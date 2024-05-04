Best Chicken Salad Ever ~ The Recipe Bandit (2024)

Light and creamy chicken salad made with cooked or canned chicken, red onion, crisp celery, and just the right amount of seasoning, Best Chicken Salad Ever is our version of this family favorite recipe!

I have been blessed to have had some really fantastic everyday recipes shared with me over the years and this is one of them. This recipe for the Best Chicken Salad Ever is in regular rotation in our house because it is so versatile!

Delicious as a sandwich, in a wrap, and even on it’s own right out of the bowl, this is less expensive than the deli version and super easy to make. If you haven’t tried it, you really should. It could become a new favorite in your house too.

Weight Watchers Points = 3 per serving (Point Breakdown in Recipe Notes)

A NOTE ABOUT A Lighter Take on this Classic Favorite

We have made this recipe literally hundreds of times with great results. When we started making healthier changes to our eating habits, we lightened up the recipe buy making just two small changes, substituting light sour cream and light mayonnaise.

These changes didn’t seem to change the taste at all but they substantially changed the amount of calories and fat in the recipe. When counting Weight Watchers points, these small changes brought the points down from 11 points per serving to only 3 points per serving and it is still delicious!

How to Make The Best Chicken Salad Ever One day I was making Baked Buffalo Chicken Dip and the recipe called for pre-made chicken salad from the deli. When I arrived at the grocery store to pick some up the price was a LOT higher than I was expecting to pay. Don’t get me wrong, I love the convenience of pre-made, but since it is literally made up of leftover chicken and pantry staples I have a really hard time paying that much for it. So I didn’t. This recipe for the Best Chicken Salad Ever came from a friend who answered the call when I put a plea out on Facebook for a good chicken salad recipe. She often used leftover rotisserie chicken when she made it but since I didn’t have any leftover chicken I thought I would try to make it with canned chicken from Costco. And it was amazing. Simple and so good. And a new favorite recipe was born. To make the BEST chicken salad ever – start with shredding or chopping three cups of cooked chicken. If you are using the Costco canned chicken (two 12.5 ounce cans), drain, put into a bowl and shred with a fork. See Also 8 Hot Apple Cider Vinegar Drink Recipes For Weight Loss and Immunity40+ Healthy Weight Loss Recipes That Taste Really Good - Her Highness, Hungry MeThe BEST Hummus Recipe! | Gimme Some OvenBest Easy Crock Pot Corned Beef Recipe Add 1/4 cup of chopped red onion and stir. Add celery, lemon juice, sour cream, mayonnaise, salt and pepper and stir to combine well. Chill until ready to use. That’s all there is to it! As mentioned previously you can use this to make Baked Buffalo Chicken Dip or you can just make some pretty fantastic little sandwiches. You can also serve it with crackers, on a salad, or just eat it with a fork. It is THAT good without the crazy price tag at the grocery store deli. Enjoy!

Best Chicken Salad Ever Light and creamy Best Chicken Salad Ever is made with chicken, red onion, crisp celery, and just the right amount of seasoning! 4.92 from 34 votes Print Pin Rate Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes Total Time: 10 minutes minutes Servings: 3 cups Calories: 639kcal See Also 40 Dump And Go Slow Cooker Recipes That Are Delicious! Ingredients 3 cups cooked chicken (leftover shredded chicken, rotisserie chicken or 2 cans Costco canned chicken)

1/4 cup red onion

2 pieces of celery (including leafy tops) chopped, about one cup

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp sour cream

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1/2 tsp salt

pepper to taste Instructions Finely chop red onion and celery.

In a medium bowl, break up, finely chop or shred the chicken.

Add chopped onion and celery, lemon juice, sour cream, mayonnaise, salt and pepper and stir to combine.

Chill until ready to use. Enjoy! Notes This is delicious on it’s own – pecans or walnuts can be added if not using for the Baked Buffalo Chicken Dip recipe. Also makes excellent sandwiches and cracker spread. Nutrition * Calories: 639kcal | Carbohydrates: 3g | Protein: 36g | Fat: 53g | Saturated Fat: 10g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 27g | Monounsaturated Fat: 13g | Trans Fat: 0.1g | Cholesterol: 133mg | Sodium: 853mg | Potassium: 381mg | Fiber: 0.3g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 157IU | Vitamin C: 5mg | Calcium: 35mg | Iron: 2mg * The information shown is an estimate provided by an online nutrition calculator. Have you tried this recipe? Post a pic and mention @TheRecipeBandit or tag #therecipebandit!

