kcal | Carbohydrates: 3g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 9g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 2g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 27mg | Sodium: 274mg | Potassium: 63mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 285IU | Calcium: 192mg | Iron: 1mg
Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.
Did you enjoy this recipe? Have a question? Leave a comment below!